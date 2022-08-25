ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Yvonne Ka Yuk (Chan) Mok, 71

NATICK – Yvonne Ka Yuk (Chan) Mok, of Morgan Drive, Natick passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Yvonne was born on November 29, 1950 in Hong Kong to Suk Ying Chan (Lau) and Ying Cheung Chan. As one of the eldest in a family with 11 children,...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Lawrence E. Rudolph, 91, Air Force Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Lawrence E. Rudolph, 91, of Norton, formerly a longtime resident of Framingham, died Thursday, August 25, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Somerville, he was the son of the late Everett & Ruth Rudolph, and the beloved husband of the late Alice M. (Carney) Rudolph.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Marylou Patricia Russo, 68, Nurse

FRAMINGHAM – Marylou “Mary” Patricia Russo, 68, of Framingham and formerly of Holliston, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Born in Wellesley, she was the daughter of the late Patricia (Gallo) Rogers Stafford and Robert Rogers. She was the wife of 25 years to the late...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Natick, MA
Obituaries
City
Russell, MA
City
Bellingham, MA
City
Natick, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Priscilla L. Lemieux, 76

FRAMINGHAM – Priscilla L. Lemieux, of Framingham, formerly of Waltham, MA and Santa Rosa, CA, passed away on July 18, 2022. She was 76 years old. Born and raised in Waltham, Priscilla worked for many years as a healthcare aide. A spontaneous adventurer, she moved to California in her forties, making sure to stop along the way to enjoy any live blues music she could find. Priscilla’s love of the arts was eclectic, spanning from Charlie Musclewhite’s harmonica music, foreign (subtitled) films to the priceless paintings of Vincent van Gogh. She was spontaneous and full of spunk, always jumping in the car for farmers’ markets, art and craft fairs, museums with her daughter and/or, Yankee Magazine highlighted road trip destinations.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Michael Nikiforov, 34

FRAMINGHAM – Michael Nikiforov of Framingham, Massachusetts, passed away on August 20, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Loving son of Pauline and Victor Nikiforov. Warmhearted “little” brother to Anastasia Nikiforov. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts, and cousins in both the US and Australia. Michael...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natick High School#Everett Funeral Home
FraminghamSOURCE

Photo of The Day: Police Peek-A-Boo

FRAMINGHAM – Friday was the final Community Corner of the summer. The 5th and final event was held at Arlington Street Playground in South Framingham on the border between District 8 & 9. New this year, the Community Corner, offers field games, books, a reading corner, arts and crafts,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Shepard is a ‘Ray of Hope For Framingham’

FRAMINGHAM – I strongly endorse and support Margareth Shepard for representative for the 6th Middlesex district. She is a ray of hope for Framingham and will be a wonderful addition to our legislative delegation to further advance all of our community’s priorities. Experience really matters in a job...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Educator & Former FTA Co-President Endorses Sousa For Framingham State Representative

FRAMINGHAM – I am writing this letter in support of Priscila Sousa as she campaigns for the new 6th Middlesex seat representing south Framingham. I have known Priscila personally and professionally for five years after we were introduced by a mutual friend when Priscila ran for mayor. Since that time, she and I have gotten to know each other not only as friends, but also as Framingham residents and through civic and local involvement.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Mayor Sisitsky Endorses Dempsey For State Auditor

FRAMINGHAM – Democratic Candidate for State Auditor Chris Dempsey announced endorsements from Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky, District 3 City Councilor Adam Steiner, and District 4 School Committee member Adam Freudberg this weekend. Dempsey attended the Framingham Dems Summer BBQ on Saturday. A Democratic candidate for state auditor, Dempsey has...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy