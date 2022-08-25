Becky Hammon won the WNBA Coach of the Year Award in her first season at the helm of Las Vegas Aces. She's the third former player to win the award and the first former player to do it in her debut season with a team. Hammond led the Aces to a 26-10 record in 2021 – tied with the Chicago Sky for the best in the WNBA – which set a franchise record. The team's 90.4 points per game also ranked first in the league and the Aces' .722 winning percentage is the also second-best ever for a first-year head coach. The Aces also won the 2022 Commissioner's Cup over the Sky.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO