Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
O&O DiskImage review
DiskImage (opens in new tab) is a product of O&O Software GmbH, a German software company founded in 1997. The name “O&O” refers to the initials of its founders, Oliver Falkenthal and Olaf Kehrer. It develops Windows software for PC optimization, data imaging, disk cloning (opens in new tab), backup & recovery, secure data deletion, and administration.
TechRadar
Yeedi Mop Station Pro review
Yeedi is a brand that’s new to the floor cleaning scene, and while the Yeedi Mop Station Pro features a decent robot vacuum, it was the mopping system that impressed us the most. With two rotating mop heads that get cleaned every 10 minutes, it provides a more thorough floor wash than most robots. It’s reasonably priced given the features, but the docking station is big and the app can’t map multiple floors of your home.
Linux 6.1 will tell you when your CPU is crocked
Linux users are set to get a new way to identify faulty CPUs, with Linux kernel version 6.1. The new feature will allow users to print the socket and core which are likely responsible when a segmentation fault occurs, which should allow users to spot if a particular CPU/core is routinely causing problems.
TechRadar
Huawei Band 7 review
The Huawei Band 7 is a looker thanks to its big AMOLED display, but it somehow comes in at a price that’s lower than many of its competitors. It’s got plenty of fitness-focused features, and while anyone looking for a true smartwatch will need to look elsewhere, it’s undeniably one of the most attractive fitness tracker options available in 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
Secretlab Magnus Pro XL Metal Desk review
The Secretlab Magnus Pro XL Metal Desk is a gaming desk dream, offering incredible cable management and the kind of modularity that can meet just about any gaming rig. While you do have to pay extra for those add-ons, they and the desk itself are so well thought-out that the cost is more than worth it.
TechRadar
Why you shouldn't get excited about a cheap iPad at the iPhone 14 launch
Apple's standard operating procedure is to launch the newest version of its entry-level iPad at its annual iPhone launch, but we're not expecting the new iPad for 2022 to be shown off at the iPhone 14 unveiling in early September. That might seem like something of a surprise to Apple...
These are the smart home gadgets and appliances we're excited about seeing at IFA 2022
TechRadar is headed to Berlin for IFA 2022, which runs from September 2-6. It's one of the biggest tech expos of the year, and alongside global brands like Samsung and LG, who make everything from laptops to TVs as well as devices for the home, smart home and appliance specialists like SharkNinja and Ring will be showing off their wares.
TechRadar
Sorry, you'll have to wait for Sonos' leaked Dolby Atmos speakers – here's why
Sonos told TechRadar how its design process works, and that makes me think the news speakers are some way off. Recently, we reported on the leak of some new Sonos speakers that will be designed to deliver multi-directional Dolby Atmos sound. They sound like exactly what's needed to help Sonos keep up with the best soundbars, which are using increasingly elaborate rear speakers to deliver amazingly precise directional sound, in a way that Sonos' products can't currently match.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
Vizio M-Series QX (M65QXM) review
Vizio's new M-Series QX TVs strike a sweet spot between performance and price, and they’re packed with many of the features that both gamers and discerning movie fans will appreciate. Audio is not a strong point – you’ll want to consider upgrading to a soundbar – and the smart TV interface could use some improvement, but anyone looking for a very good all-around TV at a good price will be impressed.
TechRadar
Here’s why an Intel Evo laptop – from John Lewis – is perfect for university students
There are a lot of different laptops out there, indeed a bewildering variety of specs and options from various well-known manufacturers. So, if you’re trying to buy a laptop which can cope with the demands of going to university – or looking at purchasing one for a child at uni, or about to head off to study for a degree – you might be left scratching your head as to the best choice from all those many notebooks on the shelves.
TechRadar
How to create a home security system on a budget: affordable bundles to keep you safe
In an ideal world, we'd all be able to lock down our homes with no chance of unwanted guests entering, but until fairly recently, such security was out of reach for most people. These days home security systems are more affordable and often completely DIY, removing the barrier to entry even more.
TechRadar
Spider-Man Remastered at 8K didn't break my PC thanks to the Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti
CPU Cooler: Corsair iCUE H150i RGB ELITE Liquid CPU Cooler. Processor: Intel Core i9-12900K, 16 Cores / 24 Threads. RAM: Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 32GB DDR5 5200MHz. Spider-Man Remastered has swung onto PC after a few years as a PlayStation exclusive, and it's one of the best PC ports we've played.
TechRadar
3 ways to save on Amazon Prime before the price hike
Last month it was announced that an Amazon Prime subscription will cost more in the UK from September 15. From this date, the retailer's membership service will increase from £7.99 to £8.99 per month, while the cost for an annual membership will rise from £70 to £95 a year.
TechRadar
Future phones could charge in just one second, according to Oppo
If you took a time machine back just five years, and told someone "soon, smartphones will charge in 15 minutes," they probably wouldn't believe you, content as they were with their daily overnight charges. In the last few years, though, and especially in 2022, we've seen a surge in the...
TechRadar
LG to showcase world’s largest OLED TV - It's a 97-inch stunner
After cooking up the smallest OLED TV, LG Electronics is now set to showcase the world’s largest organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TV - its size is a staggering 97-inch - at the upcoming electronics show in Berlin, as it looks to expand its portfolio of large OLED TVs. The electronics show, the IFA 2022, will open on Friday in Germany. LG also announced that the world’s largest OLED TV, the LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV, model 97G2, will be made available in global markets soon.
TechRadar
Fitbit cut something major from the Inspire 3, and I'm not happy
Out of the three new Fitbits unveiled this week, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is absolutely my favorite from a design perspective. I love the introduction of the Luxe-style pebble structure for the Inspire 3, even though it means the Luxe is likely to be eventually phased out. The addition of a clip accessory adds versatility to the Inspire 3 unit, allowing it to be separated from the band while still being usable.
YOGA・
TechRadar
Instagram’s 'precise location' tracking is nothing new, here’s how to turn it off
A recent post warning about the dangers of Instagram's seemingly new 'precise location' feature went viral on social media, shaking the whole internet community. First posted on Instagram by Goal Digger Coaching, an influencer marketing company, they claim that the latest app update could make users vulnerable to crimes like stalking and theft.
Windows 11 gets new default command line tool
Your command line experience could be in for a revamp soon, with Windows Terminal becoming the default terminal in the latest Windows 11 Insider preview build. As described in a Microsoft blog post (opens in new tab), all command line applications, including the likes of Command Prompt and PowerShell, will now launch in Windows Terminal automatically for members of the early access Dev Channel.
Adobe report: Online influencers now earning as much as lawyers
Adobe has revealed that the insatiable appetite for content is fuelling massive growth in the global creator economy. A new report published by the VFX and video editing software developer suggests 165 million creators have joined the worldwide creator economy in the last two years, bringing the total to 303 million.
Expect new iPad Pros before the end of 2022 – but without one key upgrade
Based on the latest from the rumor mill, we're still going to get brand new iPad Pro tablets from Apple for 2022 – but the jump forward in specs and performance might not quite be as significant as it could have been. The well known (and usually well informed)...
Comments / 0