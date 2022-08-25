General Lafayette Inn, Named for Revolutionary Strategist, Morphs into Site for Business Plotting and Planning

Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the CountryTravel MavenNorristown, PA
The Most Unique Hiking Trail in New Jersey Can Be Found Along an Abandoned RailroadTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Philadelphia Mother Said A DHS Worker Took Her Missing 2-Year-Old SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
The world's first penitentiary where solitary confinement was the norm for every inmateAnita DurairajPhiladelphia, PA
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Conshohocken Brothers, Self-Taught Vintners, Uncork Urban Winery in Phila.
Two Conshohocken brothers — Tim and Mike Capuzzi — have taken their self-taught vintner skills and turned them into a brand, Gritty City Winery. Kevin Tierney allowed the business’ details to breathe before presenting them in More Than the Curve. The Capizzis inherited their love of wine...
Founder of Black Woman-Owned Mortgage Company Helping Homebuyers in Philadelphia Get $10K Grants
Lisa K. Farrell, founder and CEO of Lisa Home Mortgage, a Black-owned federal and multi-state licensed mortgage company, is working with first-time homebuyers in Philadelphia, Penn. to help them qualify for and receive up to $10,000 in funding to be used toward a down payment and closing costs. The Philly...
Struggling Food-Service Industry Family Receives Servings of Good Fortune in Montgomery County
Sean Green, BBQ Unlimited owner, at his Willow Grove Park counter-service spot. Husband-and-wife barbecue masters Sean and Nikeah Green were sailing along well with their BBQ Unlimited business in the pre-pandemic years. But once COVID-19 wholly undermined the foodservice industry, the impact on them was substantial. Michael Klein fired up his journalist talent to publish their story in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Neumann University Students Move into historic Delco Convent
Since the first section of Our Lady of Angels Convent was built in 1873, it had been home only to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. That 149-year tradition changed on August 25, 2022, when the first group of Neumann University students moved into one wing of the historic building, which is now part of the campus.
From Lab to Fab: Former Science Supply Buyer in Norristown Becomes Ethnic Fashion Designer
Addie Elabor’s job may have been as buyer for a lab supply company, but her passion was blending colorful, textured fabrics into attractive combinations. Eight years ago, she snipped free of the ties to her 9-to-5 work and launched D’IYANU, an eye-catching ethnic brand, in Norristown. Janelle Burrell peeked behind the curtain to tell her story for CBS3.
Calif. Research Firm Calculates Montco ‘Stressflation’ Rate, Measuring COVID Angst Over Time
My Biosouce has calculated just how tough the pandemic was on Montgomery County psyches. My Biosource, a San Diego research firm, set out to measure how Americans have fared over the past 19 months dealing with the Coronavirus outbreak and its resulting downsides. Using granular data on physical and mental stress, the study resulted in a “stressflation” rating to illustrate the effects of a prolonged period of pandemic life on ordinary citizens — county by county, state by state — across the U.S.
Norristown SEPTA Station Honors Neighborhood Black Icon
Dedication of the Charles L. Blockson display at SEPTA's Elm Street Station, Norristown. Most SEPTA’s passenger waiting areas — including Norristown’s Elm Street Station — aren’t exactly known for being educational. Until now. Thanks to a recent installation of informational panels, the Markley Street SEPTA stop now educates commuters an influential native son: Charles L. Blockson. Mike DeNardo punched this story’s ticket in presenting it for KYW Newsradio.
Media Strategy Firm MayoSeitz Sets Sights on Conshohocken
Media advisory services provider MayoSeitz is vacating its Blue Bell center of operations, where it had conducted business for 20 years, and moving to Conshohocken. Natalie Kostelni covered the relocation for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The space that the firm is vacating, Arborcrest, was the former U.S. headquarters of Unisys....
Where a Food Network star went for dinner at the NJ shore
Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
A Roosevelt Boulevard subway got an airing in a public meeting. The idea seems to have momentum.
Northeast Philadelphians have heard about the Roosevelt Boulevard subway for so long it’s become a kind of dog-eared civic myth. It’ll never happen, many have figured. “It’s always been floating in the ether here,” said Dan Trubman, a transit advocate whose father grew up in the Northeast. “The subway seems to come up every 20 years.”
National Travel Writer Gushes over Five-Star Food from Unassuming Norristown Gas Station
Nested within the Norristown Sunoco is one of the most recommendable delis in the state, according to a national travel writer. Of all the primo dining experiences in the Montgomery County — Creeds in King of Prussia, Parc Bistro in Skippack, The Farmer’s Daughter in Blue Bell (to name just three) — who would imagine superlative food coming from the Norristown Sunoco station?
5 Ways to Stop a Workplace Bully
It would be nice to believe that bullying is something that goes away once you are no longer a kid. Unfortunately, some people just learn that throwing their weight around got them their way when they were younger, so why not in the workplace too?. Work bullies are even worse...
8 Private High Schools in Montgomery County are Among 25 Best in Pennsylvania
Montgomery County is home to eight of the 25 best private high schools in Pennsylvania, according to a recent report published by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Niche.com, which ranked the schools based on rigorous analysis of U.S. Department of Education academic and student data along with test scores, college data, and millions of user ratings.
Craig LaBan’s Delco Hoagie Tour Highlights Some Favorite Shops
Food critic Craig LaBan from The Philadelphia Inquirer completed a restaurant tour of Delaware County and gave the scene high marks. But no trip to Delaware County is complete without a hoagie circuit. Part of his tour included trips to several hoagie shops in the county. That includes the DiConstanza...
Philly's biggest eyesores, according to readers
While Philly has plenty of world-class architecture and historical charm, it also has its share of flops and fails. State of play: We asked readers to call out the worst offenders in the City of Brotherly Love and they delivered. Yes, but: No clear consensus emerged. Readers spread their disdain throughout the city.Here are a few of our favorite answers:25th Street Viaduct in South Philly The 25th Street Viaduct in South Philly. Photo courtesy of Google MapsThis eyesore is not only crumbling and dangerous but it's a magnet for illegal dumping. The hulking railroad bridge stretches over a mile and...
Quakertown Public Market Is Becoming a New Bucks County Hot Spot
The Quakertown market is your one stop shop for all food and drink needs. For those looking for a variety of eats in one spot, look no further than the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown. Vittoria Woodill reported on the Bucks County spot for her video segment Taste With Tori on CBS Philadelphia.
SNAP, EBT card system outage strikes Pennsylvania
A technical glitch has left upward of 1.8 million Pennsylvanians locked out of nutrition benefit programs – and officials are still at a loss to explain why, as similar outages grip other states. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, reports poured in Sunday afternoon of enrollees unable to access their Supplemental...
Long-Term Montco Detective Hunts Down Quiet Retirement
Retiring Det. Michael Altieri (in powder-blue shirt) with the Montgomery County Commissioners. Det. Michael Altieri has retired from public service in Montgomery County after 26 years of work in law enforcement. Dan Sokil ID’ed Altieri’s career accomplishments in the Main Line Media News. Altieri, a Norristown High School...
30 Montgomery County Businesses Land on Inc. Mag’s 5,000 Fastest Growers List
A total of 30 Montgomery County companies made the 2022 Inc. 5000, a list of the fastest-growing businesses in the country. Ryan Mulligan compiled the list in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list ranks companies based on their three-year percent revenue growth. Companies must be privately held, independently owned, and...
Local CPA & Advisory Firm Ready to Meet Tomorrow’s Leaders at Regional Campus Visits This Fall
Local students are gearing up for their return to campus, and so is RKL. The fast-growing advisory firm, which has an office in Exton, will visit several universities throughout Greater Philadelphia this fall to connect with the problem-solvers and business advisors of the future. Find RKL this fall at:. West...
