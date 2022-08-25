ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health alert issued for chicken and pork tamale products

By Dave Marzullo
 3 days ago

The USDA has issued the following :

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for poultry and meat products containing a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated corn starch that has been recalled due to an undeclared allergen, specifically milk. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed. This situation is currently evolving, which means additional products may be added. Please continue to check back for possible updates.

While this public health alert focuses on chicken and pork tamale products, FSIS believes it is likely that additional meat and poultry products will be affected by the FDA-regulated corn starch. The list of products subject to the public health alert are available here and the labels are available here . The tamales were shipped to warehouse, distributor, and retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. However, if other products are added, additional states might be affected.

Size Brand Name Product Name Lot Codes Item # Establishment #
15-lbs box La Guadalupana Foods, Inc. Chicken Tamale Wrapped in Corn Husks 08122, 08322, 09822, 10422, 11222,
13122, 15922, 17322, 17922, 19522,
20722, 20822, 21522 		348 P-21094
21.875-lb box La Guadalupana Foods, Inc. Hot Chicken Tamales 4 Pack Wrapped in Corn Husks (Pollo Verdes Cocidos) 08122, 08322, 08922, 09822, 10422, 11222, 13122, 14722, 15222, 15922, 16622, 17922, 19522, 20122, 20722, 21522 340 P-21094
10.9375-lb box La Guadalupana Foods, Inc. Hot Chicken Tamales Wrapped in Corn Husks (Pollo Verdes Cocidos) 08122, 08322, 08922, 09522, 09822, 10422, 11222, 11922, 13122, 14722, 15222, 15922, 17322, 17922, 19322, 19522, 20122, 20722, 21422, 21522, 21722 347 P-21094
8.750-lb box La Guadalupana Foods, Inc. Hot Pork Tamales 4 Pack 10322, 15322, 18122 324 P-21094
8.750-lb box La Guadalupana Foods, Inc. Hot Chicken Tamales 4 Pack 08322, 09522, 09822, 11222, 14722,
15222, 17922, 19522, 20722, 21722 		344 P-21094
21.875-lb box La Guadalupana Foods, Inc. Hot Pork Tamales Wrapped in Corn Husks 10322 320 P-21094
15-lbs box La Guadalupana Foods, Inc. Hot Chicken Tamales
Wrapped in Corn Husks 		19522 343 P-21094

FSIS and FDA are coordinating on the recalled corn starch and are working together to determine the extent of the distribution of the corn starch to other establishments.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ homes. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

More product recalls

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov . For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/ .

See Spot scam: Beware of puppy fraud schemes

While pet scams aren’t new, they have gained traction in recent years, especially during the first several months of the pandemic. In fact, the Better Business Bureau’s 2021 Scam Tracker Risk Report found that so-called puppy scams topped the list of products most used to perpetrate online purchase scams. In 2020, the BBB received 4,300 […]
Chicago Sky coach/GM James Wade on team’s advance to WNBA semifinals

Chicago Sky Head Coach and General Manager James Wade joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the team’s advancement to the WNBA semifinals that start this weekend against the Connecticut Sun and how the Brittney Griner situation will have an impact on WNBA players going to Russia to compete in the future. Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
