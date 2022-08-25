ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Man who admitted to Hampton Roads killing spree in March appears in VB court

By Penny Kmitt
 3 days ago
*Some may find details in this story disturbing.*

Cola Beale, the man at the center of a killing spree that happened back in March of 2022 appeared in Virginia Beach court on Thursday.

While Beale's charges span several cities, in Virignia Beach, Beal is charged with arson, the second-degree murder of his father figure, and the second-degree murder of his girlfriend.

Beale confessed to these murders during a jailhouse interview with News 3 shortly after his arrest. Detectives corroborated his confession during Thursday's preliminary hearing.

Virginia Beach Detective Jachimiac testified that Beale admitted to police that he and his girlfriend, Czavi'er Hill, were arguing over her family's involvement in their relationship.

Beale allelgedly then snapped. Detectives say Beale tied up his girlfriend and placed her in the bed. According to detectives, Beale then brought Hill's dog into the bedroom, poured bleach on the dog, and went to set the animal on fire.

That's when Hill asked him to spare the dog, a story Beale told us shortly after his arrest.

I shot her in the head," said Beale during a jailhouse interview. "I pulled dog in the room and was gonna set the dog on fire and she told me, 'No don't do nothing to dog...you can take me instead.' So I did that."

According to fire investigator Steven Huey, Beale went back to the house days after the murder. The investigator says Beale poured gasoline throughout the house and set it on fire. Huey says there is no way the fire could have been started accidentally.

Detectives went on to say that Beale then went to see his adopted father, Clifton Baxter. Beale admitted to shooting Baxter in the head and then stealing a safe with money and guns inside.

Detectives said Beale's demeanor became very matter-of-fact while confessing to killing several of his loved ones.

During his jailhouse interview, Beale also admitted to News 3 that he then went on to kill his cousin. Since that murder happened in Norfolk, not Virginia beach, it was not discussed in court on Thursday.

Beale's next court appearance in Virginia Beach is set for September 20th.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

