On August 3, 2022, at approximately 12:47 p.m., the Los Banos Police Department responded to the 1700 Block of Mills Drive regarding a residential burglary in progress. The 15-year-old victim reported hearing a loud noise in the downstairs portion of his residence and observed an adult male inside of his home. Officers arrived within minutes of the 9-1-1 call, however the suspect had fled and was not located at the scene. Officers were able to obtain video surveillance from the homes surveillance system and identified 35-year-old Leonel Alonso of Los Banos as the suspect. The victim was not injured during the burglary.

LOS BANOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO