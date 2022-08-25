Jaguars’ DC Mike Caldwell ‘pleased’ with Travon Walker’s development in training camp

When the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted linebacker Travon Walker with the first overall pick in April, expectations were high for his performance as a rookie. His stand-out play at the University of Georgia warranted his selection as the top pick in the class, and with about a month of professional practices and preseason games under his belt, it would appear that he is acclimating well to the NFL’s torrid pace.

Jaguars’ defensive coordinator Mile Caldwell commented on Walker’s development ahead of the team’s joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday. He showered high praise on the first-year linebacker and seemed to hint that big things were in his future in 2022.

“We’ve been pleased with him,” Caldwell said. “You see him in the run game, you see his physicality, and you see the pass rush ability. He’s able to work on his get-off and continue to improve, but when you really see him, you see him when he’s against a blocker, and he’s pushing the blocker back, he’s creating a new line of scrimmage, which is something we’re pleased with.”

Walker’s ability to serve as a people-mover in the Bulldogs’ front seven reached legendary status last season, prompting Jacksonville to select him with the highest possible pick. It remains to be seen if he’ll live up to the almost impossibly high hype he has generated as a pro, but by all accounts, Walker remains on the right track to make a huge difference for the Jaguars this season.

With another impressive preseason performance against Atlanta this week, Walker could bring a head of steam into the regular season that might help Jacksonville re-establish itself as a competitive force in the AFC South. The Jaguars’ defense is primed to be the team’s strongest unit, and Walker’s presence will only serve to make it a more formidable adversary against every opponent they face.