Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Motorcyclist dies in Raleigh crash along Falls of Neuse Road

Motorcyclist dies in Raleigh crash along Falls of Neuse Road. One person died in a Raleigh motorcycle crash on Thursday afternoon near the intersection at...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Person killed in motorcycle crash in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A person has died in a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Falls of Neuse Road and Falls Church Road in Raleigh on Thursday afternoon. Someone on a motorcycle collided with a vehicle and died in the crash around 4:30, according to Raleigh police. It's not known what led to the crash.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Traffic
WRAL

1 injured in Raleigh shooting that stemmed from gas station 'interaction', police say

Raleigh, N.C. — One person was sent to the hospital on Thursday night after a shooting on Lake Boone Trail near Interstate 440. An official with the Raleigh Police Department said there was an interaction between two people at the Circle K on Lake Boone Trail. The shooting happened near the overpass, but was connected to the earlier gas station "interaction," police said.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

One person taken to hospital in Raleigh shooting

Raleigh, N.C. — A shooting on Lake Boone Trail near I-440 has one person in the hospital on Thursday night. Police didn't disclose the severity of the person's injuries, but they aren't believed to be life-threatening. There's no word on any suspects. About 10 police cars were seen responding...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

1 injured in shooting off Lake Boone Trail Road

Raleigh, N.C. — One person was sent to the hospital on Thursday night after a shooting on Lake Boone Trail near Interstate 440. The Raleigh Police Department would not disclose the severity of the person's injuries, but said they aren't believed to be life-threatening. Authorities did not say if...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Crash brings down power pole in Raleigh

A car on Thursday brought down a power pole along St. Mary's Street, closing a section of the roadway. Reporter: Brett Knese.
RALEIGH, NC
#Rapid Bus#Public Transportation
WRAL

Wolfspeed picks Chatham County for new facility worth billions

Wolfspeed picks Chatham County for new facility worth billions. Wolfspeed, formerly Cree, is leading a project that could bring 1,800 jobs with an investment of...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Tip line prevents students from bringing guns onto Hillside High campus

Tip line prevents students from bringing guns onto Hillside High campus. Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead and Chip Sudderth with Durham Public Schools are glad...
DURHAM, NC
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Johnston County sees success improving test scores

Johnston County Public Schools is the only school system in North Carolina to see a major drop in the number of underperforming schools in data released Thursday by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. Reporter: Matt Talhelm. Photographer: Lauren DesArmo.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh to rebrand site named for slave owner, seeks public’s help

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is transforming a former maintenance yard and vehicle fleet facility into a new $2 million urban park. The project is currently named Devereux Meadow Park. The problem is, the name Devereux is traced back to John Devereux, Jr.. Devereux was known to...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

9 hours after fuel truck flips, NC 96 reopens in Johnston County

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A crashed fuel tanker in Johnston County closed N.C. 96 about two miles north of Selma Saturday, officials said. The wreck was reported around 1 p.m. along N.C. 96 near Live Oak Church Road, according to Selma Fire officials and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

