Dream’s Rhyne Howard named WNBA Rookie of Year

Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard was named the 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year on Thursday.

Howard received 53 of the 56 votes from a national panel of 56 sportswriters and broadcasters. Washington Mystics center/forward Shakira Austin pocketed two votes and Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith received one.

Howard, 22, was joined on the WNBA All-Rookie team by Austin, Smith and her Indiana Fever teammate Queen Egbo as well as Chicago Sky guard Rebekah Gardner.

Howard led all WNBA rookies in points (16.2), assists (2.8), steals (1.6) and minutes (31.3) per game this season. She also averaged 4.5 rebounds and set a WNBA rookie record with 85 made 3-pointers.

Howard set franchise rookie records for total points (552) and rebounds (154) after being selected with the first overall pick of the 2022 WNBA Draft out of Kentucky.

–Field Level Media

