Merced, CA

FOX40

Abandoned trailer struck in Highway 12 vehicle crash

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver hit an abandoned trailer near the area of Terminous Road and Highway 12, Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post from the River Delta Fire District, when firefighters along with the California Highway Patrol and medical personnel, arrived on the scene they found a solo driver had […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fresno Woman Killed in Three-Car Accident

Woman Killed in Fresno Multi-Car Accident Identified as Cynthia Vang. A woman tragically died following a three-car accident in Fresno on Thursday, August 18, just several feet away from her house. She has been identified as 30-year-old Cynthia Vang of Fresno. According to Fresno County officials, California Highway Patrol officers...
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Injury Truck Accident on State Route 165 in Merced County

Officials in Merced County reported a major injury truck collision on SR-165 on the afternoon of Saturday, August 20, 2022. The big rig crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. on State Route 165 and Williams Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Major Injury Truck Collision on SR-165...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Injury Motorcycle Collision on La Coste Lane Near Modesto

According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorcycle crash took place on La Coste Lane on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. just east of Claus Road and near Alice Stroud Elementary School. Details on the Motorcycle Crash on La Coste Lane Near Modesto. A preliminary...
MODESTO, CA
KMJ

11 Pounds Of Suspected Cocaine Found During K9 Traffic Stop In Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — According to CHP Merced, Patrol K9 Officer Bruce and his handler located around 11 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop. The CHP duo was making a vehicle code violation traffic stop on a Nissan Altima. During the stop, the officer noticed several factors...
MERCED, CA
L.A. Weekly

Ronald Ray Woods Involved in Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Highway 120 [Modesto, CA]

Motorcyclist Killed in Deadly Accident near Rushing Hill Lookout Road. The incident occurred around 10:00 p.m., near Rushing Hill Lookout Road. Investigators say Woods was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with live bees, northbound on the Lookout turnaround. Meanwhile, the motorcyclist was heading west on the highway, approaching the turnaround....
MODESTO, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Los Banos residential burglary suspect arrested

On August 3, 2022, at approximately 12:47 p.m., the Los Banos Police Department responded to the 1700 Block of Mills Drive regarding a residential burglary in progress. The 15-year-old victim reported hearing a loud noise in the downstairs portion of his residence and observed an adult male inside of his home. Officers arrived within minutes of the 9-1-1 call, however the suspect had fled and was not located at the scene. Officers were able to obtain video surveillance from the homes surveillance system and identified 35-year-old Leonel Alonso of Los Banos as the suspect. The victim was not injured during the burglary.
LOS BANOS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Modesto Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident with Beekeeper Truck

Officers with the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 108 in Tuolumne County on the night of Monday, August 22, 2022. The incident happened around 9:50 p.m. on State Route 108 near La Grange Road, according to officials. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Highway...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
msn.com

Police arrest three people after 'straight pride' event in Modesto

Three people were arrested in Modesto on Saturday after counter-protesters descended on a planned "straight pride" event outside a Planned Parenthood facility, police said. Objects were thrown from the crowds and a fire was started, which prompted an order by police to disperse, authorities said. The three people were arrested...
MODESTO, CA
msn.com

Thousands of plants destroyed in pot bust in Merced County

Nearly 10,000 marijuana plants and 280 pounds of dried marijuana were destroyed in Merced County last week. The Merced County Sheriff's Office Enforcement Team served three search warrants for illegal marijuana grows around the county. One of those grows was a well-organized Chinese operation on the west side of the...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

House fire in Clovis Sunday afternoon

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — The Clovis Fire Department responded to a house fire at a remodeled home in Clovis on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported around noon and was on Poppy Lane, which is near Barstow and Minnewawa Avenues. The original call for the fire said that it...
CLOVIS, CA

