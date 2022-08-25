ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

msn.com

Camelot RV Park in Malabar: What to Expect

The first campground on our #whereverimayroll extended vacation was Camelot RV Park in Malabar, Florida. I’ve driven by this attractive property countless times from Vero Beach (my old home) to Melbourne or one of the other East coast cities I like to frequent. Camelot has exceptional views of the Indian River Lagoon (the Intracoastal) across the road. The campground is near bustling Palm Bay and world-famous Melbourne.
MALABAR, FL
veronews.com

In Memory: Aug. 26

Ivory N. Kizzy Jr., born on May 7th, 1975, in Fresno, California to Jean Young and Ivory Kizzy Sr., passed away at the age of 47 on August 22, 2022 at his home in Vero Beach after a challenging battle with cancer. Ivory was a hardworking man and provider. He...
VERO BEACH, FL
msn.com

Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
click orlando

Artemis I moon mission set to launch from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – NASA is set to attempt the first flight of its behemoth Space Launch System moon rocket Monday morning from Kennedy Space Center. The Artemis I mission will target the beginning of a two-hour launch window that opens at 8:33 a.m. EDT, marking what NASA has said will be the first integrated flight test of SLS, the Orion spacecraft and supporting ground systems at KSC, factors comprising the agency’s deep space exploration systems. The 45th Weather Squadron on Sunday reported chances of favorable weather for the launch will start well at 80%, but will fall to 60% by 10:33 a.m. EDT.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Treasure Coast tourism podcast seeks new host

TREASURE COAST - The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties are holding a casting call to find a new host of their podcast and video series. The “Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast” podcast that launched in 2021 released 14 episodes in its first season, garnering over 2,100 downloads on streaming platforms including Spotify, iTunes, and Google Podcasts, and over 3,000 views on YouTube.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Great bands to see this weekend in Sebastian and Vero Beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - There are several great live music options in Indian River County this weekend. Professor Pennygoode's Mighty Flea Circus play outside Riverside Theatre in Vero Beach on Fri., Aug. 26, 5:30-9 p.m. On Sat., Aug. 27, 7-10 p.m., the Flea Circus is at Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach.
VERO BEACH, FL
wogx.com

Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a shark swimming just feet away from the shore at a Florida beach on Wednesday. Hannah Wardy told FOX 35 she was at Satellite Beach around 10 a.m. when she saw a fin in the water. Video shows the estimated 4-foot shark was swimming around in knee-deep water for a few minutes.
SATELLITE BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Fellsmere Police Department mourns the loss of a volunteer

Former Fellsmere Police Department volunteer Bill Lawrence passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the age of 80. He was a volunteer for approximately four years, from 2014 to 2018. Lawrence was trained in traffic direction and control, basic patrol procedures, house checks, pedestrian safety, and courier services, and...
FELLSMERE, FL
850wftl.com

Local waitress steals customer’s wallet

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL– — A woman who doubles as a waitress and a cashier at a local restaurant has been arrested after she allegedly stole a customer’s wallet and used their credit card. 40-year-old Jennifer Mohamed of the unnamed restaurant was taken into custody on August...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Liberty Park may become Indian River County’s first CDD

Liberty Park could soon become a Community Development District (CDD) as a special-purpose government if approved by the Indian River County Board of County Commissioners. The property, located on the south side of CR-510, where it intersects with 66th, is a 502-acre development with a plan to have 980 residential units.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Palm Beach County teacher pleads guilty to simple battery

PAHOKEE, FL– — A Palm Beach County high school teacher has pleaded guilty to simple battery charges after he was accused of inappropriately touching and choking female students. Stephen Goodman of Pahokee High School pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of simple battery in court on Thursday. Police...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

