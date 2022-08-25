Read full article on original website
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
(Gray News) - An outage affecting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program was reported across the country Sunday, according to Down Detector. The program, known as SNAP, provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of low-income families so they can purchase healthy food. Electronic Benefits Transfer, known as EBT, is an electronic system similar to a debit card that allows a SNAP participant to pay for food using SNAP benefits.
Our Town O’Neill: Handlebend Building
O’NEILL, Neb. (KOLN) - The founders of a very successful local business continue to support the community and local business at the Handlebend building in O’Neill. We talked with Michael Stepp who is a co-founder of the company called “Handlebend”. Matt Dennis is the other co-founder. The started the company several years ago, when the two friends started making copper mugs by hand.
The Strolling Piano a hit at Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - There are several new things to see at the Nebraska State Fair, including a new attraction that’s leaving people scratching their heads. No one knows where, and no one knows when, but each day fair-goers are greeted by a strolling piano man. He’s Josh...
O’Neill paints shamrock Husker red
O’NEILL, Neb. -The Nebraska Cornhuskers are getting ready to play on Saturday in Ireland, so it is only fitting that O’Neill, Nebraska, the Irish Capital of Nebraska, honors the Big Red playing in the Emerald Isle. O’Neill has some Big Red ties in Saturday’s game. Coach Scott Frost...
Friday Forecast: Hot with rain and storm chances
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Overall, Friday will be cloudy, hot with the slight chance for rain and storms. Temperatures heat back up into the 90s this afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible in the morning and evening. The chance for rain will continue into the weekend. Friday...
Rain chances this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times this weekend. A wide range of temperatures are likely across the area Saturday. Sunday should be hot across Nebraska and Northern Kansas. Most of next week looks to be cooler. An upper level disturbance will move across the...
Sunday Forecast: Hot & Breezy, Evening Rain Chances
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The sunshine, heat and humidity return to the 1011 region Sunday. The chance for rain and storms will return late Sunday evening into the overnight hours. Some storms may be severe. The heat and humidity return in full force across the area on Sunday... temperatures will...
