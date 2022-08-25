ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Buck Showalter is ready to get wild if the Mets win the World Series

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter indicated that he will dye his hair if the team wins the World Series. The New York Mets are continuing to enjoy what has been a successful season thus far. They hired Buck Showalter to be their manager, and brought in a plethora of players, such as Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, and Mark Canha, just to name a few. As of Aug. 28, they are still in first place in the NL East, and look like favorites to be in the World Series.
Yankees: Aroldis Chapman hits IL with a truly gross ‘injury’

The New York Yankees’ bullpen continues to get hammered with injuries, as Aroldis Chapman is now sidelined due to a gross injury. It is well known that the New York Yankees have had a disastrous second half to the season. Even though they were entering their Aug. 27 game against the Oakland Athletics on a five-game winning streak, their bullpen has been hammered with injuries. Unfortunately, they have yet another reliever heading to the injured list.
