WECT
First Alert Forecast: seasonable heat and storm chances wrap up the final weekend of August
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Your First Alert Forecast maintains seasonable 80s to locally around 90 for daily high temperatures through the final days of August. Overnight lows will remain in the lower and middle 70s with a slight dip behind a front late this week. Pop-up...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
National Weather Service urges caution at area beaches, issue high rip current risk
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington National Weather Service has issued a high rip current risk for certain beaches around the Cape Fear. Lifeguards say they have noticed strong rip currents this morning along Pender and New Hanover County beaches. As a result, the National Weather Service is cautioning...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Splashpad at Middleton Park Complex reopens
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Splashpad at Middleton Park in Oak Island is open again. Due to multiple events planned over the next several days, construction on the new shade-sail structures has been paused until Tuesday. As a result, the Splashpad will reopen until construction can resume. The...
Robeson County community mourns fire chief’s death
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday […]
WITN
New sand dune project moving forward at one Eastern Carolina beach
SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A beach nourishment project is moving a step closer to completion in Surf City after the plans faced several setbacks. Sunday, the town announced that a new sand dune construction project will be moving forward after the neighboring North Topsail Beach backed out. “We are...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
A Wilmington Fire Department adds special new member to team
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Wilmington Fire Department Station 2 Empire Park introduced its newest crisis dog, “Heart” on Saturday afternoon. Heart is the second dog the department is deploying in to offer firefighters a way to de-stress post-call, ease tensions at the station, lower anxiety, and even improve heart health. They will also be used on emergency scenes to help provide calm for those affected by trauma.
WECT
Section of Market Street to close nightly from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Market Street in Wilmington will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday, August 29 to Friday, September 2. Per the N.C. Department of Transportation, the section is between Gordon Road and a new roadway built next to Boats Unlimited. The section is also near a Waffle House, Food Lion and CVS not far from Ogden. During the closures, crews will install girders on Market Street to eventually allow for the Military Cutoff Road Extension.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Portion of Market Street closing each night next week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A stretch of Market Street is set to close for several hours overnight for five days beginning Monday. The road between Gordon Road and new roadway next to Boats Unlimited will be closed to traffic from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 am the next morning from August 29th until September 2nd.
The Post and Courier
Charleston-based Refuel Market opens latest convenience store in Little River
LITTLE RIVER — A Charleston-based convenience store continues to expand into Horry and Georgetown counties, this time with its seventh area location in Little River. Refuel Market recently opened a 4,600-square-foot store off of U.S. 17 at 4743 River Hills Drive, which sits at the entrance to River Hills Golf & Country Club and the River Hills Medical Plaza.
WECT
Duke Energy explains reason for widespread power outage on Wednesday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of homes and businesses lost power in Wilmington on Wednesday and many people called WECT to find out why. A spokesperson for Duke Energy told WECT that there was an equipment failure at the substation on 9th Street and Orange Street. The company has what’s called self-healing technology that automatically re-routes the power to another nearby substation.
Crowd attends groundbreaking for Bladenboro Town Square
BLADENBORO — More than 50 people, many of the elected leaders from Bladenboro, Bladen County ans the state, gathered in downtown Bladenboro Friday morning for the official groundbreaking of the Bladenboro Town Square project. The $3 million project, located in the heart o0f the town’s downtown business district, will...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The 5th Quarter August 26, 2022
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Week 2 is done, and even with a lot of Mideastern Conference teams on a bye, there was still plenty of great action on the gridiron. The Game of the Week, Whiteville and West Brunwsick, did not quite make the show, but the highlights are still attached!
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Public Library receiving new shelves for Adult Quiet Space
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New shelving is set to be installed in the next few days at the New Hanover County Public Library. The changes are coming at the Pine Valley Branch’s Adult Quiet Space. Library staff say the space will be closed to the public during the...
United Way of Onslow County gets a new home
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A century-old building will continue to serve the community. On Thursday, the Brigade Boys & Girls Club of Onslow County donated a historic space to the United Way. The building first served as the Jacksonville Volunteer Fire House. Now, it will serve to assist during natural disasters and feed children throughout […]
Ivanhoe man endures plane crashes
Gilden Elvin Fisler was still grieving the loss of his son, Lt. Frank Moore Fisler when, six months later, a military plane crashed near his h
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office SROs ready for new school year
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The 2022-23 school year is just days away for most students around the Cape Fear. Sheriff Ingram with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office recently spent time speaking to the School Resource Officer Unit, thanking them for all they do to keep the students and staff around the county safe.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man with special needs at risk of losing family home no longer worries thanks to locals who saw his story on WWAY
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– An update to a story we told you about last month, more help for Rashone Jackson, the Wilmington man who was at risk of losing his home after the passing of his mother. On top of getting help saving the family home, he’s getting a helping hand from people who saw his story here on WWAY.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Late Tony Rivenbark directs his own memorial service fit for royalty
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a last farewell and celebration to the leader of one of the oldest and most adored historic theater’s in the country. A pillar of the Wilmington arts community took his final bow over the weekend, directing his own memorial service. Tony Rivenbark...
nrcolumbus.com
Free Blackwater concert kicking off weekend in Whiteville
Despite having traveled as far south as Florida and as far west as Alabama, Clarkton-based Blackwater Band is returning to their old stomping grounds and will perform at a free public concert Friday evening at Vineland Depot in Whiteville. Fittingly, the first song the band plans to play, says frontman...
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office begins Booze It & Loose It campaign
JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – If you decide to drink and drive this Labor Day, you could find yourself celebrating the end of summer in the Onslow County jail. Beginning Friday, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office will be increasing its presence to stop impaired drivers during the annual Labor Day Booze It & Lose It Campaign, […]
