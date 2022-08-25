ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

nbc25news.com

Car show held in Fenton

FENTON, Mich. - A car show was held in Fenton to promote local business Saturday. The event was organized by DMW, a company that does detailing work on cars. People in attendance could enjoy food, games, and of course cars and motorcycles. Mid-Michigan NOW spoke with the event organizer about...
FENTON, MI
PennLive.com

Michigan schools using $10,000 sign-on bonus to lure more teachers

Fewer people are becoming teachers in Michigan, so Jackson Public Schools needed an aggressive approach to attract new teachers in an increasingly competitive market, Superintendent Jeff Beal said. So, JPS offered prospective hires a $10,000 sign-on bonus that’s paid out in three yearly installments to encourage teachers not only to...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Annual Stuff the Ambulance returns to Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. - The 5th annual Stuff the Ambulance returned to collect supplies for kids in Saginaw Saturday. This year's donations are going to Hemlock and Merrill Elementary School. New links: Crim Festival of Races is more than just about fitness. The schools are chosen by a voting system, with...
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Annual tattoo convention held in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - The 2nd annual Tattoo City Tattoo Convention has wrapped up its second day in Flint. New links: Annual Stuff the Ambulance returns to Saginaw. The event featured a variety of vendors including, henna artists, body modifications, and of course tattoo artists from around the world. There were...
FLINT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding

It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
nbc25news.com

Michigan not cutting funding for child advocacy centers

SAGINAW, Mich. - The state now saying children's advocacy centers will not see cuts in their funding. Last week 35 advocacy centers across the state of Michigan were told the federal funds were being cut by more than half. The Great Lakes Bay Region CAN Council says that could have...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Gov. Whitmer declares energy emergency following BP refinery fire

LANSING, Mich. – Saturday, Gov. Whitmer took action after a fire caused BP’s Whiting, Indiana oil refinery to temporarily go offline. Officials say the governor is working to ensure continued access to an adequate supply of motor fuels by waiving regulations on motor vehicle hours-of-service rules, as the effects of the outage at the plant are expected to spread across the region and will impact drivers transporting such fuel.
MICHIGAN STATE
Crain's Detroit Business

Michigan’s new foreclosure claims law is pricing out housing programs

A new state law that allows for former property owners to collect surplus proceeds after a foreclosed property is sold was praised as a victory by those who are able to recoup some of the money from sales that would have otherwise gone to county government coffers. But it is already having a chilling effect on some government programs that would redevelop the properties or provide an opportunity for renters to own their own homes.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Michigan State Police stopping THC blood tests due to possible discrepancies

FLINT, Mich - The Michigan State Police have confirmed they have immediately stopped the processing of THC blood samples due to discrepancies. State Police issued a statement saying earlier this week a discrepancy was discovered in THC blood testing results in which the presence of CBD in a blood sample may have led to a positive result for THC.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

$2.5M medieval castle with drawbridge for sale in Oakland County

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Picture living in a medieval castle in Oakland County. For $2.5 million, that could become a reality.The property, which is listed by Signature Sotheby's International Realty, sits on 6 acres at 2009 Victoria Hill in Oakland Township.The Victorian-gothic home was built in 1990 and is 60 feet tall."It features a moat, waterfall, drawbridge, portcullis, 26 rooms, elevator, 5 fireplaces, 6 new furnaces, 6 new A/C units, secret rooms, hidden doors, hidden passageways, hidden staircase, wine cellar, Tudor style pub, and a few more surprises," read the listing.Click here for more information on the property.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event

For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
LANSING, MI
94.1 Duke FM

Court ruling could impact Michigan car insurance rates

LANSING, MI — The Michigan Court of Appeals says the 2019 no-fault auto insurance reform law is not retroactive to crash survivors whose accidents happened before the law changed. The Michigan HomeCare and Hospice Association president and CEO Barry Cargill says lawmakers need to act now to fix the...

