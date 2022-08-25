Read full article on original website
ESPN
UConn women's basketball lands point guard Inês Bettencourt
STORRS, Conn. -- The UConn Huskies added another point guard to its roster on Friday after losing star Paige Bueckers for the upcoming season to a knee injury earlier this month. Inês Bettencourt, a 5-foot-9 guard from the Azores in Portugal, will join the team as a freshman, the school...
Photos: Meet The First Wife Of WNBA Star Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Johnson, continues to hope for the WNBA star's return from Russia. The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. Griner was reportedly caught at the airport with hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. She's been in Russian custody since earlier this year.
Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Interested In 3 Points Guards
On Sunday, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports that the Charlotte Hornets are interested in Elfrid Payton, Isaiah Thomas and Kemba Walker. Before spending the last three seasons with the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, Walker had been the face of their franchise.
CBS Sports
2022 WNBA playoffs: Seven No. 1 overall picks in Aces vs. Storm series highlights semifinal storylines
The semifinals of the 2022 WNBA playoffs are now set, and the action will tip-off on Sunday with a pair of Game 1s. First up, the No. 1 overall seed Las Vegas Aces will host the Seattle Storm, followed by the defending champion Chicago Sky against the Connecticut Sun. These...
Detroit Pistons Land Draymond Green In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
In the NBA, there are no perfect plans. If there were an exact formula for success, everyone would try to follow it. Since only one team can win the NBA title, that would cancel the formula out. For example, rebuilding an NBA team is an inexact science. Generally, it’s understood...
LeBron James Calls for Brittney Griner’s Safe Return: Everything to Know About the WNBA Star’s Detention
The fight to bring a legend home. WNBA star Brittney Griner has been in Russian custody since February 2022, and plenty of her fellow athletes are leading the charge to get her back to the United States. Ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals in June 2022, the Boston Celtics wore T-shirts reading "WE […]
ESPN
WNBA playoffs 2022: Eye-catching fits from the semifinals
Four teams remain in the WNBA playoffs after an entertaining first round. The new playoff format provided a hint of drama, with the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun getting pushed to three games in their respective series. The Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm swept their opponents in two games to advance to the next round.
CNET
WNBA Playoffs 2022: How to Watch Game 1 of Storm vs. Aces, Sun vs. Sky Tonight
The semifinals of the 2022 WNBA playoffs start today, as the best women basketball players on the planet battle for the championship. Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, A'Ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces take on WNBA legend Sue Bird and the Seattle Storm for a spot in the WNBA Final. Game 1 begins at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on ESPN.
AOL Corp
Becky Hammon wins WNBA Coach of the Year in first season with Aces
Becky Hammon won the WNBA Coach of the Year Award in her first season at the helm of Las Vegas Aces. She's the third former player to win the award and the first former player to do it in her debut season with a team. Hammond led the Aces to a 26-10 record in 2021 – tied with the Chicago Sky for the best in the WNBA – which set a franchise record. The team's 90.4 points per game also ranked first in the league and the Aces' .722 winning percentage is the also second-best ever for a first-year head coach. The Aces also won the 2022 Commissioner's Cup over the Sky.
NBC Sports
2022 WNBA Playoffs: Semifinals preview, how to watch, more
The WNBA Playoffs kicked off on Aug. 17 and the opening round did not disappoint. The No.1 Las Vegas Aces defeated the shorthanded No. 8 Phoenix Mercury in the first round, all while setting a new WNBA record for 3-pointers made in a game (shot 23-36 on 63.9%) during Game 2. Sue Bird and the No. 4 Seattle Storm, however, battled it out in a nail-biting series as they took down the No. 5 Washington Mystics 2-0.
