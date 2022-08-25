ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

House Republicans outline plans for protecting children versus Big Tech

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8QEa_0hV78CNo00

House Republicans r evealed new plans detailing their efforts to provide parents with new tools to protect children online.

The House Republican Big Tech Task Force, led by Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), detailed the tools for child safety online in a proposal first reported by the Washington Examiner . These will include equipping parents with tools to monitor online activities, ensuring that data collected by Big Tech companies can be deleted, and raising the age of children who are covered by the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.

The plan also proposes reforming Section 230 to allow parents to hold Big Tech accountable when companies "knowingly facilitate illegal activity, such as illegal drug sales and child trafficking and exploitation." The Task Force also proposed incorporating warning labels into certain Big Tech products in order to communicate certain risks involved in their use.

TWITTER WHISTLEBLOWER TO APPEAR BEFORE CONGRESS ON SEPT. 13

While the plan does not provide explicit details on how Congress would reform current technology laws to accommodate these interests, it offers insight into possible tech-related policy reforms that the House could pursue if Republicans take it over in the midterm elections.

The industry group NetChoice said the proposal might be counterproductive. "The problem is, oftentimes with government intervention, it can actually make parental choices more difficult, or could even create kind of a false sense of security where parents aren't fully examining if this one-size-fits-all approach is right for their individual families," the group's policy counsel Jennifer Huddleston told the Washington Examiner . "Additionally, there can certainly be a lot of other trade-offs, when it comes to adult use of technology, from some of the proposals that we've seen start to pop up that can raise significant speech and First Amendment concerns."

Rodgers has regularly supported amending Section 230, a key piece of legislation that protects internet companies from being liable for what other people publish online. The House Energy and Commerce Committee Republican leader introduced a draft discussion bill in July 2021 alongside Rep. Jim Jordan pushing for an amendment of Section 230 that would remove the protections from Big Tech businesses such as Facebook and Google and allow conservatives to try to hold them liable for content moderation decisions.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The legislation arrives as teenagers' use of the internet continues to increase. An estimated 46% of U.S. teenagers claim that they use the internet "almost constantly," which 97% said they use it every day, according to the Pew Research Center .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#House Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The Washington Examiner#The Task Force#Netchoice
The Independent

Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’

Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
POTUS
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Google
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
229K+
Followers
69K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy