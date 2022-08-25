ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polygon

New fantasy action-RPG Atlas Fallen looks like Dune meets Destiny

Lords of the Fallen and The Surge developer Deck13 Interactive revealed a new fantasy-action RPG on Tuesday at Gamescom Opening Night Live: Atlas Fallen. The new game, coming in 2023, will take players to a “semi-open world full of ancient mysteries and threats,” including giant monsters that emerge from vast sand dunes. Fortunately, as seen in the game’s debut cinematic trailer, Atlas Fallen’s heroes have super powers and “sand-infused weapons” to combat those threats.
Gamespot

Destiny 2's New Craftable Taipan-4FR Linear Fusion Rifle Is A Must-Have, Here's How To Get It

With Destiny 2’s Season of the Plunder came loads of new weapons and gear to hunt for, but players have been eagerly seeking the new craftable Taipan-4FR Void Legendary linear fusion rifle that comes from a pretty straightforward quest. This quest isn’t part of the seasonal story, and it feels more like a review on how to craft weapons at the Enclave's Relic. There's a chance to get the red border Deepsight Taipan-4FR to drop from activities, but this quest guarantees that you'll receive enough to be able to craft your own.
The Windows Club

Destiny 2 and Destiny Error Code Boar on Xbox, PS4 or PC

Many users see Error Code Boar in Destiny 2 and Destiny when trying to play the game. Developers of the game include an error code that implies the reason for the error. In this article, we will discuss this issue and see what you can do to resolve it. Following is the exact error code users are seeing.
Gamespot

How To Turn Your Warlock Into A Thunder God In Destiny 2: Arc 3.0 Season Of Plunder Builds

One of the best parts of Destiny 2 is experimenting with its Exotics, armor mods, and subclass setups to find interesting loadouts for your Guardian. For Season of Plunder and the overhauled Arc subclass, some of the builds available can produce shocking results, pun fully intended. Warlocks have some great loadouts to tinker with, and you can easily live out your Emperor Palpatine fantasy with builds that channel pure "unlimited power" energy with Arc 3.0.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Reveals New Free Weekend for PS5 and PS4

Sony has announced that it will be holding a new free trial period for PlayStation Plus to close out this coming week. While PS Plus has perhaps most notably become synonymous with the library of free PS5 and PS4 games that Sony gives out to subscribers, the platform is also still needed in order to play various multiplayer games on PlayStation consoles. Luckily, if you're someone who still isn't a PS Plus member, you'll be able to get the service a go for yourself in just a few short days.
FanSided

Fortnite fans can now play Destiny 2 inspired stage, Javelin-4

Fortnite fans can now play a Destiny 2-inspired space called Javelin-4. Destiny 2 has come to Fortnite at the same time as Dragon Ball, and despite Dragon Ball being the most popular crossover ever, the Bungie-created game hasn’t been overshadowed. Designed by Bungie, the creators of Halo, Destiny puts you in a world of action and adventure, where you battle it out in team competitions for loot and bragging rights.
GAMINGbible

Leaked 'GTA 6' Screenshot Mystery Will Be Solved Soon, Says Insider

Rockstar are still keeping extremely tight-lipped on Grand Theft Auto VI, but that hasn’t stopped details about the game from leaking. It’s believed that GTA VI will be set in Vice City and feature a Bonnie & Clyde style duo as the lead characters. Further rumours suggest the title is aiming for photorealism and will feature brand new city single-player DLC. There’s one GTA VI mystery that’s yet to be resolved though.
Gamespot

Gamespot

spoilertv.com

Resident Evil - Cancelled by Netflix

Netflix has opted not to order a second season of Resident Evil, its action horror series loosely based on the popular video game franchise. The news comes a month and a half after the series’ July 14 release.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Gamespot

New Need For Speed Reportedly Delayed To December, As Rumored Footage Emerges

EA's new Need for Speed game has reportedly been delayed by a month, as what looks like the first footage of the game has emerged online. According to Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site Giant Bomb (via VGC), EA delayed the new Need for Speed game from November to December. A release date for the new title from Burnout studio Criterion was never publicly announced, so this would amount to an internal delay, if it is true.
technewstoday.com

12 Best Co-Op Games On PS5 And PS4

Sometimes, if you want to share some gaming time with the people closest to you, join us for the best co-op games on PS5 and PS4. We’re focusing on the newer console, as we already shared a list of the best split-screen games for the past generation. However, Sony’s list of games only available for PS5 is limited.
Gamespot

Gamespot

Warframe Styanax Animated Short

Warframe reveals the 50th Warframe Styanax, coming in the Veilbreaker Update in September. Revealed in this animated trailer “Ascension Day”, Styanax is inspired by the heroic warriors of ancient myth, a paragon of justice and the Lotus’ deadly spear. Prepare to command the battlefield with Styanax when he launches alongside our Veilbreaker update in September. Coming Soon to PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch!
Gamespot

