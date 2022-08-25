ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
HuffPost

Trump Filmmaker Shares Moment He Was 'Very Scared' At The White House

A documentary filmmaker who had access to Donald Trump before, during and after the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year said he was “very scared” of the former president when he interviewed him. British filmmaker Alex Holder interviewed Trump three times for his “Unprecedented” documentary. The first...
The Independent

Voices: How Sarah Palin lost in Alaska and why Republicans got it so wrong

Alaska’s special election threw up a surprise last night. With all the votes tallied at last, two weeks after the electorate went to the polls, Democratic candidate Mary Peltola beat former governor Sarah Palin to fill the congressional seat left open by the late Don Young.First, some context. Young, who died in March at the age of 88, had held the seat since 1973, winning a special election of his own after former Democratic Representative Nick Begich’s flight mysteriously disappeared and he was declared dead. Begich’s grandson, Nick Begich III — whose uncle Mark was a former Democratic Senator...
