Theater & Dance

NME

Taylor Swift announces new album ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift has shared details of her new album ‘Midnights’ after making a surprise announcement at the MTV VMAs 2022 tonight (August 28) – see its album art, release date and a statement from Swift about the record below. The star won three awards at this year’s...
NEWARK, NJ
NME

LCD Soundsytem return with first new music in five years for new film

LCD Soundsystem are returning with their first new music in five years for an upcoming film. First reported in Variety and later confirmed to Pitchfork, the band have made a song called ‘New Body Rhumba’ for Noah Baumbach’s new film, White Noise. It’s their first new music...
MUSIC
NME

Jake Bugg shares video for previously unreleased track, ‘It’s True’

Jake Bugg has shared a video for previously unreleased track ‘It’s True’ today (August 26) – check it out below. The video is shared ahead of the previously announced 10th anniversary of his self titled debut album. The Nottingham musician released his first LP, which featured such songs as ‘Lightning Bolt’, ‘Two Fingers’ and ‘Trouble Town’, on October 15, 2012.
MUSIC
NME

Manic Street Preachers share unreleased track ‘Studies In Paralysis’

Manic Street Preachers have shared a previously unheard song called ‘Studies In Paralysis’ with an official video by Kieran Evans – check that out below. The song appears on the band’s forthcoming expanded and remastered version of 2001 album ‘Know Your Enemy’, which will be released on September 9 and can be pre-ordered here.
MUSIC
NME

KISS announce deluxe ‘Creatures Of The Night’ reissue to celebrate 40th anniversary

KISS have announced a deluxe reissue of their 10th studio album, ‘Creatures Of The Night’, set to arrive on November 18 in belated celebration of its 40th anniversary. Alongside a slew of merchandise, KISS will release the 40th anniversary edition of ‘Creatures Of The Night’ in five versions. There’ll be a single-disc CD and vinyl pressing – which will both feature a newly remastered mix of the original nine-track album – as well as a deluxe edition (over two CDs or three vinyl records) with an additional nine demos, rarities and outtakes, and seven tracks recorded live on the 1982/83 ‘Creatures’ tour.
MUSIC
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Lizzo bring ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to MTV VMAs 2022

Lizzo brought her latest single ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to the MTV VMAs stage tonight (August 28) – scroll down to watch the performance now. The star was one of the first artists to take to the stage at tonight’s ceremony, which is being held at Newark’s Prudential Center and co-hosted by Jack Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Full Flower Moon Band – ‘Diesel Forever’ review: Scorching rock with a sting in the tail

If Brisbane’s Full Flower Moon Band has at all been floated your way in conversation, it’s probably been tagged with this emphatic sentiment: You’ve got to see them live. With a piercing triple-guitar formation and an arresting, hip-swivelling leader in Kate ‘Babyshakes’ Dillon, there is an undeniable electricity to experiencing the project in this manner. But ‘Diesel Forever’ is also a near-perfect introduction to the band – not least because it manages to bottle that lightning of their live performances and launch it forth through your speakers.
MUSIC
NME

Watch The National play secret acoustic set in tribute to Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchison

The National played a surprise, secret acoustic set at Edinburgh’s Connect Festival in memory of Frightened Rabbit‘s Scott Hutchison – see footage below. Yesterday (August 28) festival-goers were alerted to the message, “Secret set added – 7.45pm at the Tiny Changes x Gardeners Cottage”, and soon discovered that The National’s Matt Berninger, Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner were performing at the Scottish festival’s new stage to pay tribute to their late friend.
MUSIC
NME

MGMT will release new music this year, says Andrew VanWyngarden

MGMT are set to return with new music this year, according to frontman Andrew VanWyngarden. The New York-based duo last released an album with 2018’s ‘Little Dark Age’, which NME named one of the best albums of that year, writing: “After more than a decade of insularity, MGMT have thrown open the doors and welcomed you back into their world. In doing so, they’ve had to engage with our messy, unpalatable reality.”
MUSIC
NME

Pendulum surprise Reading 2022 with Enter Shikari collab and a new song

Pendulum performed a surprise set at Reading Festival 2022 last night (August 27) and teamed up with Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds for a remix of ‘Sorry You’re Not A Winner’. Having teased the set throughout the week before an announcement, Pendulum took to the BBC Radio...
MUSIC
NME

WILLOW reveals her rock opera ambitions at Reading 2022

WILLOW made her Reading Festival main stage debut today (Sunday August 28) – revealing her ambition to one day make a “rock opera”. Delivering heavy cuts from her her acclaimed fourth studio album, ‘lately i feel Everything’,the rocker opened with her viral TikTok smash ‘t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l’.
MUSIC
NME

Neurosis singer Scott Kelly retires from music and admits abuse

Scott Kelly, singer of California metal band Neurosis, has shared a statement in which he admits to abuse and announces his retirement from music. Kelly, who has fronted Neurosis for more than 30 years and collaborated extensively with Mastodon and more, said he is now “100% permanently retired from being a professional musician”.
MUSIC
NME

Indonesia’s Flavs Festival reveals full lineup featuring Kunto Aji, Oslo Ibrahim, Marion Jola and more

Indonesian hip-hop and R&B festival Flavs Festival has unveiled its full 50-act lineup featuring the likes of Kunto Aji and Oslo Ibrahim among others. The third phase announcement was made on August 25, completing a lineup that previously saw the inclusion of Afgan, Basboi and Ramengvrl among others. The festival is set to take place this September 10 and 11 at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, and will see Marion Jola, Vocalizm, Teddy Adhitya, A. Nayaka & The Blue Room Boys and more performing.
ASIA
NME

Panic! At The Disco bring cinematic performance to MTV VMAs 2022

Panic! At The Disco brought a cinematic version of ‘Don’t Let The Light Go Out’ to the MTV VMAs 2022 tonight (August 28). The band performed their recent single to the stage at Newark’s Prudential Center, where the ceremony was held this year. Shot in black-and-white,...
CELEBRITIES
NME

The 1975 pay tribute to Rage Against The Machine at Reading Festival: “We love them”

The 1975 paid tribute to Rage Against The Machine during their headline set at Reading Festival tonight (August 28). Earlier this month, The 1975 were announced as the last-minute replacement for Rage Against The Machine’s headline appearance at Reading & Leeds 2022; the latter band were forced to pull out after frontman Zack de la Rocha suffered a leg injury on their North American tour.
MUSIC

