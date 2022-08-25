Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika BowlingSandy Springs, GA
Restaurants supporting CURE Childhood cancer in SeptemberMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Get Your Passports to Travel the World at Two Cobb LibrariesDeanLandCobb County, GA
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'HoochDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Related
thesource.com
Moneybagg Yo, Est Gee & Kash Doll Set To Headline Summer Jam Mega Party In Dallas
Moneybagg Yo, Est Gee, and Kash Doll are set to headline Summer Jam Mega Party 2022 in Dallas this weekend at the Toyota Music Factory — hosted by Dallas Southern Pride. The Summer Jam Mega Party is a two-day music festival (get tickets here) in extension with the Dallas Southern Pride’s annual celebration known as the Juneteenth Unity Weekend. The Dallas Southern Pride is an organization established in 1997 that celebrates Black Lesbian, Gay, Bi, Trans, and Queer (LGBTQ) individuals to come together and celebrate who and what we are. Moneybagg Yo reunites with DSP following his performance at this year’s Juneteenth Unity Weekend in June, alongside a stacked line-up of hip-hop/R&B superstars, including City Girls, Saucy Santana, Erica Banks, and Yella Beezy.
thesource.com
Benny The Butcher and BSF Announces ‘Long Live DJ Shay’ Album, Release ‘297 Parkside’ Single
Benny The Butcher and his Black Soprano Family are ready to drop off their compilation album Long Live DJ Shay. The project is set for Sept. 9. Benny and BSF are back with “297 Parkside” after introducing the new album with the project’s smash first single and video “Times Is Rough,” which was produced by DJ Premier. Camoflauge Monk produced the new song, which also includes Stove God Cooks on the beat.
thesource.com
IDK Shares New Singles “W13 (Free Slime/Drive)”
Today, boundary-pushing Maryland rapper and producer IDK drops two smooth new tracks, “W13 (Free Slime/Drive)” on Clue/Warner Records. This is the rap auteur’s first release since teaming up with Grammy Award-winning DJ/producer Kaytranada for the collaborative album Simple. this summer. Powered by a snappy, soulful beat, as well as IDK’s witty bars and percussive flows, the first offering, “Free Slime,” finds the rapper contemplating how freedom manifests itself in today’s world.
thesource.com
Offset Nabs Moneybagg Yo For New Single “Code”
As he navigates legal issues with his label, Migos’ Offset continues the growth of his solo career with the release of his highly-anticipated new single “Code” featuring Moneybagg Yo, accompanied by the music video, via Motown Records. The new single follows the recent song drop, “5,4,3,2,1” with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thesource.com
JID and DJ Drama to Release Gangsta Grillz ‘DiCaprio 3’
JID’s new album, The Forever Story, is now available, but who wouldn’t like a new Gangsta Grillz project? Complex reports DJ Drama is set to add JID to his run of forthcoming projects. “Me and Drama are really gonna do it right,” JID said to Complex. “I’m talkin’...
Comments / 0