Megan Thee Stallion Is Giving Back To Young Girls And Women With Joy Is Our Journey Tour

Megan Thee Stallion ’s Pete and Thomas Foundation has joined forces with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium for the inaugural Joy is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour. The inspiring event kicked off in Atlanta on Aug. 20 and will conclude in Birmingham, Ala., at the 2022 Black Girls Dream Conference on Sept. 16th and 17th.

The free mini-festival is designed for Black girls, young women, and gender-expansive youth between the ages of 12 and 24. Each tour stop will host Dream Village, which will feature interactive workshops and programming centered around mental health and wellness, beauty, arts and culture, entrepreneurship, S.T.E.M., and dream-building.

The outdoor event also includes music, food trucks, gaming stations, swag bags, giveaways, and much more. “I’m really excited to have The Pete and Thomas Foundation partner with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium on this special initiative,” states Megan Thee Stallion in a press release obtained by VIBE .

She added, “We both share the same goals – to empower our young Black women, give them the resources to succeed, and help them pursue their personal and professional dreams.”

LaTosha Brown, founder of Southern Black Girls stated, “We are super excited to partner with The Pete and Thomas Foundation. Megan is the ultimate Southern Black Girl. She is an entertainer, an artist, and a creative, who masterfully balances being a hot girl, a college girl, and a businesswoman, and she certainly embodies the unapologetic spirit of our organization.”

“Our partnership with The Pete and Thomas Foundation adds fuel to the mission of the Joy is our Journey tour, which is to connect with Black girls and young women throughout the south and create safe spaces to celebrate unlimited, unabashed Black girl joy,” She continued. “There is so much in store, and we look forward to all the great work we will do together. This is just the beginning.”

The Traumazine rapstress created and founded The Pete and Thomas Foundation, which is named after her late parents, back in February 2022. The non-profit organization’s aim is to uplift women, children, and senior citizens. It also focuses on underserved communities through education, housing, and health and wellness.

Those interested can register for certain cities on the Joy Is Our Journey Tour here .