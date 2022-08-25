Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was 'swatted' for second night in a row

R ep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced Thursday morning she was "swatted" at her home in Rome, Georgia , for a second night in a row.

The firebrand congresswoman said she had been "swatted again" at around 2:53 a.m. Thursday, a claim confirmed by law enforcement hours later. "Swatting" is a form of targeted harassment in which someone reports an emergency situation in order to have police sent to a person's residence, and it has led to dangerous situations in which people have been killed .

MTG ANNOUNCES BILL BANNING PUBERTY BLOCKERS AND GENDER-CHANGING SURGERY FOR MINORS



The police went to Greene's residence after someone from an internet chat made a suicide crisis center call that said the person "came out as trans-gender and claimed they shot the family," according to the police report. The caller also said, "If anyone tried to stop me from shooting myself, I will shoot them" and that "they would be waiting for [police]," the report noted.

Rome Police say it will investigate and that it is working alongside Capitol Police. The person who made the false report used a virtual private network to shield the original location, according to the police report.

"On August 25, 2022 at about 0253 hours Rome Police officers responded to a second swatting: call at the residence of Marjorie Taylor Greene. This call was received on what appeared to be a suicide crisis line from an internet chat. Officers responded once again to Mrs. Greene’s home and confirmed this was a second false report," read the Rome Police Department's press release.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The report of Thursday's "swatting" directed at Greene comes only a day after the congresswoman was "swatted" around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police are investigating that incident as well.

Greene, a noted ally of former President Donald Trump, recently introduced a bill that would outlaw puberty blockers and gender-changing surgery for minors.