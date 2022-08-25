September 2022 Carnivals, Festivals, and Parades In and Near NYC

September 2022 is jam-packed with family-friendly carnivals, festivals, and parades in and near NYC.

We're not thrilled to see summer go, but there's plenty of family-friendly carnivals, festivals, parades and fairs this September in or near NYC to keep your family busy enough to forget we've reached August's bittersweet end. Stop by any of these fairs throughout NYC, Long Island, Westchester, Rockland and New Jersey this month for rides, games, food and more.

Click on your preferred region to jump down to that section.

NYC Carnivals & Festivals

Manhattan

FREE The Youth Festival at The NYC Poetry Festival

WHEN: Sept. 10-11, 12-6pm

WHERE: Nolan Park at Governors Island, Ferries depart from 10 South Street, Manhattan and Pier 6, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Governors Island

WHAT: Youth of all ages are encouraged to participate in this festival with a focus on our environment.

Pre-Holiday Street Fair!

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 11, 1-4pm

WHERE: Chabad West Side, W 97th Street, North Sidewalk, between Columbus and Amsterdam, Upper West Side

WHAT: Get ready to welcome the Jewish New Year at this fair featuring giant inflatables, shofar demonstrations, honey-inspired slime in honor of the New Year, and more!

WANT TO GO? $22 all-access bracelet.

FREE The Feast of San Gennaro 2022

WHEN: Sept. 15-25, See website for schedule

WHERE: Little Italy, Mulberry Street , between Canal and Houston

WHAT: This annual tradition returns with a grand procession, live performances, and of course, delicious Italian cuisine!

Brooklyn

FREE West Indian American Day Junior Carnival

WHEN: Saturday, Sep. 3, 9am

WHERE: Step off from Kingston Ave. and St. John's Place, Crown Heights

WHAT: Celebrate West Indian culture and pride with marching bands, floats, and more.

FREE Flatbush Frolic

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 18, 11am-6pm

WHERE: Cortelyou Road, Cortelyou Road from Ocean Avenue to Coney Island Avenue, Flatbush

WHAT: Join the community for this annual street festival celebrated since 1975! There will be music, games, shopping & food.

WHEN: April 3- Oct. 30, Sundays, 11am-6pm

WHERE: Prospect Park Breeze Hill, Lincoln Road Park Entrance, Prospect Lefferts Gardens

WHAT: Smorgasburg, presented in partnership with Prospect Park Alliance, is considered the “Woodstock of Eating.” Local and regional food purveyors will gather to offer a range of cuisines.

WANT TO GO? Admission is free, prices vary for goods.

Bronx

FREE Bronx Night Market

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 24, 1-7pm

WHERE: Fordham Plaza , 1 Fordham Plaza , Bronx

AGES: All

WHAT: Come out to the largest family friendly foodie celebration in the Bronx complet with food vendors, kid zone, education booths, and more.

FREE Ferragosto 2022

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 11, 12-6pm

WHERE: Little Italy in the Bronx, Arthur Ave., Between 187th Ave. and Crescent Ave.

WHAT: Enjoy a beautiful day filled with Italian culture, delicious food, wonderful live entertainment, and great fun.

Queens

FREE NYC Unicycle Festival 2022

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 3, 12-5pm

WHERE: Seven Gables Playground, Oceania St. & 210th St., Oakland Gardens

WHAT: Saturday’s festivities will take place at Seven Gables Playground with rides in Cunningham Park. Activities will include a Learn-to-ride area, a demonstration by King Charles Troupe, and games and relays. Get ready to MUNI! Rides will also be taking place on the Cunningham Park off-road cycle paths.

FREE Moon Festival Celebration

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2-4pm

WHERE: The Shops at Skyview Center, 40-24 College Point Blvd., Flushing

WHAT: Celebrate at this Mid-Autumn Moon Festival with a cultural dance performance, live music, traditional wardrobe experience and immersive mid-autumn photobooth.

FREE Glendale Kiwanis Community Day

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 10, 11am-4pm

WHERE: The Shops at Atlas Park, 8000 Cooper Avenue, Glendale

WHAT: Come out for food, games, music and giveaways.

WANT TO GO? 718-326-3300. https://shopatlaspark.com/Events/Details/571160.

FREE Celebrate the Arts at Kew Gardens Community Arts Day 2022

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 10, 11am-6pm

WHERE: Kew Gardens Business District, Austin Street, Lefferts Blvd, 83 Avenue, Kew Gardens

WHAT: View an eclectic mix of artwork by local artists along with live music and art experiences for children and adults.

WANT TO GO? 917-881-3358. kewgardensarts.com.

FREE Astoria Alive Street Fair

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 11, 11am-6pm

WHERE: 31st Street, 31st Street between Ditmars Boulevard and 21st Avenue, Astoria

WHAT: Fun food, great shopping and exciting kiddie rides!

WANT TO GO? 718-444-6028 or streetfairsny.com

WHEN: Sept. 9-11, Friday, 3:30?8:30pm; Saturday and Sunday, 11am-6pm

WHERE: Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park

WHAT: Bring the family out for contests, hayrides, carnival rides, midway games, live music, tasty food vendors, blue ribbon competitions in produce, arts & crafts and more.

WANT TO GO? Online Tickets: $14-$45.

WHEN: Sept. 17- Oct. 29, Saturdays, 5pm-12am

WHERE: New York Hall of Science, 4701 111th St., Corona

WHAT: This large, family-friendly open-air night market features up to 100 independent vendors selling merchandise, art, and food and featuring small-scale cultural performances.

WANT TO GO? Admission is free, prices vary for goods.

FREE Carnaval de la Cultura Latina 2022

WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 18, 11am-6pm

WHERE: Junction Boulevard between Roosevelt Avenue and 37th Avenue, Jackson Heights

WHAT: The Carnaval’s goal is to promote the art, music, dance, and great food from Latino cultures, as well as a day of fun for the whole family. The vendors will provide the attendees with all kinds of Latin American arts and crafts, music, food and many other items. Children's entertainment will include inflatable rides, face painting, games, and lots of giveaways. The pavilions offer an array of activities and interactive experiences with an emphasis on family health and wellness.

FREE Making Moves Dance Festival 2022

WHEN: Sept. 23-24, Friday and Saturday, 7-9pm

WHERE: Jamaica Performing Arts Center, 153-10 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica

WHAT: Come out for a free two-day Dance Festival featuring a diverse cultural lineup featuring new, emerging, and underrepresented dance companies.

FREE NYSoM SuperHero Festival 2022

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2-6pm

WHERE: Evergreen Park , 60th Place, St. Felix Place & 60th Place (next to P.S. 68 in Queens), Ridgewood

WHAT: See your favorites from the worlds of DC, anime, classic video games, Marvel Universe and create your own Superhero, go on a Pokemon Scavenger Hunt, take part in The Flash vs. Sonic the Hedgehog Relay Race, and more!

Staten Island

WHEN: Sept. 3-5 (Labor Day Weekend) 12-6pm

WHERE: Historic Richmond Town, 441 Clarke Ave.

WHAT: This year’s fair features lots of carnival rides, bouncy houses, historic trade demonstrations and over 100 vendors selling everything from food to airbrush t-shirts. Each day features a line-up of live music and classic fair games like three-legged races and a pie-eating contest.

WANT TO GO? $15; seniors $10; Kids 6-11 $5; Kids under 5 are free. Discounted advance tickets available online.

Westchester Carnivals & Festivals

FREE Wakanda 5: Celebrate the Culture, Pride, Music, Arts & Community of Africa

WHEN: Saturday, Sep. 3, 11am-8pm

WHERE: Traphagen School, 72 Lexington Avenue, Mount Vernon

WHAT: Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a plethora of activities centered around Africa such as wearable art African fashion show, enjoy the cuisine of Africa, enjoy live music, such as drumming, dancing, community, kids' activities, and incredible shopping at Luangisa African Gallery featuring handmade goods and handcrafts made by African artisans and from local vendors.

WHEN: Sept. 9-11, Friday, 4-11pm; Saturday, 10am-11pm; Sunday, 10am-7pm

WHERE: Yorktown Grange Fair Grounds , 99 Moseman Road, Yorktown Heights

WHAT: Rides, friendly animals, homemade baked goods, games, rides, live music, a watermelon eating contest, a Tractor Parade?and much more are all part of the fun!

WANT TO GO? $10 per carload; $5 walk-ins and single occupant vehicles.

FREE Food Truck Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 10, 12-4pm

WHERE: Rye Recreation Park, 281 Midland Avenue, Rye

WHAT: Check out a variety of foods and participate in family fun activities including a Bubble Bus, Rock n Roll Racing Remote Control Cars, face painting, lawn games, live music & more.

WHEN: Sept. 16-18, Friday, 10am-5pm; Saturday, 10am-6pm; Sunday, 10am-5pm

WHERE: Lyndhurst, 635 South Broadway, Tarrytown

WHAT: Spend the day shopping original items, enjoy gourmet specialties, craft demos and family activities like interactive puppet theater and face painting!

WANT TO GO? $12; $11 seniors (62 and older); $4 kids 6-16; free for children younger than 6.

FREE Lewisboro Library Fair

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17, 10am-4pm

WHERE: Onatru Farm Park, 99 Elmwood Road, South Salem

WHAT: There's something for everyone with book sales, food trucks, games, car show, vendor market, music, beer garden, the return of the dunk tank and much more.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17, 12-10pm

WHERE: Pelham Municipal Lot 7 , 195 Sparks Avenue, Pelham

WHAT: The 2nd Annual Toonerville Music Festival will feature Living Colour, Strand of Oaks, Eliza & The Delusionals, and 12 more great acts performing on 2-stages all to raise money for Pelham Civic Association

WANT TO GO? $55; $30 seniors 65 and older and students 12-18; free admission for children younger than 12.

FREE Hudson Valley Irish Fest

WHEN: Saturday, Sep. 24, 11am-7pm

WHERE: Peekskill Riverfront Green Park, 50 Hudson Avenue, Peekskill

WHAT: Enjoy Irish Music and Step Dancing on the beautiful banks of the Hudson River just steps away from Metro North Peekskill Station!

FREE Oktoberfest

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 24, 1-5pm

WHERE: Kingsland Point Park, 299 Palmer Avenue, Sleepy Hollow

WHAT: Feast on German food and beer, dance to live Bavarian music, along with cider and hot chocolate for the younger set. Music and entertainment for all ages!

Long Island Festivals & Carnivals

Nassau

FREE Arts In The Plaza

WHEN: May 28- Oct. 29, Saturdays, 10am-3pm

WHERE: Kennedy Plaza, 1 W Chester St., Long Beach

WHAT: Arts In The Plaza is Long Beach's Weekly Arts Festival featuring handcrafted art by Long Island artists and live music!

FREE End of Summer Fest

WHEN: Saturday, Sep. 3, 10am-4pm

WHERE: Holy Trinity Orthodox Church of East Meadow, 369 Green Avenue, East Meadow

WHAT: Holy Trinity Orthodox Church will host its End of Summer Fest featuring Ethnic and BBQ foods, live music, flea market, basket raffle, and cash prize raffle.

WHEN: Sept. 8-11, Thursday and Friday, 6-11pm; Saturday, 2-11pm; Sunday, 12:30-9pm

WHERE: North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 West Shore Road, Port Washington

WHAT: Exciting major rides, games, delicious food, live entertainment every night, vendors, ample parking, an ATM and spectacular fireworks Saturday night.

WANT TO GO? $5 parking fee per carload; ride wristbands $25-$35.

WHEN: Saturday, Sep. 10, 4:30-9pm

WHERE: Eisenhower Park (Salisbury Lake), 1770 Park Blvd., Westbury

WHAT: This magical night includes food, games, activities, vendors, music and the beauty of thousands of lanterns adorned with letters of love, hope and dreams reflected upon the water. As the sun begins to set on the evening sky, Water Lantern Festival begins to shine with the launch of the lanterns onto the water. Watch your unique lantern drift out into the water as it joins other lanterns carrying hope, love, happiness, healing, peace, and connection.

WANT TO GO? Tickets start at $25.99 and increase to $55.99 as the event gets closer.

WHEN: Sept. 16-18, 10am-5pm

WHERE: Old Bethpage Restoration Village, 1303 Round Swamp Road, Old Bethpage

WHAT: Celebrate 180 years of Long Island Fair fun with music, dancing, artisan demonstrations, contests, races, amazing performances, and more!?

WANT TO GO? $20; $15 seniors 60 and older and children 5-12; free admission for children 4 and younger. 516-572-8409. https://lifair.org/.

WHEN: Sept. 17- Oct. 30, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-5pm

WHERE: Hicks Nurseries, 100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury

WHAT: Try your hand at corn hole, take pictures at the many photo op stations and the pumpkin patch, enjoy the new hay maze, meet Otto the Ghost and more!

WANT TO GO? $20; free admission for children younger than 3.

WHEN: Sept. 15-18, Thursday and Friday, 6-10pm; Saturday, 12-10pm, Sunday, 12-7pm with vendors from 10am-5pm on Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Eisenhower Park, Field 2, 1899 Park Boulevard, Westbury

WHAT: Everyone will have fun with carnival rides, bounce houses, magicians, face painting, food trucks, live music, shopping, and more!

WANT TO GO? Admission is free; pay one price bracelets available $30 before 9/15, $35 that.

WHEN: Sept. 22-25, Thursday, 6-10pm; Friday 6-11pm; Saturday 10am-11pm; Sunday 10am-9pm

WHERE: Bellmore Village & Bellmore LIRR parking lot, 2700 Pettit Ave., Bellmore

WHAT: Come out to the Biggest Street Festival on Long Island with vendor fair on Saturday and Sunday. Don't miss this year's 3 Ring Super Circus!

WANT TO GO? Admission is free; Pay of Price ride bracelets available for purchase

Suffolk

WHEN: Sep. 2-5, Friday, 3-8pm; Saturday and Sunday, 10am-10pm; Monday, 10am-5pm

WHERE: Shinnecock Powwow Grounds, 1 West Church Street, Southampton

WHAT: Some 30,000 people visit the powwow grounds to partake in the celebration of the culture including (but not limited to) many Native Americans around the country. See award winning artists and native artisans who sell artisanal goods and souvenirs. Each day will have competitive dancing, guest entertainment, prayers, ceremonial dances, the acknowledgement of sponsors and visiting dignitaries.

WANT TO GO? $10-$26; free admission for children younger than 5.

FREE Labor Day Weekend Street Fair 2022

WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 4, 11am-6pm

WHERE: Hawkins Ave., Ronkonkoma

WHAT: Come out for live entertainment, merchandise, food, children’s rides, arts and crafts, shopping, and lots of fun for fall.

WANT TO GO? Admission is free, prices vary for goods and rides.

FREE HarborFest 2022

WHEN: Sept. 10-11, Saturday, Saturday, 9am-8pm; Sunday, 8am-6pm

WHERE: Sag Harbor, Marine Park Drive, Sag Harbor

AGES: All

WHAT: See Sag Harbor's rich maritime history on full display along with live music, kids activities, great food, whaleboat racing, and more.

FREE Dockside Family Festival

WHEN: Sept. 10-11, 11am-5pm

WHERE: Captree State Park, 3500 E. Ocean Parkway, Babylon

WHAT: Enjoy live music, boat rides around the bay, interactive pirate show, pony rides, magic show, and much more!

WANT TO GO? $8 parking fee in effect.

WHEN: Sept. 10-11, 9am-6pm

WHERE: Harbes Orchard, 5698 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

WHAT: Take the Apple Express to the ripest rows of apples, navigate a corn maze, enjoy live music, pony rides, vendors, and additional children’s activities.

WANT TO GO? $22-$31; free admission for children 2 and younger.

WHEN: Sept. 10-18, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-6pm

WHERE: Garden of Eve Organic Farm, 4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead

WHAT: Celebrate all things garlic with garlic inspired foods, crafts, music, and just plain organic garlic to eat and plant and more.

WANT TO GO? $10.95; $5 seniors over 65; free admission for children younger than 2.

WHEN: Sept. 17-18, 9am-6pm

WHERE: Harbes Farms Jamesport, 1223 NY-25, Jamesport

WHAT: Sunflower Maze, apple and pumpkin picking, live music, hayrides, and more!

WANT TO GO? $7-$26; free admission for children 2 and younger.

Long Island Harvest Festival - Apples & Pumpkins & Mums - Oh My!

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 25, 10am-5pm

WHERE: Tanger Outlets Riverhead , 200 Tanger Mall Drive , Riverhead

WHAT: Celebrate fall and meet your local farmer, artisans, food trucks, chefs, artists, children’s entertainers, and many more!

WANT TO GO? $5-$10.

WHEN: Sept. 24- Oct. 31, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-6pm

WHERE: Garden of Eve Organic Farm, 4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead

WHAT: Come out for the Pumpkin Field, Family Fun Fields, hay rides, jump pad, pedal karts, hay tower, farm animals, spider web, and more.

WANT TO GO? $10.95.

WHEN: Sep. 25-Oct. 30, Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day, 10am-6pm (last entry at 4pm)

WHERE: White Post Farms, 250 Old Country Road, Melville

WHAT: Enjoy favorites such as Sing-A-Long Hayrides, Pumpkin Picking, and Paint Your Own Pumpkins. Also enjoy five great shows including The Dominguez Attractions, The Dynamic Duo Variety Show, The Agri-Puppets, Kids Celebration Game Show, and the Magic of Jim McClenahan. Between the activities stop by one of the Fall Food stands for a delicious lunch!

WANT TO GO? $34.95; free admission for children younger than 15 months.

Rockland Festivals & Carnivals

WHEN: Aug. 27- Oct. 9, Saturdays, Sundays, and Labor Day, 10am-7pm

WHERE: Renaissance Faire, Tuxedo Park, 600 NY-17A, Tuxedo Park

WHAT: Travel back in time to cheer for your favorite knight at the Joust Tournament, meet Robin Hood and his Merry Band, see amazing acrobats, magical fairies, swashbuckling pirates, and more!

WANT TO GO? $35; $30 seniors 62 and older and military; $18 ages 5-12; free for children younger than 5.

WHEN: Sep. 2-4, Friday, 2:30-8:30pm; Saturday and Sunday, 5:30-9am and 2:30-8:30pm

WHERE: Tymor Park, 8 Tymor Park Road, Lagrangeville

WHAT: This festival has 75 hot-air balloon ascensions scheduled throughout the weekend and includes the evening Majestic Hot-Air Balloon Illumination Moon Glow, fireworks each night, tethered hot-air balloon rides, full hot-air balloon flights, helicopter rides, live music and entertainment, food trucks, family activities and more.

WANT TO GO? $8-$15 per session

WHEN: Sept. 8-11, Thursday and Friday, 4-9pm; Saturday, 11-9pm; Sunday, 11-7pm

WHERE: Teaneck Armory, 1799 Teaneck Ave., Teaneck

WHAT: This community event brings you the best of NJ's local cuisine, musicians, craft breweries, and vendors and features exciting activities/games for kids, a classic car show and so much more.

WANT TO GO? FREE Admission

FREE West Haverstraw Food Truck & Music Fest

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 10, 11am

WHERE: Peck's Pond Park, 130 Samsondale Ave., West Haverstraw

WHAT: Celebrate the end of summer with 12+ food trucks, live music, games and activities for all ages including face painters, air soft shooting gallery, Extrme Bubble Ball, Grand Prix RM racing, craft vendors and more.

FREE Nyack's SeptemberFest Street Fair

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 11, 10am-5pm

WHERE: Downtown Nyack, NY, Main St & Broadway, Nyack

WHAT: Celebrate SeptemberFest with live bands, great food, and hundreds of vendors offering unique crafts, jewelry and more.

FREE Ridgefield Park Downtown Street Fair

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17, 10am-5pm

WHERE: Ridgefield Park , 234 Main Street , Main Street from Cedar Street to Park Street , Ridgefield Park

WHAT: See Main Street transformed into a giant town block party featuring live entertainment, kiddie rides & games, great festival foods & food trucks, and so much more.

FREE Centennial 'Eats n' Beats' Street Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17, 12-8pm

WHERE: Veterans Plaza, Franklin Ave., between Pulis Ave. DeKorte Drive, Franklin Lakes

WHAT: Enjoy live music, food trucks, interactive inflatable activities, and more.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17, 11am-7pm

WHERE: Veterans Memorial Park, 554 Shaler Blvd., Ridgefield

WHAT: Featuring 18 gourmet food trucks, stage with 3 live bands, 50/50, kids zone, vendors & various local businesses, pony rides, petting zoo & a great day of family fun!

WANT TO GO? $5 admission; free admission for children younger than 5.

WHEN: Sep. 24-25, Saturday and Sunday, 4-9pm

WHERE: Liberty State Park (by the Columbus Monument), 1 Audrey Zapp Drive, Jersey City

WHAT: Water Lantern Festival is a floating lantern event that is all about connections. This magical night includes food, games, activities, vendors, music and the beauty of thousands of lanterns adorned with letters of love, hope and dreams reflect upon the water. As the sun begins to set on the evening sky, Water Lantern Festival begins to shine with the launch of the lanterns onto the water. Watch your unique lantern drift out into the water as it joins other lanterns carrying hope, love, happiness, healing, peace, and connection.

WANT TO GO? $25.99-$55.99. Ticket price increases as event date gets closer.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 24, 10am-4pm

WHERE: Sisters of St. Dominic of Blauvelt, NY Motherhouse, 496 Western Highway, Blauvelt

WHAT: This year's Fall Family Fun Day is the perfect way to ring in the fall season with music, food, affordable vendors, carnival games, raffles, and more.

WANT TO GO? Admission is free. Prices vary for goods and games.

FREE Norwood Day 2022

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2pm

WHERE: Kennedy Field, 453 Broadway, Norwood

WHAT: Rides, games, a petting zoo, live DJ, food and so much more will be on hand to celebrate Norwood.

FREE 2nd Annual Rutherford Day

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 24, 12-6pm

WHERE: Memorial Park, 2 Darwin Ave., Rutherford

WHAT: Celebrate the borough of Rutherford with a cornhole tournament,”touch-a-truck,” food trucks, beer garden, kids, activities, Live Music by Kurty & Marty, and Super TransAm with Rutherford’s own James McGill & more!

New Jersey Carnivals & Festivals

FREE St. Bartholomew/UNICO Italian Festival

WHEN: Sept. 2-4, Friday to Sunday, 4:30-10:30pm and Monday, Sept. 4, 3-8pm

WHERE: 2032 Westfield Ave, Scotch Plains

WHAT: An annual tradition since 1974, the festival features live music each night, a midway with carnival rides and games for all ages, nightly & super 50/50 raffles, and plenty of delicious food including favorites like pizza, sausage sandwiches, zeppoles, clams, calzones, and more.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 3, 11am-7pm

WHERE: Brunswick Square, 755 NJ-18, East Brunswick

WHAT: Say goodbye to summer with food, fun, games, vendors and live music. Pets are welcome! Family-friendly activities include Airsoft shooting range, extreme Grand Prix racing, boardwalk style games, bounce house, sand art,extreme bubble ball, Henna tattoos and more!

WANT TO GO? $8; $5 for kids-4-13; Kids under 4 free

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 8, 6pm-10pm; Friday, Sept. 9, 5pm-midnight; Saturday, Sept. 10, noon-midnight; Sunday, Sept. 11, noon-7pm

WHERE: St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 721 Rahway Ave, Union

WHAT: Great food, live music, and folk dancing! Featuring homemade Greek food and homemade desserts, full bar, live music, dancers, vendors, rides and games.

WANT TO GO? $2. Parking is free.

FREE Red Bank Street Fair and Craft Show

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 11, 11am-5pm

WHERE: 140 Broad St, Red Bank

WHAT: Enjoy live music, DJ, dancing, delicious foods, performances, rides, games, crafts and more.

FREE 44th Annual Festival of the Sea

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17, 10am (rain date Sept. 18)

WHERE: Point Pleasant Bleach (along Arnold Ave.)

WHAT: A celebration of the sea featuring a wide selection of fantastic seafood including crab cakes, shrimp skewers, paella, soups and bisques, along with plenty of other delicious fare like sausage & peppers, steaks, and fries. The festival will also feature over 200 craft and retail vendors, wine garden, live music, family activities and more.

