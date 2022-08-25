Read full article on original website
R RSMcann
3d ago
It would probably be easier to say that a handful of Mexican Law enforcement aren't on the Cartel Payroll....They're already dead.
Reply(3)
27
ChinoMan
3d ago
You have no choice... Either you are on their payroll OR your family is in danger. This same corruption is in China as well and probably in middle east. Its sad, but these officers really have no choice unless they unite and fight back with government protection...
Reply(1)
16
casey
3d ago
sad because Mexico is a beautiful country. been all around for 50yrs. lately just cruise stop but a shame it's publicity is so bad
Reply
5
Related
Mexico’s Top Female Narco Accused the Former President of Being a Narco
Sandra Ávila Beltrán, dubbed as the ‘Queen of the Pacific’ as a former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, just appeared with a famous Mexican YouTuber to “clean her name of all the lies spread” about her, but also to call Mexico’s former president a narco.
Mexico Tried to Arrest a Cartel YouTuber and All Hell Broke Loose
The Mexican city of Guadalajara was under siege for at least 10 hours Tuesday night as a shootout between alleged members of the ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel and official forces took over the streets. The gunfights started Tuesday night simultaneously in several parts of the city, including the posh...
Cops Said She Hung Herself With Her Underwear in Jail. Her Family Says She Was Murdered.
A 30-year-old woman from a small town in the state of Oaxaca was arrested last week by local police officers and found dead five hours later in her jail cell. Abigail Hay Urrutia was arrested in the town of Salina Cruz by a group of local police officers after having a discussion with her boyfriend that, allegedly, turned physical.
Drug Lord Mass-Killer ‘El Chueco’ Strikes Fear in Mexico’s Sierra Madre Mountains
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — After the killing of two priests and a tour guide in June, Mexico’s government has been searching for a ghost: a man who is said to be everywhere, but at the same time can’t be found. Inside the Sierra Madre mountains, José Noriel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police kill 13 after capturing suspects burying one of their officers in Mexico
State police in north-central Mexico killed 13 alleged gang members in a shootout the same day they captured four people burying one of their officers and a relative, authorities said Friday. The San Luis Potosi state security agency said in a statement the clash occurred Thursday evening in the Vaqueros...
State police seize 257 armored vehicles from drug cartels
Authorities say they have seized 257 armored vehicles from organized criminal groups in the past four years, most of which have been dismantled in government impound lots.
Teenage YouTuber was murdered after insulting cartel boss in viral video
A 17-year-old YouTuber was found dead with at least 15 bullet wounds after a video of him insulting a notorious cartel boss went viral. Juan Luis Lagunas Rosales, born in Mexican state of Sinaloa, began sharing videos online after he left school at 15 and started drinking heavily. He took...
NBC News
Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination
At least 24 cars were set on fire in Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday night. The U.S. consulate warned Americans to avoid the area and shelter in place until further notice. The mayor announced that 3,000 armed police and military personnel responded to the incidents. The federal government accounted for the arrest of seventeen people, three identified as members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. This comes as a string of violent attacks commences throughout Mexico, including 11 killed on Thursday during a prison riot.Aug. 13, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The cartels flexed their power in Tijuana — and now the battle for influence is on
A drug cartel hijacked and burned more than a dozen vehicles across Tijuana and killed innocent bystanders in the region during a spree of violence. But can officials reassure a nervous city?
Six of 43 missing Mexican students were kept alive in warehouse for days
Six of the 43 Mexican students forcibly disappeared in 2014 were allegedly kept alive in a warehouse for days, and then turned over to the commander of the local army base who ordered their killings, the Mexican government official leading the Truth Commission said Friday. The interior undersecretary, Alejandro Encinas,...
Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.
The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
State Department tells US citizens in Tijuana to take shelter amid explosion of gang violence
The US State Department has urged Americans in Tijuana on the Mexican west coast to shelter in place amid a spike in gang violence. The department issued the guidance early on Saturday following widespread fires, roadblocks, and extensive law enforcement activity. “The US Consulate General Tijuana is aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks, and heavy police activity in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, and Tecate,” the consulate in the city said in a “message for US citizens” on Facebook. “US government employees have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice,” the statement said. All of the...
US, Mexican authorities stop truck smuggling 150 illegal migrants in dangerous heat
Mexican authorities prevented the smuggling of 150 migrants crammed into a large truck over the southern border amid dangerously temperatures in Texas, Fox News has learned. Law enforcement in Mexico were assisted by agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Del Rio Sector, which covers 245 miles along the Rio Grande and Lake Amistad along the border, when they stopped the truck.
Mexican cartels are killing Americans with fentanyl at "catastrophic" rates, DEA chief says
The head of the Drug Enforcement Administration said two Mexican cartels are behind the influx of fentanyl in the U.S. that's killing tens of thousands of Americans. "What we see happening at DEA is essentially that there are two cartels in Mexico, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, that are killing Americans with fentanyl at catastrophic and record rates like we have never seen before," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram told "CBS Mornings" on Friday ahead of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. "Those cartels are acting with calculated, deliberate treachery to get fentanyl to the United States and to get people to buy it through fake pills, by hiding it in other drugs, any means that they can take in order to drive addiction and to make money."
FBI investigating after Border Patrol agents were caught on video in altercation with migrants in California
An altercation involving United States Border Patrol agents and two migrants on a Southern California beach was captured on video Sunday, prompting the FBI to investigate an alleged assault on federal officers.The incident comes amid a rise in migrant apprehensions in the San Diego region, where the confrontation took place.In a video originally posted on TikTok, one agent is seen kneeling next to a man who is face down on the beach with his hands behind his back while another agent is seen waving what appears to be a baton toward a man standing in a wetsuit, who at times, appears to...
US tourists warned about popular Mexico spots plagued by drug cartel intimidation, violence
The U.S. is warning Americans to "exercise increased caution due to crime and kidnapping" in popular tourist sites such as Cancun, Cozumel and Tulum.
Whole Cities Are Under Siege by Narcos in Mexico
CIUDAD JUAREZ — Over the past four days, multiple Mexican cities faced an onslaught of attacks from drug cartel militias, showing the government’s continued inability to stop criminal groups from causing chaos in some of the country’s largest cities. The western states of Jalisco and Guanajuato were...
People are gripped by disturbing interview with notorious serial killer on death row
Netflix series and chilling podcasts have done a great job of telling us the stories of serial killers, but an interview with one notorious murderer himself has true crime fans captivated. Richard Ramirez, otherwise known as The Night Stalker, was convicted in 1989 of killing 13 people in California between...
A Texas sheriff says he finds the bodies of migrants almost every day. 2022 could be the deadliest year yet for migrants crossing at the US border
On the banks of the Rio Grande, Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber pointed at the spot where just a day earlier a 3-year-old boy had drowned. The sight of migrant bodies floating onshore or turning up in the surrounding ranchlands has become an almost everyday occurrence recently, Schmerber says.
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
97K+
Followers
21K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 106