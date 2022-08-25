Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Release Date: When to Expect the 2022 Phone
Apple's rumored iPhone 14 might well get its reveal in just a few weeks, with many signs pointing toward an early September reveal followed by a mid-September release. These reports have been trickling in alongside rumors of the next iPhone line's design, price and new features. Apple tends to unveil...
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
The Apple watch 7 is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon
Ahead of rumours that the Apple watch 8 will be revealed at the tech giant’s conference next week, Amazon is discounting the outgoing Apple watch 7 by up to £120.There’s a 20 per cent discount to be had on the Apple watch 7 (was £599, now £479.20, Amazon.co.uk) – the cheapest this version of the watch has ever been. The Apple watch 7 without mobile data can be had with a 16 per cent discount (was £369, now £309, Amazon.co.uk).Some colourways, sizes and strap combinations are discounted more than others, and limited stock of each is available, so it’s worth...
Digital Trends
MacBook Pro 14 and 16 (2022): The M2 Pro/Max on the horizon
Apple’s 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are its most powerful laptops, and they’ve won rave reviews since launching in October 2021, including our own five-star rating and Editors’ Choice award. But nothing good lasts forever, and talk has begun to turn to what’s coming next. So,...
TechCrunch
T-Mobile phones will connect to Starlink for free starting next year
SpaceX’s Elon Musk and T-Mobile’s Mike Sievert announced the “technology alliance” at the space company’s Starbase in Texas. “It’s a lot like putting a cellular tower in the sky, just a lot harder,” said Sievert. “Your phone doesn’t really know it’s connecting for space. It’ll think it’s connected to a cell tower, because that phone is using industry standard technology communication protocols and it has the spectrum already built in, as the vast majority of phones in circulation today do.”
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Is Coming Soon. But, Will It Cost More?
Apple's Far Out launch event is scheduled for Sept. 7. This means that the iPhone 14's arrival is likely just a week and a half away. But with a slew of upgrades expected to come alongside the new iPhone, how much will it cost?. The successor to the 2021 iPhone...
Digital Trends
This powerful HP laptop is down to $550 this weekend
Whether you’re a student, a professional, or a gamer, a powerful laptop is something to consider, especially when it’s among the best laptop deals taking place. Right now you can grab a loaded HP Pavilion laptop for just $550, a steal for such a powerful laptop. It regularly costs $900, so this deal is offering a savings of $350 when you buy directly from HP right now. It’s one of the best HP laptop deals available, so click over to HP now to claim this discount while you can.
Ars Technica
Sony raises PlayStation 5 console prices in many regions, effective immediately
In the early hours of Thursday morning, Sony announced massive news for its PlayStation 5 console family. Around the world, console prices are going up. The price hike for both models of PlayStation 5 (one with a disc drive, one without) is effective immediately in at least six regions, with Japan joining the price-hike fray on September 15. Sony's announcement lists specific price increases for some of its biggest gaming territories, yet it additionally warns that "select markets" may see their own price hikes in the coming days. These include territories in the Asia-Pacific region, Central and South America, and the massive cluster of nations that comprises the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa).
CNET
iPhone 14 Timeline: Announcement, Preorder and Release Date Rumors
You'll want to hold off buying a new iPhone, because Apple's iPhone 14 is on the way. At the company's Sept. 7 launch event, the new iPhone lineup is expected to make its debut with an upgraded design and new features. We're even expecting a new larger, non-Pro model, called the iPhone 14 Max. But, when exactly will the iPhone 14 series be released?
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max Will Need to Justify its Higher Price. Here's Why
Apple is expected to add another 6.7-inch iPhone to its lineup this year. This phone will reportedly be a larger version of the standard iPhone 14. Adding another 6.7-inch iPhone to the mix could detract from the iPhone 14 Pro Max's appeal. Especially as consumers are cutting back on spending.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 5G: should you finally upgrade?
If you were an early adopter of the Samsung foldables and are looking to upgrade, you may be considering a switch from the Galaxy Z Flip 5G to the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The new Samsung clamshell foldable features a better display, a bigger cover screen, more features, a bigger battery, and more. Surprisingly, the camera megapixel count has remained the same throughout the four generations of the Galaxy Z Flip lineup. But are the upgrades enough to tempt you to buy the latest device? Let’s find out.
Elite Daily
Apple Finally Set A Date For Its iPhone Event, And It's Earlier Than Last Year
Wake me up when September’s here, because I am so ready for Apple to launch its new iPhone 14. The tech giant confirmed an early September date for its highly anticipated annual product launch, and it’s a break from recent tradition. You’ll want to mark your calendar for Apple’s iPhone event in September 2022 since it’ll take place smack dab in the middle of the week, right after Labor Day. Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone 14 line, which is rumored to include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — and here’s when you’ll finally get to hear the updates from Tim Cook himself.
Digital Trends
How to get Spotify on MacBook
As a Mac owner, you can use the built-in Apple Music app for your favorite tunes. But maybe you also use or simply prefer Spotify for your music. You can use Spotify on a MacBook by downloading the desktop app or using the Spotify web player in your browser. Here,...
Phone Arena
Yet another killer Apple Watch Series 7 deal slashes a record $160 off one particular model
If it feels like it's been raining good deals on prospective buyers of Apple's current market-leading smartwatches for the last couple of months or so, that's clearly true and it obviously has a lot to do with the impending arrival of not one and not two but three all-new iPhone-compatible wearable devices.
pocketnow.com
Today’s your last chance to buy a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for just $100
You still have time to take advantage of Samsung’s pre-order discounts on its latest foldables and other upcoming Galaxy products. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that’s currently available for as low as $100 after receiving up to $900 trade-in savings. This will get you a new and unlocked foldable phone with a clamshell design that looks nearly identical to its predecessor, but it comes with more power, better features, and more color options to choose from.
CNET
Every iPhone 14 Feature I Want to See at Apple's Next Event
Apple's iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are undeniably among the best phones you can buy in 2022. They offer a brilliant blend of impressive all-around performance with camera skills that can rival professional cameras. But since Apple's next launch event is set for Sept. 7, a new iPhone is likely arriving soon with a range of enhancements.
The Verge
New patent may reveal how Apple could pull off a no-notch iPhone 14 Pro
Apple is rumored to ditch the notch in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max in favor of a pill-shaped cutout and a spot for the selfie cam, and the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has published a patent application that seems to show how the company could do that, according to Patently Apple (via 9to5Mac).
Apple expected to unveil new iPhone 14 at "far out" event
Apple customers could soon get a look at the next generation of iPhones.Apple sent out press invites on Wednesday for an event on September 7, where the company is widely expected to unveil the new iPhone 14 lineup.The company's invite, which is always closely scrutinized for hidden meanings, features the night sky in the shape of the Apple logo and the tag line: "Far out."The event is set to be broadcast on Apple's website from Apple Park, the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California. In recent years, Apple has done most of its events virtually because of the pandemic.Apple is rumored to unveil a larger iPhone 14 and to ditch the much-disliked notch around the front-facing camera. It could also upgrade the cameras on the phone.Apple will also likely announce a release date for its latest mobile operating system, iOS 16. At its annual developers conference in June, Apple unveiled a number of changes to iOS 16, including a revamped lock screen and the ability to edit or unsend messages
The Verge
Satellite-to-phone companies are thrilled about SpaceX and T-Mobile, actually
On Thursday, Elon Musk got on stage with T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert to announce that SpaceX is working with the carrier to completely eliminate cellular dead zones. The companies claim that next-generation Starlink satellites, set to launch next year, will be able to communicate directly with phones, letting you text, make calls, and potentially stream video even when there are no cell towers nearby. What’s more, Musk promised all this is possible with phones that people are using today, without consumers having to buy any extra equipment.
