FRAMINGHAM – Priscilla L. Lemieux, of Framingham, formerly of Waltham, MA and Santa Rosa, CA, passed away on July 18, 2022. She was 76 years old. Born and raised in Waltham, Priscilla worked for many years as a healthcare aide. A spontaneous adventurer, she moved to California in her forties, making sure to stop along the way to enjoy any live blues music she could find. Priscilla’s love of the arts was eclectic, spanning from Charlie Musclewhite’s harmonica music, foreign (subtitled) films to the priceless paintings of Vincent van Gogh. She was spontaneous and full of spunk, always jumping in the car for farmers’ markets, art and craft fairs, museums with her daughter and/or, Yankee Magazine highlighted road trip destinations.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO