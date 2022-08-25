Read full article on original website
GoRaleigh wanted to expand bus service, instead a driver shortage has left some riders stranded
Raleigh, N.C. — The shortage of bus drivers is forcing GoRaleigh to cut back on service. The transit system currently operates about 1,000 trips a day and hauls about 350,000 riders every month. But lately, there have been more missed trips with the riders stranded at the bus stop.
cbs17
This gas company is lowering prices by 40 cents: but only for 3 hours on Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—You can fill up you gas tank for 40 cents less than normal Thursday, but there’s a time limit on that lower price. You’ll find the lower fuel prices at Circle K locations from 4-7 p.m. at participating locations. The company said in a release...
WRAL
Motorcyclist dies in Raleigh crash along Falls of Neuse Road
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Motorcyclist dies in Raleigh crash along Falls of Neuse Road. One person died in a Raleigh motorcycle crash on Thursday afternoon near the intersection at...
WRAL
Person killed in motorcycle crash in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — A person has died in a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Falls of Neuse Road and Falls Church Road in Raleigh on Thursday afternoon. Someone on a motorcycle collided with a vehicle and died in the crash around 4:30, according to Raleigh police. It's not known what led to the crash.
WRAL
1 injured in Raleigh shooting that stemmed from gas station 'interaction', police say
Raleigh, N.C. — One person was sent to the hospital on Thursday night after a shooting on Lake Boone Trail near Interstate 440. An official with the Raleigh Police Department said there was an interaction between two people at the Circle K on Lake Boone Trail. The shooting happened near the overpass, but was connected to the earlier gas station "interaction," police said.
WRAL
One person taken to hospital in Raleigh shooting
Raleigh, N.C. — A shooting on Lake Boone Trail near I-440 has one person in the hospital on Thursday night. Police didn't disclose the severity of the person's injuries, but they aren't believed to be life-threatening. There's no word on any suspects. About 10 police cars were seen responding...
WRAL
1 injured in shooting off Lake Boone Trail Road
Raleigh, N.C. — One person was sent to the hospital on Thursday night after a shooting on Lake Boone Trail near Interstate 440. The Raleigh Police Department would not disclose the severity of the person's injuries, but said they aren't believed to be life-threatening. Authorities did not say if...
WRAL
Crash brings down power pole in Raleigh
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A car on Thursday brought down a power pole along St. Mary's Street, closing a section of the roadway. Reporter: Brett Knese.
WRAL
Wolfspeed picks Chatham County for new facility worth billions
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wolfspeed picks Chatham County for new facility worth billions. Wolfspeed, formerly Cree, is leading a project that could bring 1,800 jobs with an investment of...
WRAL
Tip line prevents students from bringing guns onto Hillside High campus
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Tip line prevents students from bringing guns onto Hillside High campus. Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead and Chip Sudderth with Durham Public Schools are glad...
How much illegally passing a school bus will cost you in NC
In 2020, NCDOT reported 398 crashes involving school buses.
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Carolina Amazon worker sheds light on working conditions, life with disability
The Americans with Disabilities Act has been in place for more than 32 years, and one North Carolina worker, who uses a wheelchair, is using his experience to help raise awareness for people with disabilities in the Tar Heel state. What You Need To Know. The Americans with Disabilities Act...
cbs17
Raleigh pool supply business destroyed in fire, officials monitoring hot spots
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh business was destroyed in a fire late Monday night, according to city officials. This happened just after 11 p.m. Monday at a pool supply business in the 6300 block of J Richards Drive. The business was closed when the fire started, officials said,...
WRAL
Anonymous tip line alerts officers before 2 Hillside High students bring guns to school
Durham, N.C. — Two Hillside High School students are charged with bringing handguns to campus, according to a release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office. Both students were taken into custody and each was charged with:. One count of possession of a stolen firearm. One count of possession...
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Apex man killed in stabbing at Atlantic Beach: sheriff
A road trip to the coast turned fatal for an Apex man who was stabbed in the driveway of an Atlantic Beach home on Monday.
WRAL
Johnston County sees success improving test scores
Johnston County Public Schools is the only school system in North Carolina to see a major drop in the number of underperforming schools in data released Thursday by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. Reporter: Matt Talhelm. Photographer: Lauren DesArmo.
‘Sticky film’ + live roach: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 30)
Roaches continue to be a problem in Triangle restaurants. See which places got “B” grades this week in Wake and Durham counties.
cbs17
Raleigh to rebrand site named for slave owner, seeks public’s help
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is transforming a former maintenance yard and vehicle fleet facility into a new $2 million urban park. The project is currently named Devereux Meadow Park. The problem is, the name Devereux is traced back to John Devereux, Jr.. Devereux was known to...
cbs17
9 hours after fuel truck flips, NC 96 reopens in Johnston County
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A crashed fuel tanker in Johnston County closed N.C. 96 about two miles north of Selma Saturday, officials said. The wreck was reported around 1 p.m. along N.C. 96 near Live Oak Church Road, according to Selma Fire officials and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
