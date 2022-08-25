ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

R RSMcann
3d ago

It would probably be easier to say that a handful of Mexican Law enforcement aren't on the Cartel Payroll....They're already dead.

ChinoMan
3d ago

You have no choice... Either you are on their payroll OR your family is in danger. This same corruption is in China as well and probably in middle east. Its sad, but these officers really have no choice unless they unite and fight back with government protection...

casey
3d ago

sad because Mexico is a beautiful country. been all around for 50yrs. lately just cruise stop but a shame it's publicity is so bad

