Atlanta, GA

ESPN

UConn women's basketball lands point guard Inês Bettencourt

STORRS, Conn. -- The UConn Huskies added another point guard to its roster on Friday after losing star Paige Bueckers for the upcoming season to a knee injury earlier this month. Inês Bettencourt, a 5-foot-9 guard from the Azores in Portugal, will join the team as a freshman, the school...
The Spun

Photos: Meet The First Wife Of WNBA Star Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Johnson, continues to hope for the WNBA star's return from Russia. The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. Griner was reportedly caught at the airport with hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. She's been in Russian custody since earlier this year.
ESPN

WNBA playoffs 2022: Eye-catching fits from the semifinals

Four teams remain in the WNBA playoffs after an entertaining first round. The new playoff format provided a hint of drama, with the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun getting pushed to three games in their respective series. The Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm swept their opponents in two games to advance to the next round.
NBC Sports

2022 WNBA Playoffs: Semifinals preview, how to watch, more

The WNBA Playoffs kicked off on Aug. 17 and the opening round did not disappoint. The No.1 Las Vegas Aces defeated the shorthanded No. 8 Phoenix Mercury in the first round, all while setting a new WNBA record for 3-pointers made in a game (shot 23-36 on 63.9%) during Game 2. Sue Bird and the No. 4 Seattle Storm, however, battled it out in a nail-biting series as they took down the No. 5 Washington Mystics 2-0.
