Lima News
Ohio Democrats try to put daylight between themselves and President Joe Biden
COLUMBUS – A new campaign ad from Rep. Marcy Kaptur, the longtime Toledo Democrat who’s running a tough race for re-election this year, would almost make you think it’s coming from a Republican. It kicks off by calling out President Joe Biden for “letting Ohio’s solar manufacturers...
Mount Vernon News
Ryan wants Ohio as an arsenal of energy for the U.S.
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) told the Mount Vernon News on his U.S. Senate campaign that he wants Ohio to be an arsenal of energy for the United States. Ryan will face Republican J.D. Vance in the General Election on Nov. 8. The production of natural gas in Ohio needs to...
WHIZ
Day of Action Republican Party
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Today the Republican Party got together to mobilize efforts ahead of the November Election. The event took place at the home of Ryan and Lindsay Dodson, the owner of American Pride. Troy Balderson, Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, State Representative Adam Holmes and the Chair of the Republican party...
wnewsj.com
Ohio House Minority Leader in county, provides legislative update
WILMINGTON — In a legislative update delivered in Wilmington on Thursday night, Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D- OH 24th) addressed the state’s abortion bans, redistricting, and the importance of the upcoming Ohio Supreme Court races. Russo said Ohio’s current and proposed laws restricting access to women’s...
msn.com
Democrats Nan Whaley, Tim Ryan make debate plans, but Republicans Mike DeWine, J.D. Vance hesitate
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio’s Democratic candidates for governor and U.S. Senate are seeking to hold debates this campaign season, but their Republican rivals haven’t yet said whether they’ll agree to participate. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley has been vocally pushing Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to agree to debate...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio gubernatorial candidates DeWine, Whaley attend forum in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ahead of November’s General Election, Ohio’s gubernatorial candidates, incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, participated in a forum on Friday hosted by the Ohio Association of Regional Councils. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike DeWine and former Dayton Mayor...
West Virginia man indicted in Columbus for acquiring illegally transported ginseng
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A federal grand jury in Columbus indicted a West Virginia man on charges of receipt, acquisition or purchase of illegally transported protected plants and falsification of records, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Tony Lee Coffman, 59 of Birch River, West Virginia, faces six counts in...
wksu.org
New group aims to help Ohioans who have past criminal convictions on their record
A group that advocates on behalf of Ohioans who have criminal records is launching a new program in Cleveland. The Alliance for Safety and Justice's new program "TimeDone" will provide information to Ohioans held back by a past record to help them build economic stability for their families and communities.
wcbe.org
Two lawmakers want Ohio out of school lunch lawsuit
Two Democrats on the ballot this fall are calling on Ohio to get out of a lawsuit filed against the Biden administration’s rules on funding for school meals and anti-discrimination policies. The lawsuit challenges a USDA requirement that K-12 schools investigate claims of discrimination based on sexual orientation or...
WOUB
Advocates call on Ohio leaders to put $308M of federal relief funds into affordable housing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — A coalition of homelessness and housing advocates are calling on state leaders to put $308 million — from federal COVID-19 relief funds — into affordable housing. Amy Riegel, executive director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio, said the...
Ohio political leaders react to student loan forgiveness plan
Many are reacting to President Joe Biden’s announcement Wednesday wiping away federal student loan debt for millions of Americans. News Center 7′s John Bedell looked into the the political implications of this decision, especially with the mid-term elections just months away. Republican and Democrat candidates in Ohio’s Governor...
sunny95.com
Biden to attend Intel groundbreaking
COLUMBUS (AP) — Intel Corp. will break ground Sept. 9 on its planned $20 billion Ohio semiconductor facilities with President Joe Biden in attendance, the company and the the White House said Thursday. When the company’s two factories, known as fabs, open in 2025, the facility will employ 3,000...
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Ohio bill aims to catch drivers who pass school buses
School bus drivers who see motorists illegally passing them can report their license plate numbers to the police — but in practicality, that can be difficult. A state lawmaker instead wants to discourage overly hasty drivers and make sure their plates are caught on camera so they can face a new $300 civil penalty.
No action needed: Power bills going down for 500K Ohioans
Thousands of people in Northeast Ohio have seen their electric bills skyrocket.
Times Gazette
Why are gulls in Ohio?
You may find yourself in a supermarket parking lot in Hillsboro. Cars are driving in and out, the familiar sounds of sputtering engines, shopping carts banging into their designated corral and the sporadically cacophonous sound of nearby traffic fill the air. Then, out of nowhere, you may hear a sound more associated with coastal climes and holidays on the beach. You look around to see from where the sound is emanating and it’s a flock of chattering, noisy seagulls.
WFMJ.com
FBI, Ohio Attorney General's office, Lordstown police conduct raid at mobile home
Law enforcement agents at the state, local and federal levels descended upon a Lordstown mobile home Thursday morning. Lordstown police confirm they, along with the Ohio Attorney General's office and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at the Imperial Communities mobile home community. No arrests were...
Your Radio Place
“Eye in the Sky” Ohio leading the way with new aircraft tracking system
COLUMBUS – As the number of operating drones grow, so do concerns about how to keep airspace safe for both crewed and unmanned aircraft. Ohio is pioneering technology to do just that. At low altitudes, detecting manned air traffic with traditional radar is much more difficult due to the...
Fox 19
Ohio public employee pleads guilty to stealing $1.8M
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio public employee was convicted this week of stealing $1.8 million in public money through a phony vendor payment scheme, State Auditor Keith Faber announced Friday. Robert M. Vanderhorst, 63, pleaded guilty Thursday in Clark County Common Pleas Court to two felony counts of...
Deadly drug: ‘Tranq Dope’ found in Southwestern Ohio
The drug has been named "tranq dope", a mixture of narcotics combined with a sedative commonly used by veterinarians. Some health leaders say whether people are intentionally or accidentally coming into contact with tranq dope, it's a dangerous time to not be sure.
