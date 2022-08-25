Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Harry Potter Attraction Comes to FDR Park in Yorktown Heights this FallSuzanne RothbergYorktown Heights, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police investigate shooting despite uncooperative victim
POUGHKEEPSIE – City police in Poughkeepsie are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that injured a woman. The September 1st shooting took place near the intersection of Mansion Street and Winnikee Avenue at approximately 12:35 p.m. City 911 received multiple reports of shots fired near the intersection that is two...
Police: 2 violent crimes occurred in downtown Yonkers on Thursday
Yonkers police say that two violent crimes happened in the downtown section of the city on Thursday.
Bergen County superintendent charged with assault
Douglas Petty, a Bergen County school district superintendent, has been charged with assault after he allegedly punched a woman and fought a man in Seaside Heights.
Police: Bronx rapper 'Tiny B' arrested in connection to Bridgeport shooting
A Bronx woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Bridgeport back in February, according to police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News 12
Ulster County man accused of breaking into smoke shop, stealing cash
An Ulster County man is facing burglary charges for breaking into a smoke shop. Saugerties police say 51-year-old William Joseph Monarch, of Kingston, broke into the Smokers Choice store Monday morning. Officers say he smashed out the window of the shop and made off with cash from the register. He...
Police: 2 suspects charged on 2 counts of murder of TSA officer
Two suspects have been charged in connection to the death of a TSA officer.
Floral Park teen pleads guilty to driving under the influence in fatal accident
Police say Arhum Tanveer was high while driving over 100 mph on Jericho Turnpike last December.
Bridgeport man pleads guilty for role in gang-related crimes
The Department of Justice says Trevon Jones -- also known as "Buda" -- admitted that he and another East End gang member shot and killed a rival in July of 2019. Jones, 20, also reportedly admitted to attempting to kill another rival that same year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hudson Valley duo accused of drug possession
A Hudson Valley duo who allegedly tried to escape police on Tuesday were arrested and now face drug charges, according to officials at the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.
Man sentenced to 29 years in prison for shooting at Freeport police
David Serrant, 23, is a suspected Crips gang member.
Middletown woman sentenced to 12 years for assaulting infant granddaughter
A Middletown woman convicted of assaulting her 7-month-old granddaughter was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston man charged with smash and grab burglary
SAUGERTIES – A 51-year-old Kingston man with a past criminal history has been arrested in connection with a break-in at the Smokers Choice store in the Village of Saugerties at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Police found the front glass door of the shop had been smashed out and cash...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Norwalk official charged with murder will post bond, be released from custody
Ellen Wink, the former Norwalk city official accused of killing her tenant over an eviction dispute, is set to be released from custody and placed on house arrest following a virtual hearing Wednesday.
Investigators: Long Island mom, daughter ran credit card scheme racking up $850,000 in charges
The Manhattan District Attorney's office says Karen Geist and daughter Alyssa Geist are now facing felony grand larceny charges.
Owner of boating shop in Sullivan County arrested for grand larceny
A Sullivan County boating shop owner is facing charges of grand larceny for cheating customers out of their boats, according to police.
Police: Shots fired between police and individual in the Bronx
The NYPD says a shooting incident occurred between police and an alleged shooter in Morrisania.
Firefighters battle morning fire in Paterson reportedly involving at least 3 homes
Firefighters in Paterson battled a fire this morning on the corner of Slater and Marshall streets that involved reportedly at least three homes.
Police: 2 arrested, 1 wanted in Nassau gas station robberies
According to detectives, three male subjects entered a Shell gas station located at 650 Hillside Avenue in North New Hyde Park at 5:05 a.m.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two arrested on drug charges after fleeing from police
KINGSTON – A man and woman have been arrested by Kingston City Police on drug charges after they were stopped for a traffic infraction shortly after 2 a.m. on August 30 while driving on Foxhall Avenue. David Jackson, 46, of Kingston fled on foot but was apprehended a short...
Court documents detail students’ extensive complaints against Plymouth teacher accused of abuse
James Eschert, a former Plymouth Center School teacher, was arrested in January on several charges including sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.
Comments / 6