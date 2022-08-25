Read full article on original website
Providence Home Care team donates dozens of iPads to Anaheim school children
There were a lot of smiles, giggles and eyes big with excitement this week on the faces of youngsters at Danbrook Elementary School where a team from Providence stopped by to donate 65 refurbished iPads to kids who don’t get a lot of breaks. “You have no idea what...
Vicente Sarmiento campaign states Sarmiento in best position to win for Orange County Board of Supervisors District 2
Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento is best positioned to win the newly-drawn, Latino-majority Orange County Board of Supervisors 2nd District as demonstrated by his commanding primary victory; overwhelming fundraising advantage; coalition of endorsers; and right record and message to lead in this critical moment for Orange County. Primary Winner: Vicente...
Garden Grove CERT to offer combined safety class on CPR, AED, and first aid
September is National Preparedness Month, and the City of Garden Grove’s Community Emergency Response Team (C.E.R.T.) program will offer a CPR, AED, First Aid combination course on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Christ Cathedral Cultural Center, third floor, located at 13280 Chapman Avenue. Seating is limited. Email [email protected] to register. Registration and payment deadline is Friday, September 2, 2022.
Orange County Lincoln Club endorses Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly
The Tri Ta for Assembly campaign announced the endorsement of the Orange County Lincoln Club. The OC Lincoln Club membership includes the most public-spirited and prominent business and professional men and women in Orange County. “We are proud to endorse Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly. Tri has the experience, dedication...
City Renews Trellis Partnership Agreement
The City Council has approved a two-year grant agreement with Trellis International, a Costa Mesa-based nonprofit, to manage a program that provides ongoing cleanup projects while training formerly homeless and housing insecure individuals to reenter the workforce. The City’s partnership with Trellis began in September 2021 under an initial one-year,...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 28, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 28, 2022:. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 80. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5...
Residents Near Max Berg Park Seek Community Action to Protect Area
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Jr. Lifeguard Building, Robotic Lawn Mowers
The City’s comprehensive strategy to reduce homelessness includes partnerships with multiple service agencies, nonprofit and community groups. This week the City Council approved a two-year agreement that extends one of those strategic partnerships, following a highly successful first year. On August 23 the Council approved a two-year grant agreement...
Costa Mesa Assistant City Manager Susan Price to Retire
Assistant City Manager Susan Price announced this week that she is retiring after an impressive 20-year career in the government sector. “Susan is a highly respected leader and trailblazer in the field of homelessness in Orange County. Her success in this area has set a high bar throughout her tenure in Costa Mesa,” City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison said.
Chance Theater presents the Orange County premiere of “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity”
Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, announces the Orange County premiere of “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity,” a dramatic comedy by Kristoffer Diaz that was one of the final nominees for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and snagged numerous “Best Play” Awards. Directed by Jeremy Aluma, “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity” previews from September 23rd through September 30th, with regular performances running October 1st to October 23rd on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center.
Long Beach Police Department to host gun buy-back in September
The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) is hosting a Gun Buy Back event on Sep. 10, 2022, where community members can turn in their firearm(s) to receive a gift card. The event is sponsored by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office. Gift cards will be valued as follows:...
San Juan Capistrano Resident Starts Bridal Space Business
City Sues Owners of Abandoned Gas Station Lot Near Downtown
NBPD Says Look Out for People Walking: September is Pedestrian Safety Month
September is Pedestrian Safety Month, and the Newport Beach Police Department will participate in activities throughout the month encouraging the safety of people walking. Based on data projections from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), 7,485 people, or an average of 20 people every day, died after being struck by a vehicle last year. That’s an 11.5 percent increase from 2020 and a 40-year high.
City of Lakewood to hold Patriot Day Ceremony
The City of Lakewood will solemnly commemorate Patriot Day with a flag-lowering ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 in the west parking lot at Lakewood City Hall. The 30-minute ceremony will include the presentation of the colors by the Lakewood High School Jr. Navy Reserve Officers Training...
Original 1961 Rossmoor Highlands resident to host a meet-and-greet supporting Emily Hibard and Rona Goldberg
In 1961, when the Rossmoor Highlands neighborhood had only a handful of model homes, Mr. and Mrs. Meckler purchased their home on Pine Street and raised their children in Los Alamitos. Sixty-one years later, Mrs. Carol Meckler, a proud grandmother, remains a pillar in our community. This Wednesday, August 31st,...
Newport Beach City Council Approves Library Lecture Hall Naming Donation
The Newport Beach Public Library Foundation has received a commitment from Bill Witte and Keiko Sakamoto for a generous contribution to name the Newport Beach Public Library Lecture Hall. The Newport Beach City Council approved the Naming Rights Agreement at its Council meeting on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Naming...
OCVibe proposal to remake area around Honda Center goes before Planning Commission
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Aug. 26, 2022) — Anaheim’s Planning Commission on Aug. 29 is set to consider a proposal for 95 acres of new entertainment, shopping and dining, offices, apartments and open space built around Honda Center and the ARTIC transit hub. Known as OCVibe, the proposal would transform...
Rossmoor Woman’s Club member honored by the Rossmoor Homeowner’s Association
Rossmoor Woman’s Club members were among the crowd that turned out when Georglyn Seligman — a woman’s club member since 1993 —- was honored by the Rossmoor Homeowner’s Association for her service to the community. Seligman was recognized as the RHA’s first Emeritus Life Member....
Balboa Island Museum Named Best in OC
“How can we be in the same league as a major museum?” asked Balboa Island Museum Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder Shirley Pepys. “I’m grateful to our community, to all who travel to visit.”. Pepys was referring to Balboa Island Museum Newport Beach being named Best...
