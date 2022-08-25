Moneybagg Yo, Est Gee, and Kash Doll are set to headline Summer Jam Mega Party 2022 in Dallas this weekend at the Toyota Music Factory — hosted by Dallas Southern Pride. The Summer Jam Mega Party is a two-day music festival (get tickets here) in extension with the Dallas Southern Pride’s annual celebration known as the Juneteenth Unity Weekend. The Dallas Southern Pride is an organization established in 1997 that celebrates Black Lesbian, Gay, Bi, Trans, and Queer (LGBTQ) individuals to come together and celebrate who and what we are. Moneybagg Yo reunites with DSP following his performance at this year’s Juneteenth Unity Weekend in June, alongside a stacked line-up of hip-hop/R&B superstars, including City Girls, Saucy Santana, Erica Banks, and Yella Beezy.

