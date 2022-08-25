Read full article on original website
kbhbradio.com
Rapid Valley Structure Fire Held to a Single Alarm
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire in the 4700 block of Greenfield Ln , Rapid Valley, unincorporated, Pennington County, South Dakota. First arriving Firefighters found a free burning fire, with a heavy smoke condition, in the...
KELOLAND TV
How gas prices have changed in Rapid City in the last week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (STACKER) — Gas prices continued their decline this week with regular gas hitting $3.87 per gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. Gas prices have declined for more than 70 consecutive days since hitting a record high national average of $5.02 per gallon on June 14. Experts...
kotatv.com
City officials still looking for community feedback
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plans are still underway as Rapid City officials are working with the community to bring their ideas to life through plans regarding housing. Two community sessions were held earlier this month at City Hall regarding the Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice and the 5-year strategic plan for the Community Development Block Grant. According to the Community Enrichment Division Manager, Michelle Schuelke, these plans are developed by the community for the community. Officials are doing this in order to understand the priorities the community needs and wants.
KEVN
A wave of vandalism hits Rapid City Parks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City parks have been faced with an uptick in damage, including vandalism to Vickie Powers Park, Canyon Lake Park, and others in recent weeks. The latest damage was done to Noordermeer Soccer Fields, which are located off Sheridan Lake Road. There it looks like someone drove a vehicle through a major portion of the field. The field is being assessed to see if it is still usable and how to fix the damage. At other parks the vandalism includes damage to bathrooms and picnic tables.
newscenter1.tv
How Black Hills Federal Credit Union is helping South Dakota schools
RAPID CITY, S.D. — As the school year approaches, many schools and students struggle to get all of the supplies that they need. Whether it’s because of financial reasons or a shortage of the necessary supplies on the shelves at stores, the problem is still the same. The...
newscenter1.tv
Four new businesses head for Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D. — With the incoming B-21, and area growth in general, the City of Box Elder is expanding — both in population and services as city officials made some exciting announcements Thursday night. The first-ever Box Elder Expo brought local leaders, city staff and residents together...
KELOLAND TV
Water in gas tank; Circle K denies any liability
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a KELOLAND News investigation into Sturgis rally-goers who say they got water in their gas tank when they filled up in Sioux Falls. You’ll remember that the Duprees of Georgia filled up at a Circle K station on West 41st Street off Interstate 29 after a record five and a half inches of rain fell in the Sioux Falls area on Sunday, August 7.
Black Hills Pioneer
Area Senior Companions recognized for service
RAPID CITY – Senior Companions of South Dakota celebrated and recognized the Senior Companions that serve in Belle Fourche, Oelrichs, Pierre, Rapid City and Spearfish. The event was held at the Journey Museum on Aug. 19 in Rapid City. Local Senior Companions recognized included Lois Burghduff, of Belle Fourche,...
Black Hills Pioneer
New Town Hall Inn owners excited to promote Lead
LEAD — The new owners of the Town Hall Inn, Jailhouse Taps and Black Hills E-bikes, want to do everything they can to help business in Lead grow for everyone. Ross Batie and Kody Bybee, who recently took over the Town Hall Inn and related businesses, said they are looking forward to collaborating with area business owners and non-profits to create vacation packages for visitors who come to Lead. They envision working with the Homestake Opera House, area restaurants and more to offer customers a complete vacation of riding e-bikes, staying at the Inn, participating in Lead activities, and enjoying the quality restaurants and bars in town. The two business partners grew up vacationing in Lead themselves, and they are excited about offering opportunities for residents and visitors.
Black Hills Pioneer
Lead officially opens ‘sickest’ park in town
LEAD — The “sickest” park in western South Dakota is already drawing crowds from throughout the region to drop down into bowls, slide on rails and jump bikes off of ramps. On Tuesday residents and visitors of all ages filled Lead’s new skatepark for the official ribbon...
Black Hills Pioneer
Questions remain about water pipeline through Meade County
STURGIS – A proposed 14-mile pipeline that would bring water from a well near Black Hawk and Summerset to residents around Ellsworth Air Force Base is getting mixed reviews. Those designing the nearly $30 million pipeline, KTM Design, have petitioned the Meade County Commission on behalf of the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority to construct the water line in the section line right of ways.
KEVN
Ellsworth Air Force Base closer to B-21 but housing questions arise
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the expected influx of military personnel moving to Box Elder with the arrival of the B-21 Raider, one of the main concerns is not being able to find affordable housing. This topic of conversation was led by the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority Thursday,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Washington stunned at Rapid City Stevens
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Warriors opened their football season on a sour note Saturday night out west, giving up a late touchdown and falling to Rapid City Stevens 26-21. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
sdpb.org
Democrat wants to address more complex, less partisan, problems in Pierre
The Democratic candidate for South Dakota governor says the state needs to tackle complex issues, not partisan issues. Jamie Smith told an audience in Rapid City, he’s running a what-you-see-is-what-you-get style campaign. Smith, who's 51, is a realtor from Sioux Falls. The former high school teacher was first elected...
newscenter1.tv
Soccer fields, playground and restrooms damaged at three different parks
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Parks have had an increase in vandalism with damages to soccer fields, playgrounds and restrooms at three different locations. Thursday night, someone drove around the Noordermeer Field in Sioux Park on the Sheridan Lake Road side. Wheel marks were left behind with mud and dirt visible because of the rain.
newscenter1.tv
Main Street Square fountains to close down Sept. 4
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Main Street Square will be closing down the fountains Sunday, Sept. 4. The fountains open Memorial Day weekend to coincide with the tourism season and then close down Labor Day weekend. The splash pad that is located downtown in Rapid City saw a busy season...
newscenter1.tv
Hill City is getting smoky, but not from a fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you are going to be around Hill City on Friday and Saturday, prepare to have your noses filled with the smell of BBQ. That smell is coming from the 10th annual Wine, Brew, and BBQ event. The event is mainly focused around supporting local...
kotatv.com
A South Dakota woman finds relief with new neuropathy treatment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Approximately 34 million Americans suffer from diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and as the prevalence of the disease rises, so, too, does the number of people who suffer from diabetic neuropathy. According to the Mayo Clinic, diabetic neuropathy is a...
newscenter1.tv
Mind your speed when visiting Custer State Park
CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. – Remember to drive the speed limit while visiting Custer State Park. It not only keeps you safe, but it also keeps other people and wildlife around you safe. “You don’t know what’s around that next corner. You don’t know if there’s someone looking at...
kelo.com
ATV crash leaves one dead in western South Dakota
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO.com) — One man died late Friday night in an ATV crash south of Deadwood. Authorities say three people were in the Ranger when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and were all thrown from the ATV when it rolled. The 51-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The two male passengers, ages 25 and 39, received minor injuries. None of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt.
