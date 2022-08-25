ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duson, LA

One dead after Marigny Cir. shooting in Duson; woman also injured [VIDEO]

By Scott Lewis, Jasmine Dean
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35u9Hy_0hV7AmZf00

DUSON, La. ( KLFY ) — One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in the 600 block of Marigny Circle in Duson at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO).

Lacorrion Turner, 26, was pronounced dead after being found with a gunshot wound, according to LPSO Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti.

Guns, narcotics and money seized after shooting in Jeanerette injured two men

A female victim, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment for injuries. Ponseti said the woman had not been shot but did not specify the nature of her injuries.

Ponseti said no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Police: Teenager Shot During Drug Dispute

A 15-year-old male is dead after an altercation over drugs turned fatal. In a press release, Lafayette Police say the shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the 100 block of Toulouse Drive. Officers say they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette Parish, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Duson, LA
Crime & Safety
Lafayette Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Jeanerette, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Duson, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cir#Violent Crime#Lsb Video#Nexstar Media Inc
wbrz.com

Police chase ended with fiery dirt bike crash in Baton Rouge neigborhood

BATON ROUGE - A dirt bike burst into flames after police pursued its rider through a neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. The chase started around 4 p.m. in the area of N Acadian Thruway, where four people on dirt bikes fled from police. The pursuit ultimately ended on Fairfields Avenue, just off Plank Road, after witnesses said one of the riders wrecked and his bike caught fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
brproud.com

Chase ends with arrest of BR man, seizure of drugs and thousands of dollars

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pursuit involving law enforcement ended with the arrest of Dionseus Wilkins, 29, of, Baton Rouge, around 10 p.m. on Monday, August 29. Prior to the arrest, Wilkins allegedly led members of the Louisiana State Police on a chase through West Baton Rouge Parish, onto the Mississippi River Bridge and into East Baton Rouge Parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter charge after 2018 homicide in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - A man has pleaded guilty for shooting and killing someone in Plaquemine back in 2018. According to officials with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Dexter Young pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon at the Iberville Parish Courthouse Wednesday morning, August 31.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
wbrz.com

18-year-old killed after running stop sign, hitting another car Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was killed in a car wreck on Wednesday night along White Oak Drive near the corner of Pin Oak Street. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the wreck happened at 10475 White Oak Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Police said the driver of one of the cars, 18-year-old Bryan Martinez, ran the stop sign at the intersection and struck another vehicle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy