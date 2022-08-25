Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
No one injured in Bismarck apartment fire
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was hurt after an apartment fire Sunday morning in Bismarck. A spokesperson with the Bismarck Fire Department said firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Lake Avenue just after 11:15 a.m. and found a two-story apartment with smoke coming from its first-floor windows.
kfgo.com
2 charged in shots-fired incident on United Tribes campus
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been arrested in Bismarck after Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots-fired call on the United Tribes Technical College campus there yesterday morning. No one was injured in the shooting but a witness was able to give officers a description of the shooter’s vehicle, which was later located in a trailer park about two miles away. Two men were seen walking away from the vehicle and, after an investigation, Damion and Devin Proffit of Fargo were taken into custody. Damion Proffit is charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing. Devin Proffit is charged with tampering with evidence.
msn.com
Driver killed after striking deer in Williams County
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A man was killed in a car accident after his vehicle collided with a deer on Highway 2, approximately 12 miles west of Ray. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at roughly 11:05 p.m., the 45-year-old Tioga man was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 near mile marker 42 when his vehicle struck a deer, lost control, and entered the median of the road. The vehicle then rolled and came to rest on the westbound lanes of the highway.
KFYR-TV
One dead, another injured in Bismarck three vehicle crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One person is dead and another in the hospital after a three vehicle crash late Saturday night. According to a spokesperson with the Bismarck Police Department, law enforcement responded to the 1000 block of East Bismarck Expressway around 11:15 p.m. Two people were taken to a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfgo.com
Driver’s name released in 3-vehicle crash involving a school bus in central ND
PICKARDVILLE, N.D. (KFGO) – A Havery, N.D. woman is dead, and several other people, including nine children, were injured after a three-vehicle crash involving a pickup-trailer combination and school bus Friday afternoon near Pickardville in central North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says shortly after 3:30 p.m., 35-year-old...
United Tribes Technical College President releases statement regarding early morning shooting
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — United Tribes Technical College President Leander R. McDonald released a statement regarding a shooting incident that occurred early Thursday morning at the college. “Hello Friends and Relatives, I am greatly disappointed to hear of the vandalism and shots fired incidents that occurred on the United Tribes Technical College (UTTC) campus early […]
Apparent Murder-Suicide occurs in North Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A mother and son were found dead in Bismarck on Tuesday around 3:00 p.m. in what police are concluding was a murder-suicide conducted by the mother. According to the Bismarck Police Department, officers responded to the 3800 block of Renee Drive in Bismarck due to numerous welfare checks requested on 45-year-old […]
KFYR-TV
Harvey woman dies in crash with school bus, trailer near Picardville
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 35-year-old Harvey woman was killed when her car collided with a Turtle Lake Mercer school bus after school Friday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the victim was headed west on Highway 200 drifted into the eastbound lane. A pickup pulling a trailer swerved...
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
35-year-old Harvey, ND woman killed after crashing into school bus
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was killed when a car collided with a Turtle Lake Mercer school bus, with children on board, after school Friday afternoon. Highway Patrol says a woman headed west on Highway 200 drifted into the eastbound lane ½ mile east of Picardville.
3 vehicle crash resulted in 1 dead
At the time, patrol says there were 9 children on it, ranging in ages from 10 to 12.
KFYR-TV
Crash caused power outages around 12th Street and Airport Road
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - (UPDATE 1:10 P.M. 8/26): According to a social media post by the Bismarck Police Department, Bismarck Expressway has reopened. Bismarck Expressway from 12th Street to Airport Road is closed and power is out in the area as of 10 a.m. Friday due to a traffic accident.
KFYR-TV
Police investigate string of car break-ins
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police are reminding you to lock your cars and take your valuables inside after a string of car break-ins and attempted thefts over the weekend. Video shared with Your News Leader shows three people wearing masks and trying to open car doors in the parking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kvrr.com
Man Who Left Broken Down Tow Truck On I-94 Faces Charges
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man who left his broken down tow truck in the driving lane of I-94 causing a fatal crash last winter is now charged. Cass County States Attorney filing charges against 43-year-old Mario Butler of Minot. He is accused of negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, driving...
KFYR-TV
The World of Macarons: New Bismarck business in Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We might be a long way from France, but one new Bismarck business is bringing one French dessert closer. So if you’re looking for a place to treat your sweet tooth, The World of Macarons has lots of gluten-free treats to choose from and just opened last week.
1st Day Of School Bismarck: Why Are There No Stop Signs Here?
Let's avoid a tragic situation and take out open intersections at schools.
KNOX News Radio
ND man dies 15 days after Morton Co. crash
A 19-year-old man from Cannonball, North Dakota, has died of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash earlier this month. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Jonah White Eagle died Tuesday — 15 days after a head-on collision on Highway 1806 in Morton County. A pickup truck driven by 38-year-old...
msn.com
Dump truck hits overhead lines, forces closure of Bismarck Expressway for several blocks
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — UPDATE: 11:40 a.m.: The Bismarck Police Department reports the closed portion of Bismarck Expressway is open once again to traffic. Police say around 3:15 a.m., a dump truck turned from 18th Street South onto East Bismarck Expressway without lowering the dump part of the truck. As a result, the dump part hit several lines overhead at the intersection, affecting several power and service lines and poles.
valleynewslive.com
Underwood woman struck by lightning in car
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last Tuesday there was more than just rain that rolled in through the state. Lightning came with the storm too and one woman from Underwood was in for quite a shock. Rachel Sem was driving home from work in Hazen when a blinding flash and loud...
KFYR-TV
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College digitally repatriates historical records
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town is working to digitally repatriate records of the Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation’s history from the Minnesota Historical Society. In the early 1900′s Gilbert Wilson recorded and published photos, journals, prints, and documents from a study he...
KFYR-TV
The gift of a smile
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - New smiles were the greatest gift given this past Mother’s Day. Three mothers got their new grins today thanks to Prairie Rose Family Dentistry in Mandan. One smile can change the world. For Patty Flegel her new smile is changing her self-confidence. “There is a...
Comments / 2