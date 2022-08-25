Read full article on original website
Related
nbc25news.com
Car show held in Fenton
FENTON, Mich. - A car show was held in Fenton to promote local business Saturday. The event was organized by DMW, a company that does detailing work on cars. People in attendance could enjoy food, games, and of course cars and motorcycles. Mid-Michigan NOW spoke with the event organizer about...
Michigan schools using $10,000 sign-on bonus to lure more teachers
Fewer people are becoming teachers in Michigan, so Jackson Public Schools needed an aggressive approach to attract new teachers in an increasingly competitive market, Superintendent Jeff Beal said. So, JPS offered prospective hires a $10,000 sign-on bonus that’s paid out in three yearly installments to encourage teachers not only to...
Powerball results for 08/24/22; $1 million winner sold in Michigan
LANSING, MI – A player in Michigan won $1 million, but there was no winner of the $100 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Aug. 24. That means the drawing on Saturday, Aug. 27 will be worth $115 million with a cash option of $65.2 million.
nbc25news.com
Annual Stuff the Ambulance returns to Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. - The 5th annual Stuff the Ambulance returned to collect supplies for kids in Saginaw Saturday. This year's donations are going to Hemlock and Merrill Elementary School. New links: Crim Festival of Races is more than just about fitness. The schools are chosen by a voting system, with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Testing finds illness sickening Michigan dogs is parvovirus
An illness that has sickened dogs in northern Michigan, killing some of them, was found to be canine parvovirus, a common ailment the affected dogs were not fully vaccinated against, state officials said.
nbc25news.com
Annual tattoo convention held in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - The 2nd annual Tattoo City Tattoo Convention has wrapped up its second day in Flint. New links: Annual Stuff the Ambulance returns to Saginaw. The event featured a variety of vendors including, henna artists, body modifications, and of course tattoo artists from around the world. There were...
DeWitt woman grows 13-foot sunflower
Denise Kelley, of DeWitt, has been growing the massive sunflower outside her home since May.
nbc25news.com
Swartz Creek football blanks Flint at Atwood Stadium
FLINT, Mich. - The Swartz Creek football team earns a shutout win over Flint 62-0 Friday afternoon at Atwood Stadium. The Dragons will look to improve to 2-0 as they host Lake Fenton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcsx.com
Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding
It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
Detroit News
Michigan dog owners relieved that 'mystery canine virus' has been identified
At the end of a stressful week for dog owners, many were relieved that the mystery canine illness identified in northern Michigan was confirmed to be parvovirus, a serious illness for which there is a vaccine. Kari Beer, an emergency and critical care specialist with Oakland Veterinary Referral Services in...
Road Made Of Soybeans Is Coming To Clinton County, Michigan
I don't know if asphalt ever had any kind of animal products in them, but if they did, then Clinton County might soon have a Vegan alternative for you to drive on. Some roadways around Fowler will soon have Soy-based asphalt in the roads you drive on. HOW can you...
nbc25news.com
Michigan not cutting funding for child advocacy centers
SAGINAW, Mich. - The state now saying children's advocacy centers will not see cuts in their funding. Last week 35 advocacy centers across the state of Michigan were told the federal funds were being cut by more than half. The Great Lakes Bay Region CAN Council says that could have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc25news.com
Gov. Whitmer declares energy emergency following BP refinery fire
LANSING, Mich. – Saturday, Gov. Whitmer took action after a fire caused BP’s Whiting, Indiana oil refinery to temporarily go offline. Officials say the governor is working to ensure continued access to an adequate supply of motor fuels by waiving regulations on motor vehicle hours-of-service rules, as the effects of the outage at the plant are expected to spread across the region and will impact drivers transporting such fuel.
Morning Sun
Mobile home park residents say they feel powerless against ‘predatory’ investor groups
That’s what residents of a mobile home park in Clarkston say about their current living situation. Megan Green and her family moved into Independence Woods in January 2010 and paid around $300 a month for a space for the mobile home they purchased. Two years later, Utah-based Kingsley Management...
Crain's Detroit Business
Michigan’s new foreclosure claims law is pricing out housing programs
A new state law that allows for former property owners to collect surplus proceeds after a foreclosed property is sold was praised as a victory by those who are able to recoup some of the money from sales that would have otherwise gone to county government coffers. But it is already having a chilling effect on some government programs that would redevelop the properties or provide an opportunity for renters to own their own homes.
nbc25news.com
Michigan State Police stopping THC blood tests due to possible discrepancies
FLINT, Mich - The Michigan State Police have confirmed they have immediately stopped the processing of THC blood samples due to discrepancies. State Police issued a statement saying earlier this week a discrepancy was discovered in THC blood testing results in which the presence of CBD in a blood sample may have led to a positive result for THC.
$2.5M medieval castle with drawbridge for sale in Oakland County
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Picture living in a medieval castle in Oakland County. For $2.5 million, that could become a reality.The property, which is listed by Signature Sotheby's International Realty, sits on 6 acres at 2009 Victoria Hill in Oakland Township.The Victorian-gothic home was built in 1990 and is 60 feet tall."It features a moat, waterfall, drawbridge, portcullis, 26 rooms, elevator, 5 fireplaces, 6 new furnaces, 6 new A/C units, secret rooms, hidden doors, hidden passageways, hidden staircase, wine cellar, Tudor style pub, and a few more surprises," read the listing.Click here for more information on the property.
wcsx.com
Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event
For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
Michigan farmer sues auto supplier after PFAS taints cattle herd
BRIGHTON, MI — Jason Grostic is feeding cattle that he can’t sell. He’s growing grain that nobody will buy. In his words, the farm is “slowly but surely going bankrupt.”. Life was turned upside down for Grostic and his family in January when the state of...
94.1 Duke FM
Court ruling could impact Michigan car insurance rates
LANSING, MI — The Michigan Court of Appeals says the 2019 no-fault auto insurance reform law is not retroactive to crash survivors whose accidents happened before the law changed. The Michigan HomeCare and Hospice Association president and CEO Barry Cargill says lawmakers need to act now to fix the...
Comments / 0