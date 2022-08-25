Read full article on original website
Concrete cubes in middle of N.J. neighborhood hold ties to WWI history
In Jersey, drivers are used to the quirks of the road like jughandles and traffic circles. But in a sprawling bayside community in Ocean County, where backyards border the water and boats are parked in driveways, there’s a different kind of roundabout.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Panoramic views, kidney-shaped pool, Lighthouse Hill, $1.7M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this four-bedroom, seven-bathroom home on Lighthouse Hill, located at 393 Lighthouse Ave., features panoramic views, including a lighthouse next door.
Fort Lee is Home to New Jersey’s Best Cheeseburger
Yelp has shared their list for the Top cheeseburger in every state ( ). Regardless of preference, readers can use to find themselves the “dreamiest cheeseburgers” according to the post. The list was culled by identifying businesses in the food and restaurant category on Yelp, with a large...
Truck Driver Trapped In Route 9 Jersey Shore Crash (DEVELOPING)
A truck driver was heavily entrapped after a crash on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 on Route 9 at Dugan Lane in Toms River, initial reports said. A medical helicopter was requested. CHECK BACK FOR...
NJ Housing Market Has Slowed; Lakewood, Toms River, and Jackson Housing Statistics | Yoel Ackerman
While New Jersey remains a sellers’ market, and the demand is still present, the year-to-date sales in New Jersey State were 28,320, down 14% from last year. Growing home prices and high mortgage rates continue to dampen home sales in New Jersey. The closed sales in the state decreased...
Holy wedding fail! Guests evacuated as NJ venue burns (Opinion)
I hope the couple doesn’t believe too much in signs. A couple tying the knot and having their wedding reception at one of New Jersey’s top-rated venues had to run for their lives along with all their guests. It happened Thursday around 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh in Bergen County.
BRICK: ACCIDENT WITH DOWNED POLE AND FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Lanes Mill Rd and Lanes Mill Rd (not a typo) where a utility pole has been taken down in the accident and one car caught fire. We have no information on injuries. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousLAKEWOOD: MOTOR...
35 Free New Jersey Events for September 2022
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in September. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
POINT PLEASANT BEACH: DO YOU KNOW THIS GRAFFITI ARTIST
Today the Police Department took several reports of graffiti throughout the town at several different locations, that occurred last night. All graffiti had the word “CROE” as seen here in the one picture. The other picture is our suspect. Please if you recognize this suspect or have any information, call Police HQ at 7328920500.
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit
New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
State Police Plan Sobriety Checkpoint On Jersey Shore
New Jersey State Police are enforcing that warning with a sobriety checkpoint on the Jersey Shore. Heads up if you are driving in the Toms River area on Saturday, Aug. 27. to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.
They are quiet, green and convenient but not all Jersey Shore towns are hopping aboard low-speed vehicles
Before you see the white and blue “Welcome to Lavallette” sign, you may notice another larger one in front of it. “No Low Speed Vehicles!” it flashes as cars, cyclists, and joggers amble by on a sunny Saturday afternoon.
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Toms River shooting
Police were called to a shopping plaza on Hooper Avenue in Toms River for a report of a deadly shooting.
1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting erupts nears Toms River shopping center, officials say
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - A triple shooting that left one man dead and two others injured is under investigation in Ocean County. Police reportedly found three victims when they responded to reports of gunfire near a shopping center on the 1700 block of Hooper Avenue in Toms River around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.
Allan’s Bakery Bar and Café holds grand opening on Nostrand Avenue
Allan’s Bakery Bar and Café held its grand opening in Brooklyn on Nostrand Avenue Sunday.
The Top 4 Incredible Outdoor New Jersey Bars to Hit Before Summer Ends at the Jersey Shore
It's summertime here at the Jersey Shore. We have some of the most beautiful spots to have a fabulous drink and eat a perfect meal here in Ocean County, right along our waterfront or maybe roof-top. We are having fantastic weather, especially around dinner time. One of these four delicious...
St. Francis residential community in Morris County to be demolished to make way for state-of-the-art healthcare community
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Denville Township learned earlier this week that an affiliate of the Springpoint organization, which owns the former St. Francis Residential Community facility, will be applying for demolition permits to demolish the structures on their property located at the comer of Diamond Spring Road and Pocono Road, according to Denville Township Administrator Steven Ward.
10 of the Deadliest Intersections in NJ, 2 of Them are at the Jersey Shore
It is something we have to deal with all the time in New Jersey, traffic. Especially in Ocean County and Monmouth County - the Jersey Shore. Please take it easy when you drive on New Jersey roadways. I've written a lot of articles about the worst intersections but I had...
Monmouth County SPCA hosting annual Clear the Shelter this weekend
The Monmouth County SPCA is hosting its annual Clear the Shelter this weekend, and News 12 New Jersey’s Jim Murdoch is showing off some of the animals up for adoption at the shelter in Eatontown.
1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting at Toms River Shopping Center
One man died and two others were wounded when gunfire broke out at a Toms River, New Jersey shopping center Saturday morning, authorities said. The deceased was 29 years old, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said. Another 29-year-old man was in critical but stable condition at the hospital and a 25-year-old was treated for his injuries and then released, the OCPO said.
