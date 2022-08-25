ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

UConn women's basketball lands point guard Inês Bettencourt

STORRS, Conn. -- The UConn Huskies added another point guard to its roster on Friday after losing star Paige Bueckers for the upcoming season to a knee injury earlier this month. Inês Bettencourt, a 5-foot-9 guard from the Azores in Portugal, will join the team as a freshman, the school...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The First Wife Of WNBA Star Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Johnson, continues to hope for the WNBA star's return from Russia. The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. Griner was reportedly caught at the airport with hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. She's been in Russian custody since earlier this year.
RELATIONSHIPS
ESPN

WNBA playoffs 2022: Eye-catching fits from the semifinals

Four teams remain in the WNBA playoffs after an entertaining first round. The new playoff format provided a hint of drama, with the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun getting pushed to three games in their respective series. The Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm swept their opponents in two games to advance to the next round.
CHICAGO, IL
AOL Corp

Becky Hammon wins WNBA Coach of the Year in first season with Aces

Becky Hammon won the WNBA Coach of the Year Award in her first season at the helm of Las Vegas Aces. She's the third former player to win the award and the first former player to do it in her debut season with a team. Hammond led the Aces to a 26-10 record in 2021 – tied with the Chicago Sky for the best in the WNBA – which set a franchise record. The team's 90.4 points per game also ranked first in the league and the Aces' .722 winning percentage is the also second-best ever for a first-year head coach. The Aces also won the 2022 Commissioner's Cup over the Sky.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

2022 WNBA Playoffs: Semifinals preview, how to watch, more

The WNBA Playoffs kicked off on Aug. 17 and the opening round did not disappoint. The No.1 Las Vegas Aces defeated the shorthanded No. 8 Phoenix Mercury in the first round, all while setting a new WNBA record for 3-pointers made in a game (shot 23-36 on 63.9%) during Game 2. Sue Bird and the No. 4 Seattle Storm, however, battled it out in a nail-biting series as they took down the No. 5 Washington Mystics 2-0.
BASKETBALL

