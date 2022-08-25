Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10:43 p.m.: Stopped] New Wildfire Burning Near Pecwan in Northern Humboldt County
About 3:35 a new wildfire, known as the Johnson Fire, began in the Pecwan area northeast of Orick in Humboldt County. The fire is burning east of Hwy 169 (Martin’s Ferry Road) about mile marker 14 not far from the Klamath River. This is in a rural area and...
kymkemp.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex Reaches 30,775 Acres with 80% containment
Press release from Six Rivers National Forest Service:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 30,775 acres with 80% containment and 1,970 personnel assigned to the incident.
kymkemp.com
Law Enforcement Descend on Garberville Town Square Bringing Coffee and Goodwill
Law enforcement officers were spotted at the Garberville’s Farmer’s Market last week. Their appearance was the second week in a row that community members noticed a police presence at the weekly event. However, no nefarious deeds were afoot. Local law enforcement officers were participating in community outreach through the “Coffee with a Cop” program.
kymkemp.com
Carlson Park Improvements Selected as One of Twelve Grant Recipients
The City of Arcata will receive a $812,949 grant to improve Carlson Park in the Valley West neighborhood. Enhancing Carlson Park and improving opportunities in Valley West are among the Arcata City Council’s priority projects in 2022. The California State Parks approved the City of Arcata for the grant...
kymkemp.com
Free Ham Radio Class Begins September 12th
Press release from the Humboldt Amateur Radio Club:. The Humboldt Amateur Radio Club is offering a class to prepare students for the Amateur Radio Technician Class license examination. The Technician Class license is the entry-level license for Amateur Radio. The class is free of charge and open to all members...
kymkemp.com
Firefighters Save Main Residence in Redway as Two Outbuildings Burn
Just before 7 p.m., a trailer and an outbuilding on Mill Road near Redwoods Rural Health Center in Redway caught fire. Firefighters rushed to the scene and stopped the flames from spreading to the main residence and into vegetation. Lauren Schmitt and Tanya Horlick from our news partner KMUD radio...
kymkemp.com
Smoke Invading Southern Humboldt From Oregon Fire
What one resident described as “crazy thick” smoke is pouring across the western part of southern Humboldt this morning. The good news is the smoke is not from a new wildfire burning in the county. Most of it is from the Rum Creek Fire which started Sunday in Oregon. Some of it is coming from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex which is continue to cover the Hoopa through Salyer area as it has since it started early this month.
kymkemp.com
Defensive Firing Continues on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex
Press release from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,904 acres with 80% containment and 1,843 personnel assigned to the incident. CURRENT SITUATION. With forecasted weather predicting hot and dry conditions Thursday, firefighters were prepared for high or extreme fire activity. As the day...
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Complex Grows to 29,815 Acres with 80 Percent Containment; Humid Conditions Dampen Fire Intensity
From the command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 29,815 acres with 80% containment and 1,970 personnel assigned to the incident.
The Mendocino Voice
Red urchin fishery still struggling on North Coast after kelp collapse; ‘everybody’s scared’
FORT BRAGG, CA, 8/28/22 — Marcos Aban and Ken Gerken spend several days each week diving 80 to 90 feet below the water’s surface off the North Coast, catching as much red urchin as they can. Aban’s career began as a tender on an urchin boat in the late nineties; Gerken started diving in Southern California in the eighties. This fishery was a booming business then. Now, the state is waiting for approval on a second federal fishery disaster declaration to free up funds for struggling processors and fisherman, and Aban’s boat — on which Gerken joins up for dives — is one of the only vessels consistently fishing for red urchin out of Noyo Harbor.
krcrtv.com
HCSO: Early morning pursuit ends in arrest in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — On Friday, Humboldt County Sheriff's deputies arrested 55-year-old Mark Steven Franks after an early morning pursuit in Eureka. It all started around 2:14 a.m. when deputies conducted a suspicious vehicle investigation on a vehicle parking in the HCSO Eureka Main Station lot, blocking a patrol vehicle from exiting. Officials said the driver, Franks, displayed behavior often associated with individuals under the influence of a controlled substance or experiencing a behavioral health emergency.
kymkemp.com
‘Sup With the Supes: What You Need to Know About What’s Happening in Humboldt County Government
The Board of Supervisors’ meeting for Tuesday, August 30 will begin at 9 o’clock in the morning, after the neighborhood kids are on their way to school and before you’ve had your second cup o’ joe! This week, your Board of Supervisors is poised to cover several issues of public interest, and receive department reports updating the Supes as usual. Below is a breakdown of the agenda for the meeting. With a quick read, you can see what’s going down, and speak your mind during public.
North Coast Journal
NCJ Preview: Planning Commission Blow-up, Fair Food Throw-down
This week we're looking into the conflict that began with a developer violating the terms of his land use permits and bubbled over at a Humboldt County Planning Commission meeting with accusations of lying, "offensive" comments and a damaged relationship between the commission and local Native tribes. Then we'll swing over to the Humboldt County Fair to sample some fair food, both local and far-flung. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on local stories.
kymkemp.com
Distrust Grows as State Officials Conduct No-Notice, Armed Inspections of Legal Cannabis Farms in Southern Humboldt
In the course of a couple days, the tenuous relationship built between state officials and legal cannabis operators in Humboldt County has become strained. Personnel from the Department of Cannabis Control (DCC), California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) have been performing no-notice inspections in Southern Humboldt County as early as last week.
mendofever.com
Major Injury Traffic Accident in Anderson Valley
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page indicate a traffic collision in the area of the Anderson Valley Grange on State Route 128 has left one patient with major injuries. Originally reported around 10:01 p.m., the Incident Commander requested an air ambulance be deployed but was...
kymkemp.com
50 Miles From the Freeway: ‘You’re Gonna Die’
Linda Stansberry is a writer and journalist from Honeydew, California. 50 Miles from the Freeway is her syndicated monthly column about rural healthcare. Send questions, comments and news tips via her website, www.lindastansberry.com. You can also follow her on Twitter @LCStansberry. You’re gonna die. Sorry partner. I’m not saying this...
localemagazine.com
How to Spend an Idyllic 48 Hours in Mendocino
Where to Stay, Dine and Explore in This Dreamy California Town. Driving into Mendocino is like flipping through your favorite storybook; full of mystical redwood forests and quaint Colonial homes perched on the Pacific Coast, it’s simply picture perfect. Known for its natural beauty and welcoming community, Mendocino is the ideal two-day getaway to hit the relax button with beachfront botanical gardens, farm stays and fresh, small-town wining and dining. Plus, there’s a good mix of adventure, like kayaking down rivers or sea caves, exploring sea-glass-filled beaches and immersing yourself in the redwood forests. Mendocino County Itinerary.
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Aug. 25
A couple of earthquakes shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.7-magnitude quake was recorded west to northwest of Ferndale, CA, and a 2.5-magnitude was located west of Petrolia, CA, both near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
HappyDay: ‘August is the Hardest Month of the Year’
Casey O’Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. August is the hardest month of the year because of the heat and smoke. I’m worn down...
kymkemp.com
Weott Community Services District Calls Emergency Board Meeting
The Weott Community Services District (WCSD) has called for an emergency meeting of the board following the unexpected passing of the district’s general manager. Per the WCSD’s agenda, the meeting, scheduled for August 29th at 6 p.m. at the Weott Community Center located at 200 Lum Street in Weott, will address the loss of Garry Neumann and determine a severance package for his spouse. The board will also discuss current operations and needs as the district adjusts.
