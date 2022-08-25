ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Local leaders urge Bronx community to get involved with redevelopment of Kingsbridge Armory

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y4MC2_0hV78hYD00

After decades of failed attempts to redevelop the Kingsbridge Armory, local organizations are asking the community to get involved.

Local organizations are urging community members to share their thoughts on what they want to see at the armory.

The Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition and other organizations is working to gather community input.

The future of the Kingsbridge Armory has been in limbo after the plan to transform it into an ice-skating rink fell through several years ago.

The organization says this is a push to ensure the process is as transparent as possible and to ensure the developers listen to the needs and wants of Bronx residents.

Comments / 11

Robin13
3d ago

How about a community center, swimming pool, basketball court, pickle ball, handball, tennis and maybe mini golf course. Do something that will benefit the kids and the seniors.

Reply
5
t
3d ago

House the Texas Militias so they can patrol the Bronx. Safety first. stopping all single and two wheel motorists for not wearing helmets, etc. Clean up the immediate surrounding areas since the amount of garbage left by peddlers is horrific and conducive to vermin and other pests. Make it into a new financial center.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York YIMBY

Tiffany Court Plaza Affordable Housing Project Debuts at 980 Westchester Avenue in Foxhurst, The Bronx

Tiffany Court, a new 151-unit affordable housing property recently debuted at 980 Westchester Avenue in The Bronx. The property is located in Foxhurst, residential micro-neighborhood that borders the Bronx River, the Bruckner Expressway, and Morrisania. Developed by The Doe Fund and Bolivar Development with support from New York City’s Housing...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
yonkerstimes.com

MGM-Empire City Casino Presents $100K+ in Grants to Local Westchester Nonprofits

Eight area nonprofits benefit from MGM Resorts employee and guest-driven Community Grants Program. Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts (“Empire City”) donated $102,000 to eight local nonprofit organizations through multiple grant funding opportunities. Grants were distributed to organizations providing services in the core MGM Resorts philanthropy areas. These areas include food insecurity programs that provide access to nutritious meals, educational programs that support academic success, workforce development initiatives providing educational and training programs to prepare individuals for sustainable career opportunities and a new initiative this year, the homelessness initiative, to support organizations making an impact in combating homelessness in our surrounding communities.
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Attacker swings bag of food at, punches subway rider in the Bronx

OLINVILLE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man whacked a subway rider with a bag full of food, then punched the victim in an unprovoked attack in the Bronx on Thursday, police said.  The 28-year-old victim was on a southbound No. 2 train at East Gun Hill Road and White Plains Road when the man attacked, officials […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Kingsbridge Armory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
bronx.com

Back-To-School Giveaway To Provide Scores Of Children With Essential Supplies

Rising Ground in partnership with Phipps Neighborhoods and the New York City Department of Youth & Community Development will hold a back-to-school giveaway of bookbags, school supplies, duffle bags, resources, and refreshments for children. Additionally, numerous nonprofit representatives will be site to provide services and support for the local Soundview community. Backpacks and supplied generously donated by Junior League of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Drive-By NYC Shooting Grazes Woman Walking With Young Kid: NYPD

A woman and child walking through the Bronx were caught up in a drive-by shooting Friday evening, with the former suffering a graze wound to her left cheek, police said. The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. in the Mount Eden section of the borough when a white BMW pulled up and two suspects inside opened fire.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

1 dead in Bronx triple shooting

NEW YORK - One man is dead and two others are hospitalized after a triple shooting in the Bronx on Saturday morning. The NYPD says it happened just before 4 a.m. near the corner of East Burnside Ave. and Grand Concourse. Officers found 22-year-old Joshua Thomas of the Bronx with...
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

103K+
Followers
34K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy