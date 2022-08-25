The WNBA Playoffs kicked off on Aug. 17 and the opening round did not disappoint. The No.1 Las Vegas Aces defeated the shorthanded No. 8 Phoenix Mercury in the first round, all while setting a new WNBA record for 3-pointers made in a game (shot 23-36 on 63.9%) during Game 2. Sue Bird and the No. 4 Seattle Storm, however, battled it out in a nail-biting series as they took down the No. 5 Washington Mystics 2-0.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO