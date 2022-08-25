Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
The worst pre-MCU-era superhero adaptations ranked from awful to ‘X-Men 3’
It is hard to understate how the MCU totally changed the game when it comes to superhero adaptations. While there were good superhero adaptions before the MCU landed in 2008, like Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man and the original Christopher Reeve-led Superman movies, there were loads of stinkers. And for a long time, many believed that comic book to screen adaptations were some of the riskiest adaptions in Hollywood, as there was a high chance the film would bomb.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel theorist predicts how ‘Black Panther 2’ will change the MCU forever
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is up next on the Marvel production line to get released, and with just one trailer released so far fans are getting very creative with their predictions. With the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman, a lot had to be reworked for the sequel and one of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Idris Elba comes clean and admits ‘Beast’ has been misleadingly marketed
Today marks a week since Beast roared into theaters, with Universal’s latest blockbuster attempt seeming to deliver on real and imagined promises, among them the matchup between a conservatively-armed Idris Elba and the CGI lion seeking to rip him and his family to delicious shreds. Critics and audiences have...
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: ‘Pennywise: The Story of It’ is a fascinating deep dive into the 1990 miniseries
The release of the It miniseries was a seminal moment in horror. Premiering on US TV screens in November of 1990 over the course of two nights, the Tommy Lee Wallace directed It took Stephen King’s sprawling novel and adapted it into three hours and 20 minutes of terror in which a demonic killer clown terrorizes a small town in Middle America until a group of outcast kids stands up to this eater of souls.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘WandaVision’ director officially in talks for ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot
It turns out that you can put some stock in internet rumors after all, with WandaVision director Matt Shakman officially in talks to helm the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot, a story that initially started making the rounds online a few days ago. Of course, the Spider-Man trilogy’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
The US box office just had one of its worst weekends in months
After July bought us the best month at the US box office since COVID hit, the last weekend has done quite the opposite providing one of the slowest weekends in cinema for quite some time. Despite the arrival of three new movies, according to a report from Variety, the US...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans ponder which blockbusters would have benefited from being split in two
For a brief while, paying patrons were getting worried that the conclusion to every major franchise would end up splitting its final chapter in two. Of course, we were told it was a decision made entirely for creative purposes, but it’s not as if anyone bought the party line for even a second.
wegotthiscovered.com
A strange fan theory says DC exists in the MCU because of ‘Fortnite’
The two big comic brands DC and Marvel have fought against each other for the top spot in the hearts of the public, but what if they’re actually already in unison? A new fan theory explains how DC exists within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it’s ridiculously good.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Every Kevin Bacon horror movie, ranked
Kevin Bacon has taken on many movie genres for over more than forty years. His loose feet still conjure up specific images for some fans, but that musical drama was only one of his moves. Bacon burst onto the screen in 1978’s National Lampoon’s Animal House, and four years later,...
wegotthiscovered.com
10 characters that Marvel could gender swap for the MCU
From the early days of the MCU, Kevin Feige and the rest of Marvel Studios have striven to give movie, television, and streaming audiences a fresh, new Marvel experience. Oftentimes, that involves alternate depictions of classic characters. Instead of making every story and figure as comic-accurate as possible, the studio...
wegotthiscovered.com
A bungled fantasy folly reanimates to reignite a war on streaming
Nobody in their right mind is going to deny that Donnie Yen is one of the modern era’s finest action stars, with the actor boasting a stellar track record of box office hits and acclaimed outings that require him to showcase his impeccable skills. However, even the greats are prone to the odd misstep every now and again, which in Yen’s case came in 2014’s Iceman.
wegotthiscovered.com
Months before its release, HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ is already a top-trending show
It’s a well-known fact that The Last of Us is one of the most acclaimed video game franchises of all time, but who could’ve guessed the live-action HBO adaptation would end up attracting so much hype without so much as releasing a single trailer?. Almost two years have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Exclusive interview: Director Jessica M. Thompson talks ‘The Invitation’
Putting a fresh spin on the vampire movie has got to be one of the toughest tasks in horror, but that’s exactly what director Jessica M. Thompson has endeavored to do with The Invitation. The Gothic fable releases in theaters today, and follows Nathalie Emmanuel’s Evie, who discovers the...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Harry Potter’ fans are still mad that the Malfoys got away with everything
At the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, all the good guys got their happy ending while the Death Eaters and Voldemort’s failed their mission. However, 11 years have passed since the film was released and not everyone is happy with the final outcome. They believed it was unfair that the Malfoy family got away with their wrongdoings.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans question the logic and justice behind how differently Hollywood has treated Will Smith and Ezra Miller
It is common knowledge now that Warner Bros. is going forward with releasing its $200 million dollar film The Flash despite all the controversies surrounding its leading star, Ezra Miller. Not only are the DC fans having a hard time gulping down the fact that the film will still see the light of day with Miller playing DC’s fastest man alive, but also many can’t help but call out that the actor barely got a slap on their wrist for their controversial actions, which is nothing compared to how Hollywood reacted to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s new comedy is getting trashed by critics
August 26 has been a pretty busy day for movies; the supernatural horror feature The Invitation just dropped into theaters, Sylvester Stallone’s superhero flick Samaritan made its way to Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix put forth Me Time, the Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg buddy comedy. These films may...
wegotthiscovered.com
An action icon’s latest that was brutally buried on release proves it’s still alive on streaming
Even diehard Gerard Butler fans would be forgiven for not seeing Last Seen Alive when it came out this June as the action icon’s latest was bizarrely and brutally buried upon its release. The Scottish star, who’s proven himself to be a purveyor of solid if unspectacular action fare over the past decade, typically attracts a wide audience for his pictures, e.g. the … Has Fallen franchise, but his latest sunk without a trace this past summer with little to no promotion or hype.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix cancels ‘Resident Evil’ series after one season and an avalanche of negative reviews
Resident Evil‘s latest foray into live action is headed back to the grave with the announcement that the critically-maligned Netflix show that shares a name with the videogame series — but otherwise bears almost no resemblance to the franchise — has been canceled after just one season.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ director reveals many of the credits scenes were improvised
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never been a stranger to comedy, which is probably why She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest episodic series to come out of Marvel Studios, is finding itself slotting so effortlessly into the franchise. Indeed, for what new avenues the show is exploring as a half-hour, sitcom-esque romp in the life of lawyer/superhero Jennifer Walters, it doesn’t seem like a single note is out of place even in the scope of the canon.
wegotthiscovered.com
A well-meaning but woeful Kevin Hart comedy rises up the streaming charts
In the wake of Kevin Hart‘s latest comedic caper landing on Netflix — Me Time, co-starring Mark Wahlberg, which is facing an onslaught of awful reviews — it’s time to turn the clock back to another vehicle for the short-stacked stand-up comedian and actor which was similarly met with an underwhelming critical reception when it landed in 2019. Unlike Me Time, however, at least The Upside was aiming to be something good.
Comments / 0