Euclid, OH

Video: Adults charged after large fight at 1-year-old’s birthday party

By Peggy Gallek
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

EUCLID , Ohio (WJW) – Police charged three adult females following a large melee at a birthday party for a one-year-old girl.

The fight happened around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 at Sims Park in Euclid.

“We were called to the park from a person saying a woman was waving a gun and there were several people fighting,” said Captain Mitch Houser. “There were about 30 people there.”

‘Pocahontas’ voice actress arrested in Xenia: TMZ

According to police reports, one gun was found in a bag.

The FOX 8 I-Team requested police and body camera video, which shows officers arriving to a chaotic scene.

“Who has my baby? Where is my baby?” one woman said as police tried to separate the crowd.

Another woman told police she was assaulted twice.

Police charged three adults with disorderly conduct. No serious injuries were reported.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer says he is increasing patrols in the area.

‘For me, it was an easy decision’: Ohio shooting suspect says

“We have increased those patrols,” the chief said. “Any illegal behavior will absolutely not be tolerated by the Euclid Police Department.”

Officers say they were disappointed that this large fight happened during a child’s first birthday.

“This was suppose to be a happy celebration for this little girl,” the chief said. “This should have never happened.”

