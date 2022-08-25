Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
KSAT 12
SAPD: 2 men injured in shooting at SE Side apartment complex, suspect on the run
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a suspect who they believe forced entry into a Southeast Side apartment and shot and injured two men. Officers were called to the apartment complex around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of East Southcross. They found two men injured with gunshot wounds in an apartment.
foxsanantonio.com
5 juveniles, 3 adults arrested after shooting at home led to evacuation of nearby Walmart
Five juveniles and three adults were detained after a shooting at a home led to the evacuation of a nearby Walmart store in converse, Texas on Saturday. The incident happened less than 24 hours after another shooting in the same area on Friday. No injuries were reported. Bexar County deputies...
KSAT 12
Teenage brothers shot, injured while cleaning mother’s gun, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two teenage brothers were hospitalized Saturday after accidentally discharging their mother’s gun. At 1 p.m., SAPD officers responded to the 3700 block of Binz-Engleman Road for shooting with a hit. When police arrived, the older brother, 18, told officers he was cleaning his mother’s 9mm...
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized after family feud leads to shooting on East Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing family feud led to a man being shot and injured before he was found in his vehicle by San Antonio police. At 11 p.m., Saturday, officers were called for a shooting in the 100 block of Orphan Street, on the city’s East Side.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news4sanantonio.com
SAPD mourns officer who died pursuing a suspect
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is in mourning after one of their officers died pursuing a suspect. According to police, Officer Michael McInnis, 25 was pursuing suspects in a burglary at the Northwest Loop 410 area when his patrol car went out of control and crashed. Officer...
Man shot while stopped at red light in apparent road rage incident on west side
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot following what appears to be a road rage incident on the west side of town. It happened around 5:15 p.m. on W Loop 1604 at Culebra Rd on Saturday. Police were dispatched to the location for reports of a shooting in progress.
foxsanantonio.com
Argument led to man getting stabbed with kitchen knife
SAN ANTONIO – A man was sent to the hospital after he was stabbed with a kitchen knife. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Pintoresco at around 11:44 a.m. According to officials, a woman in her 40’s and a man in his 60’s were arguing. The argument led to the woman stabbing the man in the abdomen area with a kitchen knife.
KENS 5
More arrests may be coming related to viral video of woman firing gun outside of car, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO — A just released court document offers a window into the investigation into what Sheriff Javier Salazar has called a "drunken act of stupidity." The affidavit for an arrest warrant against 22-year-old, Genesis Rodriguez, accusing her of deadly conduct with a firearm, details the evidence detectives and data analysts were able to gather related to a viral video on social media.
IN THIS ARTICLE
12newsnow.com
Eight people detained, including five teens, after shooting prompts Walmart evacuation in Converse, BCSO says
CONVERSE, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office detained eight people Saturday afternoon after the second shooting in less than 24 hours in the neighborhood near the back loading area of a Walmart store in Converse, Sherriff Javier Salazar said. Numerous law enforcement personnel were sent to the Walmart...
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman arrested after leaving scene of deadly crash involving motorcyclist, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested Saturday after San Antonio police said she left the scene of a deadly crash she was involved in earlier this year. Mercedes Haines, 29, is charged with failure to stop and render aid - death, according to records from the Bexar County Jail.
Bexar County deputies arrest eight in incident at Converse Walmart
Deputies reported hearing gunshots at a nearby house.
KSAT 12
Man shot multiple times during apparent road rage incident, in critical condition, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was shot during an apparent road rage incident on the Northwest Side. The incident happened around 5:15 p.m., Saturday, on Culebra Road and Loop 1604, when the driver of a Toyota Camry got out of their vehicle after getting stuck behind a stopped pickup truck and approached the driver.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
San Antonio police search for road rage suspect who pulled gun on 55-year-old woman
The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a man who they say pointed a gun at a 55-year-old woman after she accidentally cut him off while driving on a Texas highway, My San Antonio reports. According to a news release shared on Thursday (Aug. 25), the incident occured last...
KSAT 12
‘A drunken act of stupidity’: Woman arrested after randomly shooting at homes in west Bexar County, sheriff says
A woman is in custody after driving around and randomly firing gunshots toward homes in a west Bexar County neighborhood. Some of the bullets even went through the wall of a child’s bedroom, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. The woman, identified as 22-year-old Genesis Rodriguez, posted a video of...
Police search for man who pointed gun at driver on San Antonio highway
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking for a man who pointed a gun at another driver on Interstate 10. It happened in July. The video shows the man driving aggressively. Authorities said a Jeep cut off the guy after the driver merged onto the highway. When traffic...
KSAT 12
Man fatally shot while standing outside Northwest Side apartments, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man standing outside a Northwest Side apartment complex was shot and killed late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 11:45 p.m. to the Amber Hill Apartments in the 5300 block of Northwest Loop 410, not far from Glen Ridge Drive after receiving word of a person wounded.
‘A drunken act of stupidity’: Texas woman accused of randomly shooting at homes
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas woman is accused of randomly firing gunshots toward homes in western Bexar County, with some of the bullets penetrating the wall of a child’s bedroom, authorities said. Genesis Amanie Rodriguez, 22, was arrested Friday and charged with deadly conduct with a firearm, a...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for shooting coworker during fight over $100, records show
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a suspect who allegedly shot and pistol-whipped his co-worker during an argument over $100. Tevin D. Robinson, 24, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show. San Antonio police said they were...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman arrested after pepper-spraying 71-year-old property owner for being evicted
Authorities have arrested a San Antonio woman with a charge of injury to the elderly after she pepper-sprayed a property owner after being evicted. 31-year-old Larrietta Holmes allegedly pulled up to the property when the 71-year-old man was checking on the property. Witnesses saw her enter and then flee the...
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of armed teen near Edison High campus
SAN ANTONIO — With the new school year just a few days old, a potential threat at one local school has already been stopped. Authorities say someone used the San Antonio ISD anonymous tip-reporting system to warn district police about a disturbing social media post that turned out to be true at Edison High School on Santa Monica Street Tuesday.
Comments / 2