Ohio State

Mount Vernon News

Ryan wants Ohio as an arsenal of energy for the U.S.

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) told the Mount Vernon News on his U.S. Senate campaign that he wants Ohio to be an arsenal of energy for the United States. Ryan will face Republican J.D. Vance in the General Election on Nov. 8. The production of natural gas in Ohio needs to...
WHIZ

Day of Action Republican Party

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Today the Republican Party got together to mobilize efforts ahead of the November Election. The event took place at the home of Ryan and Lindsay Dodson, the owner of American Pride. Troy Balderson, Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, State Representative Adam Holmes and the Chair of the Republican party...
wnewsj.com

Ohio House Minority Leader in county, provides legislative update

WILMINGTON — In a legislative update delivered in Wilmington on Thursday night, Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D- OH 24th) addressed the state’s abortion bans, redistricting, and the importance of the upcoming Ohio Supreme Court races. Russo said Ohio’s current and proposed laws restricting access to women’s...
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio gubernatorial candidates DeWine, Whaley attend forum in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ahead of November’s General Election, Ohio’s gubernatorial candidates, incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, participated in a forum on Friday hosted by the Ohio Association of Regional Councils. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike DeWine and former Dayton Mayor...
wcbe.org

Two lawmakers want Ohio out of school lunch lawsuit

Two Democrats on the ballot this fall are calling on Ohio to get out of a lawsuit filed against the Biden administration’s rules on funding for school meals and anti-discrimination policies. The lawsuit challenges a USDA requirement that K-12 schools investigate claims of discrimination based on sexual orientation or...
WHIO Dayton

Ohio political leaders react to student loan forgiveness plan

Many are reacting to President Joe Biden’s announcement Wednesday wiping away federal student loan debt for millions of Americans. News Center 7′s John Bedell looked into the the political implications of this decision, especially with the mid-term elections just months away. Republican and Democrat candidates in Ohio’s Governor...
sunny95.com

Biden to attend Intel groundbreaking

COLUMBUS (AP) — Intel Corp. will break ground Sept. 9 on its planned $20 billion Ohio semiconductor facilities with President Joe Biden in attendance, the company and the the White House said Thursday. When the company’s two factories, known as fabs, open in 2025, the facility will employ 3,000...
sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Times Gazette

Why are gulls in Ohio?

You may find yourself in a supermarket parking lot in Hillsboro. Cars are driving in and out, the familiar sounds of sputtering engines, shopping carts banging into their designated corral and the sporadically cacophonous sound of nearby traffic fill the air. Then, out of nowhere, you may hear a sound more associated with coastal climes and holidays on the beach. You look around to see from where the sound is emanating and it’s a flock of chattering, noisy seagulls.
Fox 19

Ohio public employee pleads guilty to stealing $1.8M

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio public employee was convicted this week of stealing $1.8 million in public money through a phony vendor payment scheme, State Auditor Keith Faber announced Friday. Robert M. Vanderhorst, 63, pleaded guilty Thursday in Clark County Common Pleas Court to two felony counts of...
WDTN

Deadly drug: ‘Tranq Dope’ found in Southwestern Ohio

The drug has been named "tranq dope", a mixture of narcotics combined with a sedative commonly used by veterinarians. Some health leaders say whether people are intentionally or accidentally coming into contact with tranq dope, it's a dangerous time to not be sure.
