Read full article on original website
Related
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
CNET
State Stimulus Payments Update 2022: Residents in These States Are Getting Checks This Week
Thanks to healthy budget surpluses, many states have been giving supplemental tax rebates to eligible taxpayers. While some have already been issued, other states are still sending payments out. Taxpayers in Colorado and Pennsylvania are getting checks this month, while Hawaii and Illinois are set to send bonus refunds in...
Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no
It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
Shootings spiked during the pandemic. The spike now looks like a 'new normal'
People in hard-hit communities say guns have become more present, and deadly gunplay more common and chaotic.
Comments / 0