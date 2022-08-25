It is common knowledge now that Warner Bros. is going forward with releasing its $200 million dollar film The Flash despite all the controversies surrounding its leading star, Ezra Miller. Not only are the DC fans having a hard time gulping down the fact that the film will still see the light of day with Miller playing DC’s fastest man alive, but also many can’t help but call out that the actor barely got a slap on their wrist for their controversial actions, which is nothing compared to how Hollywood reacted to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO