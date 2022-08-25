ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

O&O DiskImage review

DiskImage (opens in new tab) is a product of O&O Software GmbH, a German software company founded in 1997. The name “O&O” refers to the initials of its founders, Oliver Falkenthal and Olaf Kehrer. It develops Windows software for PC optimization, data imaging, disk cloning (opens in new tab), backup & recovery, secure data deletion, and administration.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Yeedi Mop Station Pro review

Yeedi is a brand that’s new to the floor cleaning scene, and while the Yeedi Mop Station Pro features a decent robot vacuum, it was the mopping system that impressed us the most. With two rotating mop heads that get cleaned every 10 minutes, it provides a more thorough floor wash than most robots. It’s reasonably priced given the features, but the docking station is big and the app can’t map multiple floors of your home.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Linux 6.1 will tell you when your CPU is crocked

Linux users are set to get a new way to identify faulty CPUs, with Linux kernel version 6.1. The new feature will allow users to print the socket and core which are likely responsible when a segmentation fault occurs, which should allow users to spot if a particular CPU/core is routinely causing problems.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Huawei Band 7 review

The Huawei Band 7 is a looker thanks to its big AMOLED display, but it somehow comes in at a price that’s lower than many of its competitors. It’s got plenty of fitness-focused features, and while anyone looking for a true smartwatch will need to look elsewhere, it’s undeniably one of the most attractive fitness tracker options available in 2022.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pdf Documents#Software#Soda Pdf#Techradar#Pdf Pro Lrb
TechRadar

Secretlab Magnus Pro XL Metal Desk review

The Secretlab Magnus Pro XL Metal Desk is a gaming desk dream, offering incredible cable management and the kind of modularity that can meet just about any gaming rig. While you do have to pay extra for those add-ons, they and the desk itself are so well thought-out that the cost is more than worth it.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Sorry, you'll have to wait for Sonos' leaked Dolby Atmos speakers – here's why

Sonos told TechRadar how its design process works, and that makes me think the news speakers are some way off. Recently, we reported on the leak of some new Sonos speakers that will be designed to deliver multi-directional Dolby Atmos sound. They sound like exactly what's needed to help Sonos keep up with the best soundbars, which are using increasingly elaborate rear speakers to deliver amazingly precise directional sound, in a way that Sonos' products can't currently match.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
TechRadar

Vizio M-Series QX (M65QXM) review

Vizio's new M-Series QX TVs strike a sweet spot between performance and price, and they’re packed with many of the features that both gamers and discerning movie fans will appreciate. Audio is not a strong point – you’ll want to consider upgrading to a soundbar – and the smart TV interface could use some improvement, but anyone looking for a very good all-around TV at a good price will be impressed.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Here’s why an Intel Evo laptop – from John Lewis – is perfect for university students

There are a lot of different laptops out there, indeed a bewildering variety of specs and options from various well-known manufacturers. So, if you’re trying to buy a laptop which can cope with the demands of going to university – or looking at purchasing one for a child at uni, or about to head off to study for a degree – you might be left scratching your head as to the best choice from all those many notebooks on the shelves.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

3 ways to save on Amazon Prime before the price hike

Last month it was announced that an Amazon Prime subscription will cost more in the UK from September 15. From this date, the retailer's membership service will increase from £7.99 to £8.99 per month, while the cost for an annual membership will rise from £70 to £95 a year.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Future phones could charge in just one second, according to Oppo

If you took a time machine back just five years, and told someone "soon, smartphones will charge in 15 minutes," they probably wouldn't believe you, content as they were with their daily overnight charges. In the last few years, though, and especially in 2022, we've seen a surge in the...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

LG to showcase world’s largest OLED TV - It's a 97-inch stunner

After cooking up the smallest OLED TV, LG Electronics is now set to showcase the world’s largest organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TV - its size is a staggering 97-inch - at the upcoming electronics show in Berlin, as it looks to expand its portfolio of large OLED TVs. The electronics show, the IFA 2022, will open on Friday in Germany. LG also announced that the world’s largest OLED TV, the LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV, model 97G2, will be made available in global markets soon.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Fitbit cut something major from the Inspire 3, and I'm not happy

Out of the three new Fitbits unveiled this week, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is absolutely my favorite from a design perspective. I love the introduction of the Luxe-style pebble structure for the Inspire 3, even though it means the Luxe is likely to be eventually phased out. The addition of a clip accessory adds versatility to the Inspire 3 unit, allowing it to be separated from the band while still being usable.
YOGA
TechRadar

Instagram’s 'precise location' tracking is nothing new, here’s how to turn it off

A recent post warning about the dangers of Instagram's seemingly new 'precise location' feature went viral on social media, shaking the whole internet community. First posted on Instagram by Goal Digger Coaching, an influencer marketing company, they claim that the latest app update could make users vulnerable to crimes like stalking and theft.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Windows 11 gets new default command line tool

Your command line experience could be in for a revamp soon, with Windows Terminal becoming the default terminal in the latest Windows 11 Insider preview build. As described in a Microsoft blog post (opens in new tab), all command line applications, including the likes of Command Prompt and PowerShell, will now launch in Windows Terminal automatically for members of the early access Dev Channel.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Adobe report: Online influencers now earning as much as lawyers

Adobe has revealed that the insatiable appetite for content is fuelling massive growth in the global creator economy. A new report published by the VFX and video editing software developer suggests 165 million creators have joined the worldwide creator economy in the last two years, bringing the total to 303 million.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy