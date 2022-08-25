Apple customers could soon get a look at the next generation of iPhones.Apple sent out press invites on Wednesday for an event on September 7, where the company is widely expected to unveil the new iPhone 14 lineup.The company's invite, which is always closely scrutinized for hidden meanings, features the night sky in the shape of the Apple logo and the tag line: "Far out."The event is set to be broadcast on Apple's website from Apple Park, the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California. In recent years, Apple has done most of its events virtually because of the pandemic.Apple is rumored to unveil a larger iPhone 14 and to ditch the much-disliked notch around the front-facing camera. It could also upgrade the cameras on the phone.Apple will also likely announce a release date for its latest mobile operating system, iOS 16. At its annual developers conference in June, Apple unveiled a number of changes to iOS 16, including a revamped lock screen and the ability to edit or unsend messages

