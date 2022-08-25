ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘She-Hulk’ showrunner explains why (almost) every episode has a credits scene

While fans know to always stick around to the very end of the credits of every single Marvel movie for that one extra tag scene (even if it’s often just a five-second gag), the process of wading through the — extremely long — credits of an episode of an MCU Disney Plus show is much more of a gamble. Sometimes you might be rewarded with some bonus material, or you might have just wasted seven minutes of your life.
‘She-Hulk’ director reveals many of the credits scenes were improvised

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never been a stranger to comedy, which is probably why She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest episodic series to come out of Marvel Studios, is finding itself slotting so effortlessly into the franchise. Indeed, for what new avenues the show is exploring as a half-hour, sitcom-esque romp in the life of lawyer/superhero Jennifer Walters, it doesn’t seem like a single note is out of place even in the scope of the canon.
‘House of the Dragon’ star opens up on their mysterious character

House of the Dragon star Fabien Frankel discusses Ser Criston Cole’s mysterious motivations. In an interview with Digital Spy, Frankel talks about the Dornish knight and his actions in the first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series. “Well, I think that, you know, if you read the...
Controversy magnet Ezra Miller holds onto the #1 spot on streaming

Despite the ongoing controversy surrounding Ezra Miller, it seems like people can’t stop watching films that involve the actor. Especially now as a film Miller was recently in continues to hold the number one spot on the streaming charts. Over on HBO Max, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore...
J.K. Rowling reveals why she didn’t appear in ‘Hogwarts Returns’

Ever since the documentary, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts was released, fans noticed that the book’s author, J.K. Rowling, was not at the reunion. Rather, she appeared in archival footage from Warner Bros. But after months of mystery regarding the author’s absence, it was revealed that Rowling declined the invitation to appear in the special.
Idris Elba comes clean and admits ‘Beast’ has been misleadingly marketed

Today marks a week since Beast roared into theaters, with Universal’s latest blockbuster attempt seeming to deliver on real and imagined promises, among them the matchup between a conservatively-armed Idris Elba and the CGI lion seeking to rip him and his family to delicious shreds. Critics and audiences have...
A new deal will bring a ton of classic anime to Netflix

Anime is now firmly established in the West. Thanks to the internet and the rise of anime shows on streaming sites, the Japanese export has seen a huge rise in global popularity. Now, thanks to a deal between Nippon TV and Netflix, the streaming giant will be able to offer viewers 13 new anime titles very soon.
Marvel memorizers drop their favorite slice of franchise foreshadowing

It’s high-time we accepted that we are merely unassuming pedestrians in a world dominated by Kevin Feige’s eldritch substance of an imagination. It may be the prevailing slice of pop culture at present, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe is, in reality, a cosmic cinematic groundwork that readies its maddening threads years in advance, much to the joy of Feige’s more mischievous side, and those of us that enjoy deep dives into each and every scene across the MCU canon.
The 10 best DC animated shows

DC has a strong record of producing some of the best animated superhero shows ever made, and at times, they’ve even exceeded the comic books. Superman was first animated all the way back in the 1940s in a series of seventeen animated short films. Max Fleischer’s Studios produced the first nine episodes of Superman, and Famous Studios produced the remaining eight. This brought the Man of Steel to life in a new way and it marked the beginning of DC’s animation domination.
If there’s one thing ‘House of the Dragon’ fans love more than political intrigue, it’s sass

While House of the Dragon fans like watching a good power struggle, they absolutely love the cheeky banter between Rhaenys and Corlys Velaryon. Though Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) lost her birthright due to her sex, she gained a wonderfully cynical worldview shared by her shrewd and sardonic husband Corlys, Master of Driftmark (Steve Toussaint). Redditor Yashtiwariart posted a photo of the gilt-maned couple with the caption “Rhaenys and Corlys of House Sassy” in the r/HouseOfTheDragon subreddit.
An underwhelming franchise spin-off is possessing the streaming charts

The Conjuring universe is undoubtedly one of the most profitable horror franchises of the modern era, and its overall success eventually spawned a spin-off in The Nun. Now, in the wake of The Nun 2 landing a release date for next year’s spooky season — horror fanatics are gearing up for the upcoming sequel by allowing the demonic nun Valak to wreak havoc on their television sets.
The US box office just had one of its worst weekends in months

After July bought us the best month at the US box office since COVID hit, the last weekend has done quite the opposite providing one of the slowest weekends in cinema for quite some time. Despite the arrival of three new movies, according to a report from Variety, the US...
