Dallas Cowboys End Preseason on a High Note with VictoryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic PoliciesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Wants to Develop New TerminalLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas PD Hands Out 244 Citations in School Zones During First Weeks of SchoolLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The most expensive home for sale in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
CBS Sports
Tom Brady explains 11-day absence from Buccaneers: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of s--- going on'
Tom Brady returned to the football field this week after an 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady made his preseason debut in the exhibition finale Saturday, finishing 6 of 8 for 44 yards in his lone series -- consisting of just 11 plays. That was enough for Brady...
Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Overall Drafting Strategy and Cheat Sheet
What better way to spend a Sunday than watching NFL football all day and rooting for the players on your fantasy football team? It's been quite a while since people have been able to do that, as most fantasy seasons ended last December. But it's almost that time of year...
Bleacher Report
Report: Execs from 2 Teams Were Aware of Matt Araiza Allegations Before NFL Draft
Rookie punter Matt Araiza was released by the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night after he was accused of participating in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl while a student at San Diego State. Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Saturday the team was not aware of the allegations made...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Says Former Teammate Went Under Anesthesia to Take Pain Medicine
Aaron Rodgers has become known for his unconventional approach to healing and recovery. On the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the Green Bay Packers star quarterback explained how past experiences have influenced him not to rely on prescribed pain medications and instead seek out natural healing methods. "I...
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Hyped After Malik Willis Shines in Titans Preseason Game vs. Cardinals
Tennessee Titans fans got many positive signs from rookie quarterback Malik Willis in his final preseason game Saturday. Willis was given the start against the Arizona Cardinals. The 23-year-old played virtually the entire game, getting pulled late in the fourth quarter. He was coming off an erratic performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 20, finishing 7-of-17 for 80 yards and one touchdown through the air and 42 rushing yards on five carries.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Team Name Ideas for the 2022 Season
Fantasy football has become a beloved part of the NFL experience thanks to its ease of access and wide, customizable range of competition levels. If you want a serious league filled with knowledgeable fans, you can find it. And if you're seeking the polar opposite—a group of humor-seeking players with potentially odd scoring settings—you most certainly can locate that, too.
Bleacher Report
Ranking the NFL's 7 Most Talented Rosters Entering 2022 Season
It's the goal of all 32 NFL franchises to assemble the most talented roster, but there's no denying some have done a better job than others. It takes more than talent to hoist a Lombardi Trophy, but the overall talent level on a roster determines the ceiling of the franchise.
Bleacher Report
NFL Backfields Shaping Up to Be 2022 Fantasy Football Nightmares
For years, there has been no more coveted asset in fantasy football than the workhorse running back. Show me a back who averages more than 20 touches each and every week, and I'll show you a first-round fantasy pick. There's a reason why Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts is...
Bleacher Report
Rams to Discipline Aaron Donald, Players in Bengals Brawl Internally
The Los Angeles Rams are going to handle discipline for Aaron Donald and other players involved in Thursday's brawl with the Cincinnati Bengals internally. A Rams spokesperson issued a statement about the situation to ESPN's Sarah Barshop: "The incident will be addressed internally, and any discipline will remain in-house." According...
Bleacher Report
Preseason Week 3 Takeaways: Patriots Offense Is In Trouble With Shaky Mac Jones
With training camps now in the rear-view mirror and the preseason winding down, decisions must be made. All 32 teams must cut their active rosters to 53 by Tuesday, Aug. 30. Choices and compromises are forthcoming, and Friday's action will help in those matters. The Carolina Panthers apparently made the...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: 1st-Round Mock Draft Tips and Latest Consensus Rankings
The 2022 NFL preseason is coming to an end, and you can bet that few are sad to see it go. The end of the preseason means that real, meaningful football is just around the corner—Week 1 kicks off on September 8—and it also means the return of fantasy football.
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: Trade Partner 'Does Not Exist' for 49ers Ahead of Week 1
The odds of Jimmy Garoppolo being traded ahead of Week 1 appear to be slim. As of right now, a trade partner for the San Francisco 49ers in a deal to move the veteran quarterback "does not exist," per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The franchise will likely have to decide whether to cut him or find a way to keep him on the roster.
Bleacher Report
Commanders RB Brian Robinson in Stable Condition After Being Shot in Robbery Attempt
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times in an attempted armed robbery or carjacking, the team said in a statement Sunday night:. The injuries are non-life-threatening. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network previously reported that Robinson was in stable condition. Head coach Ron Rivera provided an update after...
Bleacher Report
Steelers' T.J. Watt out vs. Lions After Suffering Knee Injury
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt suffered a knee injury in Sunday's preseason matchup against the Detroit Lions and was ruled out for the rest of the game, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. Watt had one tackle for loss prior to exiting in the second quarter. It could prove to be...
Bleacher Report
Haynes King Named Texas A&M Starting QB Over Max Johnson, Conner Weigman
Texas A&M has finally settled on a starting quarterback for the 2022 season, with Haynes King beating out Max Johnson and Conner Weigman. Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com reported King won the competition to start for the Aggies in the season opener on Sept. 3 against Sam Houston State. This marks...
Bleacher Report
Preseason Week 3 Takeaways: Steelers Escape Disaster After Watt, Diontae Injuries
Just like that, the 2022 NFL preseason is now behind us. The next game we see will be on September 8 between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. And that one, folks, will count. In many respects. Sunday's pair of games were rather anticlimactic. The first between the New...
Bleacher Report
Seahawks Name Geno Smith QB1 over Drew Lock After Russell Wilson Trade
Geno Smith has beaten out Drew Lock for the Seattle Seahawks' starting quarterback job. "He's going to start the opener," head coach Pete Carroll told reporters. "He's earned it. He won the job." Lock, 25, spent his first three years in Denver. In 24 games (21 starts) over three years,...
Bleacher Report
Rams Reportedly Could Face NFL Sanctions Over Fight With Bengals at Joint Practice
Although the NFL doesn't have jurisdiction to punish Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald or any other player for their actions during Thursday's fight at a practice session with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Rams reportedly could face league discipline. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the Rams may...
