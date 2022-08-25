Read full article on original website
Related
Abandoned trailer struck in Highway 12 vehicle crash
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver hit an abandoned trailer near the area of Terminous Road and Highway 12, Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post from the River Delta Fire District, when firefighters along with the California Highway Patrol and medical personnel, arrived on the scene they found a solo driver had […]
Top Fresno Co. Sheriff's Dept. official killed in solo-car crash in Fresno County
Dr. Venu Gopal, Fresno County's Chief Forensic Pathologist, died Saturday morning when his car careened down the mountainside off the four-lane section of Highway 168 in the Auberry area.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fresno Woman Killed in Three-Car Accident
Woman Killed in Fresno Multi-Car Accident Identified as Cynthia Vang. A woman tragically died following a three-car accident in Fresno on Thursday, August 18, just several feet away from her house. She has been identified as 30-year-old Cynthia Vang of Fresno. According to Fresno County officials, California Highway Patrol officers...
7-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in central Fresno
Fresno police say a 7-year-old is in the hospital and the search for a shooter is underway after at least 12 shots were fired into apartments from Highway 168.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Injury Truck Accident on State Route 165 in Merced County
Officials in Merced County reported a major injury truck collision on SR-165 on the afternoon of Saturday, August 20, 2022. The big rig crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. on State Route 165 and Williams Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Major Injury Truck Collision on SR-165...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Injury Motorcycle Collision on La Coste Lane Near Modesto
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorcycle crash took place on La Coste Lane on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. just east of Claus Road and near Alice Stroud Elementary School. Details on the Motorcycle Crash on La Coste Lane Near Modesto. A preliminary...
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving semi-truck in Merced County, CHP says
The CHP says the semi-truck was turning left onto Volta Road when it crossed directly in the path of a man on a Harley Davidson.
msn.com
Convicted of DUI twice, Fresno woman now faces murder trial in deadly Highway 180 crash
A two-time DUI driver charged with causing a fatal head-on collision in southwest Fresno last year will go on trial for murder, a Fresno County Superior Court judge ruled Thursday. Judge Heather Mardel Jones found there was enough evidence to proceed with the case against Leigha Linae Addington, 29. Addington...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMJ
11 Pounds Of Suspected Cocaine Found During K9 Traffic Stop In Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — According to CHP Merced, Patrol K9 Officer Bruce and his handler located around 11 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop. The CHP duo was making a vehicle code violation traffic stop on a Nissan Altima. During the stop, the officer noticed several factors...
Firefighter injured in mobile home fire in Madera
Officials say a travel trailer fire spread to a mobile home on Howard Street and Avenue 15 and 3/4 around 3:30 am on Sunday.
L.A. Weekly
Ronald Ray Woods Involved in Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Highway 120 [Modesto, CA]
Motorcyclist Killed in Deadly Accident near Rushing Hill Lookout Road. The incident occurred around 10:00 p.m., near Rushing Hill Lookout Road. Investigators say Woods was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with live bees, northbound on the Lookout turnaround. Meanwhile, the motorcyclist was heading west on the highway, approaching the turnaround....
Los Baños Enterprise
Los Banos residential burglary suspect arrested
On August 3, 2022, at approximately 12:47 p.m., the Los Banos Police Department responded to the 1700 Block of Mills Drive regarding a residential burglary in progress. The 15-year-old victim reported hearing a loud noise in the downstairs portion of his residence and observed an adult male inside of his home. Officers arrived within minutes of the 9-1-1 call, however the suspect had fled and was not located at the scene. Officers were able to obtain video surveillance from the homes surveillance system and identified 35-year-old Leonel Alonso of Los Banos as the suspect. The victim was not injured during the burglary.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Modesto Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident with Beekeeper Truck
Officers with the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 108 in Tuolumne County on the night of Monday, August 22, 2022. The incident happened around 9:50 p.m. on State Route 108 near La Grange Road, according to officials. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Highway...
L.A. Weekly
Toddler Injured in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Donald Street [Modesto, CA]
MODESTO, CA (August 25, 2022) – Saturday night, a 4-year-old boy sustained injuries in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash on Donald Street. The accident occurred around 9:40 p.m., just east of Hancock Street, on August 6th. According to the California Highway Patrol, the boy and his father attempted to cross...
Man shot and killed near northwest Fresno apartment complex
A man is dead after being shot in northwest Fresno on Saturday night near an apartment complex on Cornelia Avenue near Parkway Drive.
3 people, including 15-year-old boy, wounded after stabbing each other in central Fresno
Fresno police believe one of the men was not supposed to be on the property and was confronted by the other man and the teenager, which led to all three being stabbed.
msn.com
Police arrest three people after 'straight pride' event in Modesto
Three people were arrested in Modesto on Saturday after counter-protesters descended on a planned "straight pride" event outside a Planned Parenthood facility, police said. Objects were thrown from the crowds and a fire was started, which prompted an order by police to disperse, authorities said. The three people were arrested...
Woman dies after suffering medical emergency at Bass Lake
Officials say 81-year-old Claudia Libenson was swimming in Madera County's Bass Lake when she became fatigued, started having trouble breathing and lost consciousness.
msn.com
Thousands of plants destroyed in pot bust in Merced County
Nearly 10,000 marijuana plants and 280 pounds of dried marijuana were destroyed in Merced County last week. The Merced County Sheriff's Office Enforcement Team served three search warrants for illegal marijuana grows around the county. One of those grows was a well-organized Chinese operation on the west side of the...
KMPH.com
House fire in Clovis Sunday afternoon
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — The Clovis Fire Department responded to a house fire at a remodeled home in Clovis on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported around noon and was on Poppy Lane, which is near Barstow and Minnewawa Avenues. The original call for the fire said that it...
Comments / 0