Newburgh, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Police investigate shooting despite uncooperative victim

POUGHKEEPSIE – City police in Poughkeepsie are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that injured a woman. The September 1st shooting took place near the intersection of Mansion Street and Winnikee Avenue at approximately 12:35 p.m. City 911 received multiple reports of shots fired near the intersection that is two...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Newburgh, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Newburgh, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston man charged with smash and grab burglary

SAUGERTIES – A 51-year-old Kingston man with a past criminal history has been arrested in connection with a break-in at the Smokers Choice store in the Village of Saugerties at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Police found the front glass door of the shop had been smashed out and cash...
KINGSTON, NY
Public Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two arrested on drug charges after fleeing from police

KINGSTON – A man and woman have been arrested by Kingston City Police on drug charges after they were stopped for a traffic infraction shortly after 2 a.m. on August 30 while driving on Foxhall Avenue. David Jackson, 46, of Kingston fled on foot but was apprehended a short...
KINGSTON, NY

