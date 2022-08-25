Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Breaks Below $20,000 Amid Market Selloff
Ethereum also dipped below $1,500 Saturday. The crypto market’s selloff hasn’t let up. Bitcoin briefly dipped below $20,000 Saturday, extending its weeks-long losing streak. According to CoinGecko data, it’s down about 3.9% today and 18% over the past 14 days. Bitcoin last dropped below the crucial $20,000 level in mid-July but has been hit by volatility in August. It’s currently trading at $19,996.
10% of Ethereum Nodes Use a Web Hosting Service They're Banned From
Hetzner, a web hosting service that hosts roughly 10% of Ethereum nodes, has warned crypto users against its services. A representative from the company told Crypto Briefing that it has an anti-crypto stance because some cryptocurrencies cause problems. The warning from Hetzner has prompted a backlash within the Ethereum community.
Market Volatility Rises Sharply After Powell's Speech
U.S. stocks dropped sharply on Friday following comments from Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell. Powell said the Fed will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation. “Price stability is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve and serves as the bedrock of our economy,” Powell said. “Without price stability, the economy does not work for anyone.”
