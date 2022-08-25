Read full article on original website
Related
‘Stranger Things’ Reunion Selfie Of Show’s Most Unlikely Duo Drives Fans Wild
Fans -- especially some shippers -- have been waiting for this moment.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Daily Beast
The 2022 MTV VMAs Was a Nightmare Packed with Johnny Depp, Nicki Minaj, and Bored Apes
This year’s MTV Video Music Awards was long and terribly short on thrills—save Taylor Swift, who tried her best to save the night. The annual nightmare known at the MTV Video Music Awards have come and gone, but the repercussions are still being felt the world over. What we all just endured was darker than any of us could’ve imagined. But fearless, intrepid journalism is all about wading through that darkness to uncover whatever small spots of light may be enshrouded therein. That’s why The Daily Beast took on the daunting task of watching all 50—sorry, all three—hours of the 2022 VMAs: to hopefully find something worth raving about.
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Beast
Who Is Crabfeeder, the Monstrous New ‘House of the Dragon’ Villain?
The series premiere of House of the Dragon spent most of its time introducing its many Targaryens, Velaryons, Hightowers and assorted lords and emissaries, as well as establishing their competing interests for favorable standing at court—if not for the Iron Throne itself. That put it in familiar Game of Thrones territory, spinning a web of duplicity and scheming that ensnared all manner of striving men and women desperate to enhance their position in ever-volatile Westeros.
Daily Beast
Shia LaBeouf Claims He Actually Quit ‘Don’t Worry Darling’—But Can We Believe Him?
After Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde opened up about firing Shia LaBeouf from her film, the controversial actor has fired back with a statement of his own. While Wilde claims to have removed LaBeouf from the film for his “combative energy” on set, Labeouf has brought forth texts, emails, and videos to suggest the contrary—that he actually quit the film.
Inside ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,’ a Miraculous Mockumentary
It took ages for twin creative partners Adamma and Adanne Ebo to find just the right song for a particular car scene in their stunning debut feature, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. For weeks, stars Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall, who play an embattled megachurch pastor and his devoted wife, kept asking the sisters about it. Would they be going buck wild to an OutKast song? Maybe something by Ludacris?It was a tricky choice, the Ebo sisters explained to The Daily Beast in a recent joint interview. First, the song needed to capture a specific era. As Adamma...
Daily Beast
Why Did MTV Allow Johnny Depp to Make a Creepy VMAs Cameo?
After days of speculation that controversial actor Johnny Depp would appear at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, that nightmare came true when he was unveiled as the face behind MTV's Moonman about 15 minutes into the broadcast. Before cutting to a commercial break, the Pirates of the Caribbean...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Beast
Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard Is ‘I Think You Should Leave’s’ Number One Fan
Ahead of the band’s 10th album, “Asphalt Meadows,” Ben Gibbard discusses venturing into “uncomfortable” new territory, his deep love for “I Think You Should Leave,” and more. You’d think that after 25 years and 10 studio albums, you’d be able to have a...
Daily Beast
Jack Holden Answered a Call for Help, Then Wrote Hit Play ‘Cruise’
When Jack Holden was 22, he volunteered at Switchboard, a much-cherished and valued LGBTQ+ information and support line in London. He had already landed his big break, starring in the West End production of War Horse, straight out of drama school. Suddenly, he was a young gay man smack in the heart of London. He wanted to meet people. “I wanted a community,” Holden said. “In some sense it was quite selfish, but I also did want to help.”
Daily Beast
Hear Me Out: Nicole Kidman Has Always Been Edgy!
This week, Nicole Kidman broke the Internet. Well, she broke Film Twitter. Okay, she broke the phones of everyone with a Letterboxd account—but still, it was major. On Monday, the esteemed actress posted photos of herself from a new photoshoot in Perfect magazine, sporting a chopped-up red wig and flexing in couture.
Daily Beast
Danny DeVito Had a Hell of a Time Playing the Devil
“We all have our own demons,” says Danny DeVito. The beloved actor, director, and trollfoot-owner, who will turn 78 in November, has been entertaining audiences for the past six decades. In the 1970s, there was One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and his Louie De Palma in Taxi. The ’80s gave us Terms of Endearment, Romancing the Stone, and Twins. As a child of the ’90s, I came of age during DeVito’s most prolific decade on film, relishing his turns as The Penguin in Batman Returns, Martin Weir in Get Shorty, slimeballs in Matilda (which he also directed) and Space Jam, and as a morally bankrupt tabloid reporter in L.A. Confidential. Since 2006, he’s embodied Frank Reynolds, the hedonistic, wildly mischievous dad on FXX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, yet has bafflingly been denied so much as an Emmy nod for his uproarious performance. He’s also produced a number of celebrated films under his Jersey Films banner, such as Reality Bites, Pulp Fiction, Get Shorty, Gattaca, Out of Sight, and Erin Brockovich.
Comments / 0