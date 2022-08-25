Another one bites the dust. One of the most adorable marine mammals on the planet, the dugong, has been labeled "functionally extinct" from its native China waters. A new study, which was conducted by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, noted the species' population had been decreasing rapidly from China since the 1970s, but there's now been no evidence of its presence since 2008.

