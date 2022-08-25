Read full article on original website
LOTR: The Rings of Power Cast Forges Their Own Ring of Power
We play a fun game with some of the cast members in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in the latest junket interview. We posed the question to them on what power they would choose if they could forge their own ring of power. Find out the results from each cast member and what powers they would like to have.
Nintendo Won't Raise the Price of the Switch | GameSpot News
Speaking to Eurogamer, Nintendo's president said in a statement: "we will determine our future pricing strategies through careful and continued deliberations," and do not have any plans to "increase the trade price of its hardware." Instead, Nintendo is decreasing the size of Switch packaging to help with shipping issues, by making the cardboard box it comes in 20% smaller, which in turn will help the company's bottom line by using fewer materials.
Warframe Styanax Animated Short
Warframe reveals the 50th Warframe Styanax, coming in the Veilbreaker Update in September. Revealed in this animated trailer “Ascension Day”, Styanax is inspired by the heroic warriors of ancient myth, a paragon of justice and the Lotus’ deadly spear. Prepare to command the battlefield with Styanax when he launches alongside our Veilbreaker update in September. Coming Soon to PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch!
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Intense Swordfights And Big Monsters
Koei Tecmo has released a new gameplay trailer for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, a new Souls-like action game from Ninja Gaiden, Nioh, and Stranger of Paradise developer Team Ninja. The trailer shows off the game's intense-looking swordfighting based on Chinese martial arts. The gameplay trailer also spotlights some of the...
Lightfall Might Not Be What We Thought - Iron Banter: This Week In Destiny 2
Just about every week brings something new to Destiny 2, whether it's story beats, new activities, or interesting new combinations of elements that let players devastate each other in the Crucible. Iron Banter is our weekly look at what's going on in the world of Destiny and a rundown of what's drawing our attention across the solar system.
Pokemon Unite: Pika Party Guide
With Pokemon Unite’s one-year anniversary coming to a close, there is still a week left of Pika Party. Pika Party is the new 4v4 Quick Match mode celebrating the Electric-type Mouse Pokemon, Pikachu. The entire map is changed to the aesthetic of Pikachu, from the walls, balloons, colors, and there are even holograms of Pikachu littering the map. But that is not all littering the map. Every Wild Pokemon is now Pikachu, with certain Pikachu providing different buffs alongside a massive Gigantamax Pikachu taking the middle spot, which is normally reserved for Legendary Pokemon such as Zapdos or Regigigas.
House Of The Dragon Renewed For Season 2
HBO has renewed the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon for a second season. The renewal order comes after just one episode of the first season, which aired on August 21 and was a big success. The series premiere set a viewership record for HBO with 10 million...
Fortnite Crew Goodies For August Includes Loveless Skin
Epic has revealed the latest Fortnite Crew skin for September. Subscribers will have access to the new Loveless skin that comes with a few different variants and other in-game items. Starting on September 1, subscribers will have the option to wear the Loveless skin that appears to be based on...
How To Turn Your Warlock Into A Thunder God In Destiny 2: Arc 3.0 Season Of Plunder Builds
One of the best parts of Destiny 2 is experimenting with its Exotics, armor mods, and subclass setups to find interesting loadouts for your Guardian. For Season of Plunder and the overhauled Arc subclass, some of the builds available can produce shocking results, pun fully intended. Warlocks have some great loadouts to tinker with, and you can easily live out your Emperor Palpatine fantasy with builds that channel pure "unlimited power" energy with Arc 3.0.
Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED Console Is Available Now
The Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition is available now at multiple major retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. The console just launched today, and it's the first special-edition Switch OLED Nintendo has made. If you're interested in picking it up, you may want to order soon. It's certainly possible that this will sell out quickly like most other special-edition Switch consoles.
Sea of Thieves Panel from gamescom 2022
Join members of the Sea of Thieves crew for a chat about recent additions to our pirate playground, lore discussions, stand-out ship names and a couple of teases as to what the future holds. Originally broadcast live from Gamescom on August 25th 2022.
Rust Console Edition - Oceanbound Update Trailer
Rust Console Edition returns with a new content update – Oceanbound! Try out the new dynamic Cargo Ship event - fight Cobalt Scientists and your fellow survivors for Ship Supremacy! Secure the loot and make your escape! Also introducing the L96 Sniper Rifle, perfect for those long range engagements! Rust Console Edition Oceanbound is out now!
Mew, Dodrio, And Scizor Are Coming To Pokemon Unite In September
Pokemon Unite is getting three new champions in September: Mew, Dodrio, and Scizor. Their release dates will be staggered across the month. Mew will arrive first on September 9, Dodrio on September 14, and Scizor on September 28. Mew is a ranged attacker and has more learnable moves than other...
