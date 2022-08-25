LEAD — The new owners of the Town Hall Inn, Jailhouse Taps and Black Hills E-bikes, want to do everything they can to help business in Lead grow for everyone. Ross Batie and Kody Bybee, who recently took over the Town Hall Inn and related businesses, said they are looking forward to collaborating with area business owners and non-profits to create vacation packages for visitors who come to Lead. They envision working with the Homestake Opera House, area restaurants and more to offer customers a complete vacation of riding e-bikes, staying at the Inn, participating in Lead activities, and enjoying the quality restaurants and bars in town. The two business partners grew up vacationing in Lead themselves, and they are excited about offering opportunities for residents and visitors.

LEAD, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO