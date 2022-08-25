New York Mets manager Buck Showalter indicated that he will dye his hair if the team wins the World Series. The New York Mets are continuing to enjoy what has been a successful season thus far. They hired Buck Showalter to be their manager, and brought in a plethora of players, such as Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, and Mark Canha, just to name a few. As of Aug. 28, they are still in first place in the NL East, and look like favorites to be in the World Series.

QUEENS, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO