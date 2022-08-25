ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
GreenMatters

Norwegian Government Euthanizes Freya the Walrus, Known for Sneaking Onto Boats

Pour one out for Freya the walrus, as the beloved wild Norwegian animal was sadly euthanized by Norway’s government this week. People around the world are mourning the marine mammal, who experienced viral fame this summer, due to her affinity for laying out on — and accidentally sinking — boats. Keep reading to learn more about Freya and why this sweet "hvalross" was killed.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
GreenMatters

After Making a Few Wrong Turns, a Beluga Whale Ended Up in Paris’ River Seine

Earlier this year, environmentalists were devastated when an orca whale was found dead in France's River Seine, north of Paris, after inadvertently starving itself. Now, a few months later, a beluga whale has been discovered in the River Seine — though the whale is alive, many worry about his emaciated condition. Authorities have made unsuccessful attempts to feed him, but fortunately he's being relocated to salt water, to hopefully eat and make his way back out to sea.
ANIMALS
GreenMatters

Around 20 Sharks Were Spotted Off Cape Cod's Coast This Week

Shark Week 2022 may technically be over, but it’s still raging in Massachusetts, where Cape Cod shark sightings have prompted beach closures, and left locals worried. More than 20 sharks were spotted on the shores of Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard this week alone — is this normal? Here’s what we know about the situation.
EDGARTOWN, MA
GreenMatters

Germany’s Rhine River Is Becoming Too Shallow For Trade Ships

As droughts plague Lake Mead, the Great Salt Lake, the Colorado River, and other major bodies of water across the U.S., things aren't much better across the pond. One of Germany's largest and busiest rivers, the Rhine, is experiencing a serious drought that's taking a major toll on the country's economy.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Vegan Cooking#Resorts#Veganism#American#Stanford Inn
GreenMatters

Only a Small Percentage of Wildfires Start Naturally — But How?

Around 5,184 wildfires have so far ravaged 181,252 acres of land in California in 2022, estimates published by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection show. In 2021, there were more than 8,000 wildfires in California, burning through approximately 2,568,948 acres. But how do wildfires start naturally? Is it possible to prevent them from happening? Here's what you should know.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GreenMatters

Invasive Axis Deer Are Destroying Hawaiian Ecology

Axis deer are deceptively cute — with giant doe eyes, spotted fur, and long, gorgeous antlers (on males), they appear to be dainty and harmless creatures. But for the island's natural resources, its ecosystems, and farmers across Maui County, axis deer have been deemed a serious burden. The species,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
GreenMatters

Animal Rights Activists Celebrate Italy's Ban on Culling Male Chicks

Animal rights activists around the world are celebrating a major victory across the pond — Italy has banned the practice of culling male chicks nationwide. This comes after several months of campaigning from numerous animal rights organizations, such as Animal Equality Italy. Unfortunately, culling male chicks a common practice...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Pets
GreenMatters

Beloved Marine Mammal, the Dugong, “Functionally Extinct” in China

Another one bites the dust. One of the most adorable marine mammals on the planet, the dugong, has been labeled "functionally extinct" from its native China waters. A new study, which was conducted by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, noted the species' population had been decreasing rapidly from China since the 1970s, but there's now been no evidence of its presence since 2008.
PETS
GreenMatters

Oregon's Swastika Mountain Will Finally Be Renamed

A beautiful mountain in the Pacific Northwest is getting a new name… and it’s about time. Oregon’s Swastika Mountain is the mountain in question — but there’s no question as to why many think the mountain should be renamed. Article continues below advertisement. Keep reading...
OREGON STATE
GreenMatters

Sustainable Landscaping Tips From a Professional (Exclusive)

Whether you're a new homebuyer, or if you're simply looking to give the exterior of your house a makeover, there are so many ways to do so, sustainably. We spoke with Allison Messner, the CEO and cofounder of landscaping company Yardzen, for tips on making over your backyard, while keeping your impact low. Messner definitely had some words of wisdom for those seeking out sustainable landscaping ideas.
GARDENING
GreenMatters

GreenMatters

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

 https://www.greenmatters.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy