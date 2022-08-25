Local leaders urge Bronx community to get involved with redevelopment of Kingsbridge Armory

After decades of failed attempts to redevelop the Kingsbridge Armory, local organizations are asking the community to get involved.

Local organizations are urging community members to share their thoughts on what they want to see at the armory.

The Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition and other organizations is working to gather community input.

The future of the Kingsbridge Armory has been in limbo after the plan to transform it into an ice-skating rink fell through several years ago.

The organization says this is a push to ensure the process is as transparent as possible and to ensure the developers listen to the needs and wants of Bronx residents.