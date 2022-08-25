Read full article on original website
Five spooky places in Maryland that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Maryland.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 6: From Frederick to Hagerstown to Hancock to Rocky Gap, Monocacy and Cushwa Breweries and legendary Buddy Lou’s Antiques
The sixth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a morning of visiting our favorite city in Maryland: Frederick and then a day of exploration (and beer) west toward Hagerstown, Hancock and onto Rocky Gap Casino and Resort where we enjoyed a fire pit on the lake.
mocoshow.com
2022 Taiwan Bubble Tea Festival to Take Place on September 24 in Rockville
The 2022 Taiwan Bubble Tea Festival will take place on September 24th from 11am until 4pm at Rockville Town Square. The event is being held by Taiwan Sister Cities, an organization “dedicated to promoting, educating, and fostering intercultural understanding and cooperation among the people of the United States and the people of Taiwan.”
First Look: Prince George’s County’s New Food Hall Le Fantome Offers Sushi, Fried Chicken, And More
The newest food hall to hit D.C.’s restaurant scene, Le Fantome in Riverdale, flung open its doors Aug. 22. Its name, from the French word for “ghost,” is apt considering the space contains seven ghost kitchens, far more than the three consumer-facing stalls currently open there. Hospitality...
storereporter.com
New drinks for Rockville Pike, new scoops for Cabin John & the first sign of Halloween
Oak Barrel & Vine, the fancy new version of Montgomery County’s wine and liquor store chain, is heading to Rockville Pike. Nine months after a prototype store was unveiled at Cabin John Village, the Montrose Crossing location (home of Target and Burlington) will shut down this Saturday (Aug. 27th) for a similar transformation. The store will reopen this fall with a new look, more shelf space, a tasting room for special events, and a brand new selection of spirits and local products.
mocoshow.com
Pop-Up Poutine Named One of The Best Places For Poutine In America
Rockville’s Pop-Up Poutine has been named one of the best places for poutine in America by TastingTable. Poutine is a popular Canadian dish consisting of French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy. As Canadians living in the US, the owners of the Pop-Up Poutine found it impossible to find good poutine, so they came up with their own cheese curd recipe and use a sauce/gravy base that’s imported from Montreal to create the most authentic poutine in the area.
Stolen car with child inside found in DC
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A car that was stolen from Arlington County with a child still inside was found later in Washington, D.C. with the child safe inside. Police first responded to N. Lynn Street at Wilson Boulevard for the stolen car. The D.C. Police Department found the car in Southeast D.C. […]
mocoshow.com
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is Coming to MoCo
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is coming to 16248 Frederick Rd in Gaithersburg, in the recently renovated Rock Grove Center on the corner of 355 and Shady Grove Rd. The center is also home to Minerva Indian Cuisine, Qdoba, and the recently relocated Dunkin Donuts. The North Carolina-based biscuit chain is known for their buttermilk-brined chicken and currently has Maryland locations in Columbia and Towson. Menu items include biscuit sandwiches, biscuits & gravy, fried chicken strips, and donuts. The restaurant is expected to open this fall.
'Wildest place in Maryland' under threat from biking trails
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea.And that's because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers from Garrett County and a group called Garrett Trails — would route the permanent two-way paths through the heart of the scenic Youghiogheny River.Supporters — including Garrett Trails, a nonprofit organization led by resort, lodging, local government and other recreational business interests — say the Youghiogheny canyon trail would bring greater public...
mocoshow.com
Greek Aroma Grill Coming to Montgomery Mall
Greek Aroma Grill is coming to the Montgomery Mall food terrace. Greek Aroma currently has a location at 177 D Thomas Johnson Dr. in Frederick, MD. Menu items include gyros, kababs, salads, and souvlaki. No opening date has been announced and the restaurant is currently hiring. According to their website,...
Ocean City Today
Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Maryland man wins $100k with ‘ugly’ Virginia Lottery ticket
An "ugly" lottery ticket won one man a very pretty prize this week. Kenneth Craig of Accokeek, Md., won $100,000 this week on a Double Diamond scratcher ticket from the Virginia Lottery.
mocoshow.com
Grillmarx Clarksburg No Longer Affiliated With Other Grillmarx Locations; Will Undergo Rebrand in Coming Months
Grillmarx in Clarksburg, located at 12011 Snowden Farm Pkwy, will undergo a rebrand as the restaurant is no longer affiliated with other Grillmarx locations in Olney and Columbia. Currently a timeline for the rebrand hasn’t been set, but the goal is to try to make it happen by the end of the year, management tells us.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A.
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
mocoshow.com
Different Starbucks Location to Open 24 Hours While MoCo’s Only 24 Hour Location Closes for a Month
MoCo’s only 24-hour Starbucks location at 505 Quince Orchard Rd. in the FirstField Shopping Center (Gaithersburg) will be closed for one month starting on September 9th and lasting until October 9th for renovations, an employee of the store tells us. During that time the Starbucks located at 300 Spectrum Ave in Gaithersburg will be temporarily operating 24-hours for the duration of the Firstfield remodeling.
Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
mocoshow.com
La Catrina Bar & Lounge is Coming to Bethesda
La Catrina Bar & Lounge is coming to 4935 Cordell Avenue in Bethesda, taking over the location that was formerly home to George’s Chophouse, 4935 Bar & Kitchen, The Loft at 4935, Tragara’s, and other. La Catrina boasts “the true Mexican experience” and “tacos, tequila, and party”, as...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland
“Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023.” Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be Great Wolf’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
mocoshow.com
MCPD: “There has not been a spate of attacks on women at Westfield Montgomery”
Following various reports of assault at Westfield Montgomery (Montgomery Mall) by local bloggers and users of the neighborhood social networking app NextDoor, Montgomery County Police Spokeswoman Shiera Goff tells us via email that “unfortunately, a lot of misinformation has been spread over the last few days.”. A recent post...
Maryland hedgehog a finalist for title of 'America's Favorite Pet'
BALTIMORE -- We all think our pets are the best, but an adorable local hedgehog is spiking national interest. Maple is up for the title of America's Favorite Pet. She's an African Pygmy Hedgehog from Howard County and she has more than 11,000 Instagram followers.But you can see why. She's famous for her photo shoots and videos, which will just steal your heart. The one-pound hedgehog is a finalist in the nationally recognized annual competition. If Maple wins, she gets a two-page spread in InTouch Magazine. Oh, and her owner gets $10,000. She is currently first in her group. According to her profile, Maple loves to run around wearing empty toilet paper rolls that she has shoved her head into. Head to the competition's website to vote every day for Maple until September 1. The winner will be announced on October 7. America's Favorite Pet donates 25% of its net proceeds from the competition to PAWS, a wildlife care center.
