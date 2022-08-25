Read full article on original website
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
David Webb named as Co-Emcee for DDS4Vets Annual GalaK2 Photo MarketingJensen Beach, FL
Brevard County Zoo project adds new designs
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Zoo will soon get some new additions based on a proposed project. The zoo released renderings of a new aquarium and conservation campus that will be built along the Indian River Lagoon. The nearly $100 million project would attract thousands of visitors,...
msn.com
Camelot RV Park in Malabar: What to Expect
The first campground on our #whereverimayroll extended vacation was Camelot RV Park in Malabar, Florida. I’ve driven by this attractive property countless times from Vero Beach (my old home) to Melbourne or one of the other East coast cities I like to frequent. Camelot has exceptional views of the Indian River Lagoon (the Intracoastal) across the road. The campground is near bustling Palm Bay and world-famous Melbourne.
veronews.com
In Memory: Aug. 26
Ivory N. Kizzy Jr., born on May 7th, 1975, in Fresno, California to Jean Young and Ivory Kizzy Sr., passed away at the age of 47 on August 22, 2022 at his home in Vero Beach after a challenging battle with cancer. Ivory was a hardworking man and provider. He...
msn.com
Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
click orlando
Artemis I moon mission set to launch from Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – NASA is set to attempt the first flight of its behemoth Space Launch System moon rocket Monday morning from Kennedy Space Center. The Artemis I mission will target the beginning of a two-hour launch window that opens at 8:33 a.m. EDT, marking what NASA has said will be the first integrated flight test of SLS, the Orion spacecraft and supporting ground systems at KSC, factors comprising the agency’s deep space exploration systems. The 45th Weather Squadron on Sunday reported chances of favorable weather for the launch will start well at 80%, but will fall to 60% by 10:33 a.m. EDT.
hometownnewstc.com
Treasure Coast tourism podcast seeks new host
TREASURE COAST - The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties are holding a casting call to find a new host of their podcast and video series. The “Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast” podcast that launched in 2021 released 14 episodes in its first season, garnering over 2,100 downloads on streaming platforms including Spotify, iTunes, and Google Podcasts, and over 3,000 views on YouTube.
hometownnewstc.com
Great bands to see this weekend in Sebastian and Vero Beach
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - There are several great live music options in Indian River County this weekend. Professor Pennygoode's Mighty Flea Circus play outside Riverside Theatre in Vero Beach on Fri., Aug. 26, 5:30-9 p.m. On Sat., Aug. 27, 7-10 p.m., the Flea Circus is at Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach.
WPTV
Police activity on I-95 northbound near Palm Beach/Martin County line
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Police activity on I-95 northbound at mile marker 88 near the Palm Beach County and Martin County line had one lane closed Sunday morning. All lanes have since reopened. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units treated one patient and took them to a local...
click orlando
Saint Cloud man, 20, dies in fiery crash with trees in Osceola County, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Saint Cloud man died early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 192 in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers believe the crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. as the man drove a pickup truck southbound, approaching Wild Turkey Lane...
wogx.com
Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a shark swimming just feet away from the shore at a Florida beach on Wednesday. Hannah Wardy told FOX 35 she was at Satellite Beach around 10 a.m. when she saw a fin in the water. Video shows the estimated 4-foot shark was swimming around in knee-deep water for a few minutes.
Boat engulfed by flames in Jupiter
Residents in Jupiter saw smoke and heavy flames after a boat caught fire just south of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse.
sebastiandaily.com
Fellsmere Police Department mourns the loss of a volunteer
Former Fellsmere Police Department volunteer Bill Lawrence passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the age of 80. He was a volunteer for approximately four years, from 2014 to 2018. Lawrence was trained in traffic direction and control, basic patrol procedures, house checks, pedestrian safety, and courier services, and...
spacecoastdaily.com
Pedestrian On Motorized Wheelchair and K9 Companion Killed in Vehicle Crash in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – A pedestrian on a motorized wheelchair and their canine companion were killed in a vehicle crash Saturday that involved a 2018 Kia Niro on Lake Washington Road and North Wickham Road. According to Melbourne Police Cmdr. Mark Renkens, upon arrival at the...
click orlando
Wheelchair-bound woman and her dog fatally struck crossing Melbourne roadway, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 74-year-old woman in a motorized wheelchair died Saturday after she attempted to cross a Melbourne roadway with her dog and both were struck by a car, police said. Officers with the Melbourne Police Department responded to the scene on North Wickham Road north of its...
850wftl.com
Local waitress steals customer’s wallet
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL– — A woman who doubles as a waitress and a cashier at a local restaurant has been arrested after she allegedly stole a customer’s wallet and used their credit card. 40-year-old Jennifer Mohamed of the unnamed restaurant was taken into custody on August...
click orlando
Melbourne police investigate possible armed disturbance near high school football game, detain 2 men wearing ski masks
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were taken into custody outside Palm Bay High School by Melbourne police officers working security for a football game on Friday night, according to a report from the department. The officers were alerted at 11:17 p.m. to a vehicle in the parking lot...
sebastiandaily.com
Liberty Park may become Indian River County’s first CDD
Liberty Park could soon become a Community Development District (CDD) as a special-purpose government if approved by the Indian River County Board of County Commissioners. The property, located on the south side of CR-510, where it intersects with 66th, is a 502-acre development with a plan to have 980 residential units.
WPBF News 25
PHOTOS: Week 1 of high school football in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast
Take a look at week 1 of high school football with WPBF 25 Sports! #footballfriday25. Share with us: Upload your photos and videos via uLocal.
WESH
Man dead after lawn mower goes into pond in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. — A man died Monday afternoon after an accident in Brevard County. County officials say the man, who was in his 60s, was riding a lawn mower when it went into a Mims-area pond, trapping the man underwater. It all happened at the end of Cory Court...
850wftl.com
Palm Beach County teacher pleads guilty to simple battery
PAHOKEE, FL– — A Palm Beach County high school teacher has pleaded guilty to simple battery charges after he was accused of inappropriately touching and choking female students. Stephen Goodman of Pahokee High School pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of simple battery in court on Thursday. Police...
