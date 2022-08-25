Read full article on original website
Yvonne Ka Yuk (Chan) Mok, 71
NATICK – Yvonne Ka Yuk (Chan) Mok, of Morgan Drive, Natick passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Yvonne was born on November 29, 1950 in Hong Kong to Suk Ying Chan (Lau) and Ying Cheung Chan. As one of the eldest in a family with 11 children,...
Lawrence E. Rudolph, 91, Air Force Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Lawrence E. Rudolph, 91, of Norton, formerly a longtime resident of Framingham, died Thursday, August 25, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Somerville, he was the son of the late Everett & Ruth Rudolph, and the beloved husband of the late Alice M. (Carney) Rudolph.
Angelina (LaPenta) Stefanini, 99, Face of Waverly Market
FRAMINGHAM – Angelina “Angie” (LaPenta) Stefanini , 99 of Framingham, died peacefully on August 25, 2022 at Bethany Health Care Center surrounded by love. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Stefanini who died in 1975. She is also predeceased by her sister Mary L....
Marylou Patricia Russo, 68, Nurse
FRAMINGHAM – Marylou “Mary” Patricia Russo, 68, of Framingham and formerly of Holliston, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Born in Wellesley, she was the daughter of the late Patricia (Gallo) Rogers Stafford and Robert Rogers. She was the wife of 25 years to the late...
Priscilla L. Lemieux, 76
FRAMINGHAM – Priscilla L. Lemieux, of Framingham, formerly of Waltham, MA and Santa Rosa, CA, passed away on July 18, 2022. She was 76 years old. Born and raised in Waltham, Priscilla worked for many years as a healthcare aide. A spontaneous adventurer, she moved to California in her forties, making sure to stop along the way to enjoy any live blues music she could find. Priscilla’s love of the arts was eclectic, spanning from Charlie Musclewhite’s harmonica music, foreign (subtitled) films to the priceless paintings of Vincent van Gogh. She was spontaneous and full of spunk, always jumping in the car for farmers’ markets, art and craft fairs, museums with her daughter and/or, Yankee Magazine highlighted road trip destinations.
PHOTO GALLERY: Final Framingham Community Corner of the Summer
FRAMINGHAM – Friday, August 26 was the final Community Corner of the summer. The 5th and final event was held at Arlington Street Playground in South Framingham on the border between District 8 & 9. New this year, the Community Corner, offered field games, arts and crafts, the bookmobile...
Michael Nikiforov, 34
FRAMINGHAM – Michael Nikiforov of Framingham, Massachusetts, passed away on August 20, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Loving son of Pauline and Victor Nikiforov. Warmhearted “little” brother to Anastasia Nikiforov. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts, and cousins in both the US and Australia. Michael...
Keep Framingham Beautiful Participating in World Cleanup Week September 17-25
FRAMINGHAM – Keep Framingham Beautiful presents KFB World Cleanup Week!. Join hundreds of Framingham’s finest and millions from around the world as we work together to keep our planet beautiful!. From Saturday, September 17 to Sunday, September 25, members of Keep Framingham Beautiful (KFB) invite the entire Framingham...
Photo of The Day: Police Peek-A-Boo
FRAMINGHAM – Friday was the final Community Corner of the summer. The 5th and final event was held at Arlington Street Playground in South Framingham on the border between District 8 & 9. New this year, the Community Corner, offers field games, books, a reading corner, arts and crafts,...
LETTER: Shepard is a ‘Ray of Hope For Framingham’
FRAMINGHAM – I strongly endorse and support Margareth Shepard for representative for the 6th Middlesex district. She is a ray of hope for Framingham and will be a wonderful addition to our legislative delegation to further advance all of our community’s priorities. Experience really matters in a job...
Framingham State Freshmen Move-In This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – The incoming class for Framingham State University moves into their dorms this week, said the University spokesperson. The rest of the students in dorms move in next week. The first day of class is Friday, September 2.
HOME OF THE WEEK: 5-Bedroom Framingham Home With Pool Priced at $945,000
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a 5-bedroom Framingham home on a cul de sac with an in-ground pool. The 7 Surro Drive property is priced at $945,000. Built in 1970, the North Framingham home has 4,154 square feet of living space and...
Blinn & Nolan Make Springfield College’s Dean’s List
SPRINGFIELD – Springfield College announced 2 Natick students qualified to make the Dean’s List for the 2022 Spring Semester. Springfield College has named Kathryn Blinn and Violet Nolan to the Dean’s List. Blinn has a primary major of Health Science and Pre-Physical Therapy. Nolan has a primary...
Charles River Rotary Club Member Johnston Receives Paul Harris Fellow Pin
NATICK – The Charles River Rotary Club was visited on Thursday August 25 by Victor Tom, the Governor of Rotary District 7910. Tom did the pin ceremony for George Johnston and awarding him his Paul Harris plus two fellowship pin. The presentation of Paul Harris Fellow recognition is the...
UPDATED: Framingham High To Only Give Seniors Parking Spaces in 2022-23
FRAMINGHAM – Juniors are out of luck when it comes to the lottery for parking spaces at Framingham High for the 2022-23 school year. SOURCE has learned that all parking spaces will go to members of the Class of 2023, when it comes to the parking space lottery. The...
LETTER: Educator & Former FTA Co-President Endorses Sousa For Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – I am writing this letter in support of Priscila Sousa as she campaigns for the new 6th Middlesex seat representing south Framingham. I have known Priscila personally and professionally for five years after we were introduced by a mutual friend when Priscila ran for mayor. Since that time, she and I have gotten to know each other not only as friends, but also as Framingham residents and through civic and local involvement.
LeClerc & Pizzarella Make Springfield College’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List
SPRINGFIELD – Springfield College announced 2 Marlborough students qualified to make the Dean’s List for the 2022 Spring Semester. Springfield College has named Haven LeClerc and Tono Pizzarella to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2022 spring semester. LeClerc has a primary major of Computer...
Framingham Mayor Sisitsky Endorses Dempsey For State Auditor
FRAMINGHAM – Democratic Candidate for State Auditor Chris Dempsey announced endorsements from Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky, District 3 City Councilor Adam Steiner, and District 4 School Committee member Adam Freudberg this weekend. Dempsey attended the Framingham Dems Summer BBQ on Saturday. A Democratic candidate for state auditor, Dempsey has...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, August 26, 2022
1 There is less than 2 weeks until the Massachusetts primary election on September 6. Early voting begins this Saturday at the Memorial Building. 2. The final community corner of the summer is today at the Arlington Street Playground from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. 3. The Framingham High Gridiron Club...
Trio of Framingham Students on Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology
ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – The following local residents have been named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring 2022 semester:. Matthew Favazza of Framingham, who is in the computer science program. Brandon Rothstein of Framingham, who is in the advertising and public relations...
