Joseph D. “Joe” Laufenberg

MCFARLAND – Joseph D. “Joe” Laufenberg, age 74, of McFarland, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at VA Hospital in Madison, following a hard-fought battle with cancer. Joe was born on Feb. 6, 1948, in Madison, a son of Joseph A. Laufenberg and Barbara E. Laufenberg. He was married to the love of his life, Barbara Quamme-Laufenberg on May 5, 1990, in Madison. They were married for 32 years and adored each other.
