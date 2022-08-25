ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Yacht Builder’s Debut Catamaran Feels More Like a Floating Condo Than a Hybrid Multihull

By Rachel Cormack
 3 days ago

It’s only been a couple of years since Extra Yachts entered the marine industry, but the Italian yard is already expanding its repertoire.

The relative newcomer, which is brand of Palumbo Superyachts, has just unveiled a new catamaran line known as the Extra Villa . The Extra family comprises a range of speedy Italian yachts and spacious tri-deck vessels , but the X30 is the very first multihull model to join the range.

As its moniker implies, the cat spans 30 meters (99 feet) and is designed to be a floating villa with “unrivaled liveability.” The multi-level vessel pairs the spacious open-plan layout of a superyacht with the efficiency and stability of a multihull.

Unlike Extra’s yachts, which were all designed by Francesco Guida, the X30 Villa was designed inside and out by Phathom. The Dutch studio sought to create a “dynamic synergy where automotive meets architecture.” In other words, the cat is sleek and sporty yet sophisticated and stylish. It also clearly has Extra’s DNA, from the extensive glazing to the large social areas to the open concept stern.

Onboard, Villa’s versatile interior can be customized to the owner. The current layout sees the main saloon, library nook, bar and galley all connected beneath the raised wheelhouse and observatory. The VIP cabins each offer direct access to the transom, while the forward owner’s suite opens onto a private glass-bottomed terrace located between the two hulls.

Another highlight is the multifunctional “high/low” platform that can be moved to sit flush with the swim platform and create a larger beach club. The platform can also support a 16-foot tender and water toys.

In terms of power, the cat will be equipped with a hybrid propulsion system that “significantly reduces CO2 emissions.” With twin Volvo Penta IPS 1350 engines, the X30 Villa is expected to have a cruising speed of 12.5 knots and a top speed of 17.5 knots. The vessel will also be fitted with solar panels that will generate clean energy for the onboard amenities. The setup is similar to that of the electric cats by Sunreef, Rossinavi and Silent. In addition, sustainable materials, such as alternative leathers and reclaimed woods, will be used throughout the Villa.

With yachts and catamarans covered, perhaps Extra Explorers are next.

Click here to see all of the photos of the X30 Villa.

