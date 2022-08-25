ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Day Events in The Woodlands Area 2022

Make plans now for Labor Day! The upcoming three-day weekend is full of fun activities right here in The Woodlands area. September 4, 2022 – Labor Day in The Woodlands – Celebrate Labor Day in The Woodlands! The celebration is held at Waterway Square from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. with live music, children’s activities, strolling entertainment, pie eating contests and fireworks. Free craft activities while supplies last, and complimentary face painting and balloon art. Learn More.
Local Fall Festivals 2022

Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. September 24, 2022 – Magnolia Fall Fest Market – The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more! The festival is held at Magnolia Event Center from noon – 4:00 p.m. Learn More.
Montgomery County Sheriff Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood in Conroe

On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multiple gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds. The deceased male was identified as 45-year-old Cleofus Thergood of Conroe, Texas.
