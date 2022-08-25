ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

ocscanner.news

BELMAR: MARINE ONE ENFORCING NO WAKE ZONE IN SHARK RIVER

Belmar: The Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Marine 1 has been patrolling our shore areas and beyond all summer long, and, for the next few weekends, much of the patrols will focus around the Shark River Inlet surrounding Belmar and Avon by the Sea. Sheriff Shaun Golden along with Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and Commissioner Nick DiRocco who met with Belmar Mayor Mark Walsifer and Business Administrator Ed Kirshenbaum is proud to provide this valuable resource which assists in ensuring safety and responding to critical water related incidents.
BELMAR, NJ
thecoaster.net

Asbury Park Officials Hear Plan To Renovate Heating Plant

A developer said he has a plan to transform the heating plant on the Asbury Park boardwalk into a mixed hospitality center. During a routine transfer of a liquor license in Asbury Park at a City Council meeting Aug. 24 officials heard about a plan to transform the long abandoned heating plant at the southern end of the boardwalk into a 60,000-square-foot mixed hospitality center.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Six Brick Township Schools To Get Air Conditioning

BRICK – Several buildings within the Brick Township School District will undergo projects to install new or upgraded heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. Currently out of the 12 schools that make up the district, 10 schools do not have any air conditioning. Only Brick Township High School and Brick Memorial High School have fresh air intake air conditioning.
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PF CHANGS EVACUATED DUE TO FIRE

***UPDATE*** Health Department never arrived at the scene, violations were issued and operations are back to normal at PF Changs. THEY ARE OPEN FOR SERVICE. Emergency personnel are at PF Changs at the Ocean County Mall where a small oven/stove fire activated the fire alarms. The Halon system discharged which now requires the board of health be requested to the scene. Due to the fire suppression system discharging the restaurant will remain closed until the kitchen is restored, professionally cleaned and inspected and approved by the health department for a safe reopening.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Pedestrian, 20, fatally struck on Garden State Parkway

A 20-year-old man died after being hit by a car early Saturday morning while walking on the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic County, police said. The Jeep Compass was traveling northbound on the parkway when it hit the pedestrian, according to Brandi Slota, spokesperson for the New Jersey State Police Department.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: ACCIDENT WITH DOWNED POLE AND FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Lanes Mill Rd and Lanes Mill Rd (not a typo) where a utility pole has been taken down in the accident and one car caught fire. We have no information on injuries. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousLAKEWOOD: MOTOR...
BRICK, NJ
News Break
NewsBreak
94.3 The Point

Save Big with This New Jersey Grocery Store Opening Soon at the Jersey Shore

Did you know another ALDI was being built in Ocean County?. Locations for ALDI in Ocean County are Forked River, Toms River (Rt. 37), Manahawkin, and Brick. There are seven ALDI's in Ocean and Monmouth Counties. And, more to come. When I go to ALDI, I love their bakery department. The bread is so fresh and delicious. I have several friends that only get their lunch meat there and absolutely love it. I hear all the time when I say, "ALDI" - it's so fresh.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Route 440 Closure Update For Jersey City & Bayonne

**THIS STORY CONTAINS NEW INFORMATION The City of Jersey City has informed the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management that there will be NO CLOSURE of Route 440 this weekend. The Bayonne OEM says the repair work will begin early next week. Beginning, Monday, August 29th at 10am, Route 440 will...
BAYONNE, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting at Toms River Shopping Center

One man died and two others were wounded when gunfire broke out at a Toms River, New Jersey shopping center Saturday morning, authorities said. The deceased was 29 years old, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said. Another 29-year-old man was in critical but stable condition at the hospital and a 25-year-old was treated for his injuries and then released, the OCPO said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

